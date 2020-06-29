13729 Sunnyvale Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking garage internet access

MAKE THE DISCOVERY...traditional exterior and completely updated 4 bedroom, 4 bath home in Stanford Park. Open concept featuring spacious kitchen with center island, breakfast nook, pantry and all appliances including fridge, washer and dryer. New "gray" paint throughout, new lighting, new built-ins surrounding fireplace, new water heater, full fenced rear yard with large deck, mature trees, and 2.5 car garage with WiFi-controlled garage door opener. Bedrooms have large walk-in closets, and beautiful French doors open into main-level office. Basement includes new FULL bath, huge rec room, and exercise room with rubberized floors. This home is in great condition...updated throughout. Seeing is believing!