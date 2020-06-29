You will love this beautiful home! Four bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms upstairs with eloquent Brazilian walnut floors. The open floor plan in family room and kitchen makes you feel right at home. The 5th bedroom on the mail level is flexible as an office or extra bedroom with a full bathroom alongside. Finished basement with full bath and extra storage. Fenced in back yard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 14144 Blue Heron Drive have any available units?
14144 Blue Heron Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carmel, IN.
What amenities does 14144 Blue Heron Drive have?
Some of 14144 Blue Heron Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14144 Blue Heron Drive currently offering any rent specials?
14144 Blue Heron Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.