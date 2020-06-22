All apartments in Carmel
7281 Zanesville Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7281 Zanesville Road

7281 Zanesville Rd · No Longer Available
Location

7281 Zanesville Rd, Carmel, IN 46033
Bradford Place

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
BRAND NEW 3 levels SMART townhome. 3 beds, 3.5 baths, larger end-unit with lots of windows. Gorgeous kitchen with gray cabinets, quartz, backsplash, center island, stainless steel appliances, Cosmo fireplace, wood laminate floors on main & lower level, upstairs laundry. Master suite has tray ceiling, walk-in closet, HUGE Walk-in Tiled Shower w/seat & 2 sinks. Connectivity Features installed during construction, 2 WI-Fi Thermostat, LED lights, Ring video door bell, smart locks,Echo Show and more. The Finished Lower Level with Bar & full bath and the enlarged outdoor deck are great for entertaining. Lawn maintenance & snow removal included. Great location w/80 acres of green space, walking trails, parks, close to shops, HW 37, Carmel Schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7281 Zanesville Road have any available units?
7281 Zanesville Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carmel, IN.
What amenities does 7281 Zanesville Road have?
Some of 7281 Zanesville Road's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7281 Zanesville Road currently offering any rent specials?
7281 Zanesville Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7281 Zanesville Road pet-friendly?
No, 7281 Zanesville Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carmel.
Does 7281 Zanesville Road offer parking?
Yes, 7281 Zanesville Road does offer parking.
Does 7281 Zanesville Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7281 Zanesville Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7281 Zanesville Road have a pool?
No, 7281 Zanesville Road does not have a pool.
Does 7281 Zanesville Road have accessible units?
No, 7281 Zanesville Road does not have accessible units.
Does 7281 Zanesville Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7281 Zanesville Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 7281 Zanesville Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 7281 Zanesville Road does not have units with air conditioning.
