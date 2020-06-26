1437 Esprit Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage

Prestigious Location in west Carmel at the Meadows at Saddle Creek, is not the ONLY reason to choose this lovely 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms home. Great open floor plan for comfortable living with hard wood flooring, complex crown molding, detailed trim work, arched doorways & custom decorative painting in neutral colors throughout main level! Wide ample kitchen with granite countertops! Master bath consist of a garden tub, separate shower & double sinks vanity with granite. Family living with rec room in basement, open backyard, neighborhood pool & amenities AND top-rated Blue Ribbon Schl Smoky Row Elem!