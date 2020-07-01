All apartments in Carmel
Find more places like 9601 Copley Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carmel, IN
/
9601 Copley Drive
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:04 AM

9601 Copley Drive

9601 Copley Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carmel
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

9601 Copley Drive, Carmel, IN 46290
Lacoma Estates

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
pool
3 Bedroom Home in Carmel Clay School District - Check out this updated 3 bedroom home with a large fenced in backyard, a pool and mowing provided. Indianapolis address located in Carmel Clay School district. New floors, new appliances, updated kitchen and bathrooms and so much more. You won't want to miss is.

Pets will be considered with an additional $400 refundable deposit (per pet) and additional $40/month (per pet). No smoking.

Non-refundable $35 application fee for each occupant 18 years or older that will be living in the home. Applications completed at: https://indianapmg.com/vacancies/

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5632805)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9601 Copley Drive have any available units?
9601 Copley Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carmel, IN.
Is 9601 Copley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9601 Copley Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9601 Copley Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 9601 Copley Drive is pet friendly.
Does 9601 Copley Drive offer parking?
No, 9601 Copley Drive does not offer parking.
Does 9601 Copley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9601 Copley Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9601 Copley Drive have a pool?
Yes, 9601 Copley Drive has a pool.
Does 9601 Copley Drive have accessible units?
No, 9601 Copley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9601 Copley Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9601 Copley Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9601 Copley Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 9601 Copley Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Governor Square Apartments & Townhomes
1825 Jefferson Dr W
Carmel, IN 46032
Main Street on the Monon
60 Knoll Ct
Carmel, IN 46032
Gramercy
945 Mohawk Hills Dr
Carmel, IN 46032
Old Town on the Monon Apartments & Townhomes
111 W Main St
Carmel, IN 46032
Penn Circle Apartments in Carmel
12415 N Pennsylvania St
Carmel, IN 46032
Providence at Old Meridian
300 Providence Blvd
Carmel, IN 46032
Carmel Woods
1010 Clubhouse Ct
Carmel, IN 46032
Carmel Landing Apartments
2223 E 151st St
Carmel, IN 46033

Similar Pages

Carmel 1 BedroomsCarmel 2 Bedrooms
Carmel Apartments with PoolCarmel Pet Friendly Places
Carmel Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INGreenwood, INFishers, INNoblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, INPlainfield, IN
Lafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, INShelbyville, INZionsville, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, IN
Kokomo, INGreenfield, INNew Castle, INMarion, INBeech Grove, INMartinsville, INDanville, INLebanon, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Kokomo
Marian UniversityIndiana Wesleyan University-Marion
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis