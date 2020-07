Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry carpet garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible garage parking pool gym pet friendly bbq/grill clubhouse courtyard dog park e-payments fire pit game room internet access media room online portal package receiving trash valet wine room

Discover a one-of-a-kind apartment community at Bonterra Apartments in North Fort Wayne, Indiana. Our stylishly crafted one, two, and three bedroom apartments boast spacious living areas, an in-home washer and dryer, and direct-entry garages in select homes.



Designed with you in mind, our luxury amenities create an exceptional living experience for our residents. Lounge next to the shimmering swimming pool. Gather with friends at the fire pit. Let your pup frolic at the bark park.



Every day is a new day to look forward to at Bonterra Apartments.