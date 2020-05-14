13536 CUPPERTINO Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Immaculate ranch with custom features throughout. Upgrades and improvements include crown molding, wainscoting, plantation shutters, hardwood floors and fresh interior paint. Open floor plan with formal dining and large great room. Amazing kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, center island and walk-in pantry. Master with lovely tray ceiling, dual sink vanity and walk-in shower. Screened porch overlooks backyard. Updated landscaping. Low maintenance with lawn care a part of the HOA dues. All 5 star rated schools. HOA dues to be paid by the occupant. Currently tenant occupied. Home available from July 1, 2020.