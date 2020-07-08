All apartments in Carmel
Find more places like 7278 Zanesville Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carmel, IN
/
7278 Zanesville Road
Last updated April 17 2019 at 8:53 PM

7278 Zanesville Road

7278 Zanesville Rd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carmel
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

7278 Zanesville Rd, Carmel, IN 46033

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
extra storage
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Brand New 3 level, end-unit Townhome in Legacy Townhomes of Carmel.
Be the first to live in this property with all new appliances, flooring, paint, finishes, etc. Home features 3 bed rooms with a possible 4th in the basement. Large master bedroom with en suite and walk in closet. 3 1/2 baths with upgraded fixtures, tile, and countertops. Kitchen has all new stainless steel appliances with gas stove. Upstairs washer/dryer hookup. Back patio and porch. 2 car garage with bump-out for extra storage. Carmel Schools
Local, professional property manager. You may schedule showings at your convenience with the Rently showing service or contact property manager.
Tenant responsible for all utilities. Must pass criminal, credit, and eviction background check. Non-smoking home.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7278 Zanesville Road have any available units?
7278 Zanesville Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carmel, IN.
What amenities does 7278 Zanesville Road have?
Some of 7278 Zanesville Road's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7278 Zanesville Road currently offering any rent specials?
7278 Zanesville Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7278 Zanesville Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 7278 Zanesville Road is pet friendly.
Does 7278 Zanesville Road offer parking?
Yes, 7278 Zanesville Road offers parking.
Does 7278 Zanesville Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7278 Zanesville Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7278 Zanesville Road have a pool?
No, 7278 Zanesville Road does not have a pool.
Does 7278 Zanesville Road have accessible units?
No, 7278 Zanesville Road does not have accessible units.
Does 7278 Zanesville Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 7278 Zanesville Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7278 Zanesville Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 7278 Zanesville Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Main Street on the Monon
60 Knoll Ct
Carmel, IN 46032
Gramercy
945 Mohawk Hills Dr
Carmel, IN 46032
Old Town on the Monon Apartments & Townhomes
111 W Main St
Carmel, IN 46032
Penn Circle Apartments in Carmel
12415 N Pennsylvania St
Carmel, IN 46032
Providence at Old Meridian
300 Providence Blvd
Carmel, IN 46032
The Village on Spring Mill
14637 Handel Dr
Carmel, IN 46032
Carmel Woods
1010 Clubhouse Ct
Carmel, IN 46032
Carmel Landing Apartments
2223 E 151st St
Carmel, IN 46033

Similar Pages

Carmel 1 BedroomsCarmel 2 Bedrooms
Carmel Apartments with PoolsCarmel Dog Friendly Apartments
Carmel Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INGreenwood, INFishers, INNoblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, INPlainfield, IN
Lafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, INZionsville, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, INKokomo, IN
Greenfield, INShelbyville, INNew Castle, INMarion, INBeech Grove, INMartinsville, INDanville, INCumberland, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Kokomo
Marian UniversityIndiana Wesleyan University-Marion
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis