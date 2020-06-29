All apartments in Carmel
Last updated September 4 2019 at 7:05 AM

14144 Blue Heron Drive

14144 Blue Heron Dr · No Longer Available
Location

14144 Blue Heron Dr, Carmel, IN 46033
Avian Glen

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
You will love this beautiful home! Four bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms upstairs with eloquent Brazilian walnut floors. The open floor plan in family room and kitchen makes you feel right at home. The 5th bedroom on the mail level is flexible as an office or extra bedroom with a full bathroom alongside. Finished basement with full bath and extra storage. Fenced in back yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14144 Blue Heron Drive have any available units?
14144 Blue Heron Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carmel, IN.
What amenities does 14144 Blue Heron Drive have?
Some of 14144 Blue Heron Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14144 Blue Heron Drive currently offering any rent specials?
14144 Blue Heron Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14144 Blue Heron Drive pet-friendly?
No, 14144 Blue Heron Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carmel.
Does 14144 Blue Heron Drive offer parking?
No, 14144 Blue Heron Drive does not offer parking.
Does 14144 Blue Heron Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14144 Blue Heron Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14144 Blue Heron Drive have a pool?
Yes, 14144 Blue Heron Drive has a pool.
Does 14144 Blue Heron Drive have accessible units?
No, 14144 Blue Heron Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 14144 Blue Heron Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14144 Blue Heron Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 14144 Blue Heron Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 14144 Blue Heron Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
