Carmel, IN
501 Copley Place
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:05 AM

501 Copley Place

501 Copley Place · No Longer Available
Location

501 Copley Place, Carmel, IN 46290
Lacoma Estates

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Large Wooded Lot in Carmel Clay Schools - A circular driveway leads up to this 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath home with a basement in Carmel Schools. Mowing is provided. This home features an eat-in kitchen plus separate dining room, laundry room with a sink and cabinets, a classic study and a sunroom. You'll love the 2 fireplaces in the study and the family room. Enjoy the fenced in backyard featuring mature trees for extra privacy, a covered patio and storage shed. There are two 2-Car Garages offering lots of storage.. You don't want to miss it!

Pets will be considered with an additional $400 refundable deposit (per pet) and additional $40/month (per pet). No smoking.

Non-refundable $35 application fee for each occupant 18 years or older that will be living in the home. Applications completed at: https://indianapmg.com/vacancies/

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5632889)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 501 Copley Place have any available units?
501 Copley Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carmel, IN.
What amenities does 501 Copley Place have?
Some of 501 Copley Place's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 501 Copley Place currently offering any rent specials?
501 Copley Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 501 Copley Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 501 Copley Place is pet friendly.
Does 501 Copley Place offer parking?
Yes, 501 Copley Place offers parking.
Does 501 Copley Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 501 Copley Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 501 Copley Place have a pool?
No, 501 Copley Place does not have a pool.
Does 501 Copley Place have accessible units?
No, 501 Copley Place does not have accessible units.
Does 501 Copley Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 501 Copley Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 501 Copley Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 501 Copley Place does not have units with air conditioning.

