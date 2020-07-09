305 Walter Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Spacious 2bd/2.5bath walking dist. to Clay Terrace - Property Id: 176544



Spacious 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome walking distance to Clay Terrace. Large living room with fireplace. Separate Kitchen and dining room with mud room and half bath on first floor. Upstairs boosts a big master bedroom with private full bath and lots of closet space. Second bedroom is also large with ample closet space. Another full bathroom located upstairs. Full basement comes with washer and dryer. Property is situated on a quiet lot with a small stream on one side. Rental includes a separate 2 car garage and yard maintenance and garbage service is included. Tenant responsible for water and electric. Pets negotiable.

