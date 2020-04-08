14579 Dublin Drive

Amenities

1/2 off first months rent with 1 year lease! $1465 each month after first month.

Prime location in Carmel. 3 bed, 2.5 bath Home

Wonderful Carmel home in desired Danbury Estates. This 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath home is located on a secluded lot that backs to the Monon Trail. Open floor plan on lower level with spacious family room open to dining area and kitchen with granite countertops. Large, 1/4 acre backyard and stone patio are perfect for outdoor entertainment. Great location. Minutes from any amenity; restaurants, bars, movie theatre, trails, etc. And easy commute on US31.

Washer and dryer included



Nearby schools include Cherry Tree Elementary School, Carmel Middle School and Carmel High School.



Tenant responsible for all utilities. Must pass credit, criminal, and eviction background check. Non-smoking property



For your convenience, you may view the home most times during the day using the Rently showing service. Contact local management company, Morning Star, with any questions.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,465, Application Fee: $30, Security Deposit: $1,000, Available Now

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.