501 Copley Place

Large Wooded Lot in Carmel Clay Schools - A circular driveway leads up to this 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath home with a basement in Carmel Schools. Mowing is provided. This home features an eat-in kitchen plus separate dining room, laundry room with a sink and cabinets, a classic study and a sunroom. You'll love the 2 fireplaces in the study and the family room. Enjoy the fenced in backyard featuring mature trees for extra privacy, a covered patio and storage shed. There are two 2-Car Garages offering lots of storage.. You don't want to miss it!



Pets will be considered with an additional $400 refundable deposit (per pet) and additional $40/month (per pet). No smoking.



Non-refundable $35 application fee for each occupant 18 years or older that will be living in the home. Applications completed at: https://indianapmg.com/vacancies/



No Cats Allowed



