7278 Zanesville Road

Unit Amenities extra storage patio / balcony range walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Brand New 3 level, end-unit Townhome in Legacy Townhomes of Carmel.

Be the first to live in this property with all new appliances, flooring, paint, finishes, etc. Home features 3 bed rooms with a possible 4th in the basement. Large master bedroom with en suite and walk in closet. 3 1/2 baths with upgraded fixtures, tile, and countertops. Kitchen has all new stainless steel appliances with gas stove. Upstairs washer/dryer hookup. Back patio and porch. 2 car garage with bump-out for extra storage. Carmel Schools

Local, professional property manager. You may schedule showings at your convenience with the Rently showing service or contact property manager.

Tenant responsible for all utilities. Must pass criminal, credit, and eviction background check. Non-smoking home.

Contact us to schedule a showing.