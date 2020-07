Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Popular Stanford Park neighborhood with excellent schools, Exceptional Deep Lot with Wooded View and fenced back yard . 4 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms, Soaring Ceilings in Great Room with tons of light! Hard wood floor throughout the entire main floor, "Elfa" custom storage system in Master Closet, Finished Daylight Basement with Full Bathroom. All appliances including washer and Dryer. Available since the 6th of July,2020.