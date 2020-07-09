All apartments in Carmel
Find more places like 305 Walter Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carmel, IN
/
305 Walter Street
Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:40 AM

305 Walter Street

305 Walter Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carmel
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

305 Walter Street, Carmel, IN 46032

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Spacious 2bd/2.5bath walking dist. to Clay Terrace - Property Id: 176544

Spacious 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome walking distance to Clay Terrace. Large living room with fireplace. Separate Kitchen and dining room with mud room and half bath on first floor. Upstairs boosts a big master bedroom with private full bath and lots of closet space. Second bedroom is also large with ample closet space. Another full bathroom located upstairs. Full basement comes with washer and dryer. Property is situated on a quiet lot with a small stream on one side. Rental includes a separate 2 car garage and yard maintenance and garbage service is included. Tenant responsible for water and electric. Pets negotiable.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/176544
Property Id 176544

(RLNE5366495)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 305 Walter Street have any available units?
305 Walter Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carmel, IN.
What amenities does 305 Walter Street have?
Some of 305 Walter Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 305 Walter Street currently offering any rent specials?
305 Walter Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 305 Walter Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 305 Walter Street is pet friendly.
Does 305 Walter Street offer parking?
Yes, 305 Walter Street offers parking.
Does 305 Walter Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 305 Walter Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 305 Walter Street have a pool?
No, 305 Walter Street does not have a pool.
Does 305 Walter Street have accessible units?
No, 305 Walter Street does not have accessible units.
Does 305 Walter Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 305 Walter Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 305 Walter Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 305 Walter Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Governor Square Apartments & Townhomes
1825 Jefferson Dr W
Carmel, IN 46032
Main Street on the Monon
60 Knoll Ct
Carmel, IN 46032
Gramercy
945 Mohawk Hills Dr
Carmel, IN 46032
Old Town on the Monon Apartments & Townhomes
111 W Main St
Carmel, IN 46032
Providence at Old Meridian
300 Providence Blvd
Carmel, IN 46032
The Village on Spring Mill
14637 Handel Dr
Carmel, IN 46032
Carmel Woods
1010 Clubhouse Ct
Carmel, IN 46032
Carmel Landing Apartments
2223 E 151st St
Carmel, IN 46033

Similar Pages

Carmel 1 BedroomsCarmel 2 Bedrooms
Carmel Apartments with PoolCarmel Pet Friendly Places
Carmel Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INGreenwood, INFishers, INNoblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, INPlainfield, IN
Lafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, INShelbyville, INZionsville, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, IN
Kokomo, INGreenfield, INNew Castle, INMarion, INBeech Grove, INMartinsville, INDanville, INLebanon, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Kokomo
Marian UniversityIndiana Wesleyan University-Marion
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis