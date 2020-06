Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Come see this beautifully updated and move in ready Carmel townhome. With 2 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and over 1800 square feet of living, you’ll have enough room to entertain guests or provide a little extra space for your family. Situated perfectly off Old Meridian Street in Carmel, the amenities nearby are endless. Neutral paint throughout will allow you to move in and add your personal touch immediately!