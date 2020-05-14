All apartments in Carmel
Find more places like 3981 Much Marcle Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carmel, IN
/
3981 Much Marcle Drive
Last updated April 24 2020 at 8:48 PM

3981 Much Marcle Drive

3981 Much Marcle Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carmel
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3981 Much Marcle Drive, Carmel, IN 46032
Townes at Weston Pointe

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Rare end unit townhouse for rent in Carmel! This low maintenance 3BR/3BA is what you've been searching for! Large great room with soaring ceilings leads to den with French doors, wainscoting & crown molding. Main floor master suite has vaulted ceiling, walk-in closet & full private bathroom with dual sinks. Kitchen with 42" cabinets & stainless steel appliances also has breakfast bar & dining area which leads to a private back patio. Upstairs has 2 more bedrooms, third full bath, & large storage closet. Main floor laundry room & two-car attached garage. Near shopping, dining & quick access to I-465 & I-65 all in Carmel Clay schools. No exterior maintenance required! Don't miss your chance for this fantastic home for lease!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3981 Much Marcle Drive have any available units?
3981 Much Marcle Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carmel, IN.
What amenities does 3981 Much Marcle Drive have?
Some of 3981 Much Marcle Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3981 Much Marcle Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3981 Much Marcle Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3981 Much Marcle Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3981 Much Marcle Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carmel.
Does 3981 Much Marcle Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3981 Much Marcle Drive offers parking.
Does 3981 Much Marcle Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3981 Much Marcle Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3981 Much Marcle Drive have a pool?
No, 3981 Much Marcle Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3981 Much Marcle Drive have accessible units?
No, 3981 Much Marcle Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3981 Much Marcle Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3981 Much Marcle Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3981 Much Marcle Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3981 Much Marcle Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Main Street on the Monon
60 Knoll Ct
Carmel, IN 46032
Gramercy
945 Mohawk Hills Dr
Carmel, IN 46032
Old Town on the Monon Apartments & Townhomes
111 W Main St
Carmel, IN 46032
Penn Circle Apartments in Carmel
12415 N Pennsylvania St
Carmel, IN 46032
Providence at Old Meridian
300 Providence Blvd
Carmel, IN 46032
The Village on Spring Mill
14637 Handel Dr
Carmel, IN 46032
Carmel Woods
1010 Clubhouse Ct
Carmel, IN 46032
Carmel Landing Apartments
2223 E 151st St
Carmel, IN 46033

Similar Pages

Carmel 1 BedroomsCarmel 2 Bedrooms
Carmel Apartments with PoolCarmel Pet Friendly Places
Carmel Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INGreenwood, INFishers, INNoblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, INPlainfield, IN
Lafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, INShelbyville, INZionsville, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, IN
Kokomo, INGreenfield, INNew Castle, INMarion, INBeech Grove, INMartinsville, INDanville, INLebanon, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Kokomo
Marian UniversityIndiana Wesleyan University-Marion
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis