3981 Much Marcle Drive

Rare end unit townhouse for rent in Carmel! This low maintenance 3BR/3BA is what you've been searching for! Large great room with soaring ceilings leads to den with French doors, wainscoting & crown molding. Main floor master suite has vaulted ceiling, walk-in closet & full private bathroom with dual sinks. Kitchen with 42" cabinets & stainless steel appliances also has breakfast bar & dining area which leads to a private back patio. Upstairs has 2 more bedrooms, third full bath, & large storage closet. Main floor laundry room & two-car attached garage. Near shopping, dining & quick access to I-465 & I-65 all in Carmel Clay schools. No exterior maintenance required! Don't miss your chance for this fantastic home for lease!