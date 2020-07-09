Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Fort Wayne
Find more places like 2311 Nuthatch Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Fort Wayne, IN
/
2311 Nuthatch Lane
Last updated July 9 2020 at 7:40 PM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2311 Nuthatch Lane
2311 Nuthatch Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Wayne
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Location
2311 Nuthatch Lane, Fort Wayne, IN 46825
Wallen Chase
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Freshly painted, 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Ranch with attached 2 car garage. Wallen Chase is known for its quiet atmosphere. Close to 69 - Easy Access to Everything.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2311 Nuthatch Lane have any available units?
2311 Nuthatch Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Wayne, IN
.
How much is rent in Fort Wayne, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Wayne Rent Report
.
Is 2311 Nuthatch Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2311 Nuthatch Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2311 Nuthatch Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2311 Nuthatch Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Wayne
.
Does 2311 Nuthatch Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2311 Nuthatch Lane offers parking.
Does 2311 Nuthatch Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2311 Nuthatch Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2311 Nuthatch Lane have a pool?
No, 2311 Nuthatch Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2311 Nuthatch Lane have accessible units?
No, 2311 Nuthatch Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2311 Nuthatch Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2311 Nuthatch Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 2311 Nuthatch Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2311 Nuthatch Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Archer's Pointe Apartments of Ft. Wayne
262 W Washington Center Rd
Fort Wayne, IN 46825
Redwood Fort Wayne Noyer Road
14134 Brafferton Pkwy
Fort Wayne, IN 46814
Avalon at Northbrook
10230 Avalon Way
Fort Wayne, IN 46825
Three Rivers
101 3 River N
Fort Wayne, IN 46802
Wood Creek
6729 Ramblewood Dr
Fort Wayne, IN 46835
Oak Crossing
10501 Day Lily Dr
Fort Wayne, IN 46825
Chapel Oaks Apartments
859 Buchanan St
Fort Wayne, IN 46803
Redwood Fort Wayne Diebold Road
4021 Frost Grass Dr
Fort Wayne, IN 46845
Similar Pages
Fort Wayne 2 Bedrooms
Fort Wayne Apartments with Balconies
Fort Wayne Apartments with Parking
Fort Wayne Dog Friendly Apartments
Fort Wayne Luxury Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Elkhart, IN
Marion, IN
Huntington, IN
Warsaw, IN
Wabash, IN
Bluffton, IN
Goshen, IN
Butler, IN
Apartments Near Colleges
Indiana University-Purdue University-Fort Wayne
Indiana Institute of Technology
University of Saint Francis-Fort Wayne
Huntington University
Indiana Wesleyan University-Marion