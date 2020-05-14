All apartments in Carmel
13536 CUPPERTINO Lane
13536 CUPPERTINO Lane

13536 Cuppertino Lane · No Longer Available
Location

13536 Cuppertino Lane, Carmel, IN 46074
Stanford Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Immaculate ranch with custom features throughout. Upgrades and improvements include crown molding, wainscoting, plantation shutters, hardwood floors and fresh interior paint. Open floor plan with formal dining and large great room. Amazing kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, center island and walk-in pantry. Master with lovely tray ceiling, dual sink vanity and walk-in shower. Screened porch overlooks backyard. Updated landscaping. Low maintenance with lawn care a part of the HOA dues. All 5 star rated schools. HOA dues to be paid by the occupant. Currently tenant occupied. Home available from July 1, 2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13536 CUPPERTINO Lane have any available units?
13536 CUPPERTINO Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carmel, IN.
What amenities does 13536 CUPPERTINO Lane have?
Some of 13536 CUPPERTINO Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13536 CUPPERTINO Lane currently offering any rent specials?
13536 CUPPERTINO Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13536 CUPPERTINO Lane pet-friendly?
No, 13536 CUPPERTINO Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carmel.
Does 13536 CUPPERTINO Lane offer parking?
Yes, 13536 CUPPERTINO Lane offers parking.
Does 13536 CUPPERTINO Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13536 CUPPERTINO Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13536 CUPPERTINO Lane have a pool?
No, 13536 CUPPERTINO Lane does not have a pool.
Does 13536 CUPPERTINO Lane have accessible units?
No, 13536 CUPPERTINO Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 13536 CUPPERTINO Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13536 CUPPERTINO Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 13536 CUPPERTINO Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 13536 CUPPERTINO Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
