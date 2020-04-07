5673 TRAMMEL Court

Amenities

SAY YES to stylish living! Upscale townhouse for lease in quiet community. Enjoy CAREFREE, spacious living in a home in Carmel. 3bd/3.5ba. Home has gorgeous views of pond in back with walking path around it. Finished lower level w/full BA provides perfect play/recreation/office area, OR use as guest bedroom. Great room on main level flows into kit/hearth room, perfect for entertaining. Kitchen w center island, & pantry. Master bedroom w/double sinks, separate shower/tub. Master BR has LARGE walk-in closet. No pets and non-smokers only. All lawn/yard services are done for you, so you can just relax. Min 12-month lease.