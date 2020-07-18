All apartments in Fort Wayne
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM

5225 Riviera Dr.

5225 Riviera Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5225 Riviera Drive, Fort Wayne, IN 46825
Northcrest

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
- You will find this gem in a north subdivision! 3 bedroom ranch, fireplace, central air, new interior paint, new concrete driveway, fenced yard with 1 car garage!

(RLNE4903207)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5225 Riviera Dr. have any available units?
5225 Riviera Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Wayne, IN.
How much is rent in Fort Wayne, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Wayne Rent Report.
What amenities does 5225 Riviera Dr. have?
Some of 5225 Riviera Dr.'s amenities include pet friendly, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5225 Riviera Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
5225 Riviera Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5225 Riviera Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 5225 Riviera Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 5225 Riviera Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 5225 Riviera Dr. offers parking.
Does 5225 Riviera Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5225 Riviera Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5225 Riviera Dr. have a pool?
No, 5225 Riviera Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 5225 Riviera Dr. have accessible units?
No, 5225 Riviera Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 5225 Riviera Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 5225 Riviera Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
How much should you be paying for rent?

