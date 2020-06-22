7281 Zanesville Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage internet access

BRAND NEW 3 levels SMART townhome. 3 beds, 3.5 baths, larger end-unit with lots of windows. Gorgeous kitchen with gray cabinets, quartz, backsplash, center island, stainless steel appliances, Cosmo fireplace, wood laminate floors on main & lower level, upstairs laundry. Master suite has tray ceiling, walk-in closet, HUGE Walk-in Tiled Shower w/seat & 2 sinks. Connectivity Features installed during construction, 2 WI-Fi Thermostat, LED lights, Ring video door bell, smart locks,Echo Show and more. The Finished Lower Level with Bar & full bath and the enlarged outdoor deck are great for entertaining. Lawn maintenance & snow removal included. Great location w/80 acres of green space, walking trails, parks, close to shops, HW 37, Carmel Schools.