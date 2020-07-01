9601 Copley Drive

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated pool

3 Bedroom Home in Carmel Clay School District - Check out this updated 3 bedroom home with a large fenced in backyard, a pool and mowing provided. Indianapolis address located in Carmel Clay School district. New floors, new appliances, updated kitchen and bathrooms and so much more. You won't want to miss is.



Pets will be considered with an additional $400 refundable deposit (per pet) and additional $40/month (per pet). No smoking.



Non-refundable $35 application fee for each occupant 18 years or older that will be living in the home. Applications completed at: https://indianapmg.com/vacancies/



No Cats Allowed



