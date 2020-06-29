All apartments in Carmel
Find more places like 13729 Sunnyvale Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carmel, IN
/
13729 Sunnyvale Lane
Last updated March 31 2020 at 3:14 AM

13729 Sunnyvale Lane

13729 Sunnyvale Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carmel
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

13729 Sunnyvale Lane, Carmel, IN 46074
Stanford Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
internet access
MAKE THE DISCOVERY...traditional exterior and completely updated 4 bedroom, 4 bath home in Stanford Park. Open concept featuring spacious kitchen with center island, breakfast nook, pantry and all appliances including fridge, washer and dryer. New "gray" paint throughout, new lighting, new built-ins surrounding fireplace, new water heater, full fenced rear yard with large deck, mature trees, and 2.5 car garage with WiFi-controlled garage door opener. Bedrooms have large walk-in closets, and beautiful French doors open into main-level office. Basement includes new FULL bath, huge rec room, and exercise room with rubberized floors. This home is in great condition...updated throughout. Seeing is believing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13729 Sunnyvale Lane have any available units?
13729 Sunnyvale Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carmel, IN.
What amenities does 13729 Sunnyvale Lane have?
Some of 13729 Sunnyvale Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13729 Sunnyvale Lane currently offering any rent specials?
13729 Sunnyvale Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13729 Sunnyvale Lane pet-friendly?
No, 13729 Sunnyvale Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carmel.
Does 13729 Sunnyvale Lane offer parking?
Yes, 13729 Sunnyvale Lane offers parking.
Does 13729 Sunnyvale Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13729 Sunnyvale Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13729 Sunnyvale Lane have a pool?
No, 13729 Sunnyvale Lane does not have a pool.
Does 13729 Sunnyvale Lane have accessible units?
No, 13729 Sunnyvale Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 13729 Sunnyvale Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13729 Sunnyvale Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 13729 Sunnyvale Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 13729 Sunnyvale Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Main Street on the Monon
60 Knoll Ct
Carmel, IN 46032
Gramercy
945 Mohawk Hills Dr
Carmel, IN 46032
Old Town on the Monon Apartments & Townhomes
111 W Main St
Carmel, IN 46032
Penn Circle Apartments in Carmel
12415 N Pennsylvania St
Carmel, IN 46032
Providence at Old Meridian
300 Providence Blvd
Carmel, IN 46032
The Village on Spring Mill
14637 Handel Dr
Carmel, IN 46032
Carmel Woods
1010 Clubhouse Ct
Carmel, IN 46032
Carmel Landing Apartments
2223 E 151st St
Carmel, IN 46033

Similar Pages

Carmel 1 BedroomsCarmel 2 Bedrooms
Carmel Apartments with PoolCarmel Pet Friendly Places
Carmel Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INGreenwood, INFishers, INNoblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, INPlainfield, IN
Lafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, INShelbyville, INZionsville, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, IN
Kokomo, INGreenfield, INNew Castle, INMarion, INBeech Grove, INMartinsville, INDanville, INLebanon, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Kokomo
Marian UniversityIndiana Wesleyan University-Marion
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis