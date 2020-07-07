13446 Clifty Falls Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 basketball court on-site laundry playground pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

Spectacular 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Home with High-end Upgrades! Beautiful Wide Planked Hardwood Floors throughout the entry, Living and Dining areas, with Modern Fixtures and Finishes throughout. Lovely Curved Archways and Built-ins. There is a Spacious Private Office/Sitting Area just off the Entry. The Great Room has a Fireplace and opens to the Gourmet Kitchen boasting Rich Wood Cabinetry, Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Counters and a Large Breakfast Bar for any time with Family and Friends. Additionally, the Home Features a Formal Dining Room - Perfect for Holidays and Entertaining all year long!



Stunning Master Suite has Vaulted Ceilings, Luxurious Bathtub, Private Shower, Huge Walk-in Closet with a Separate Custom Shoe Closet! Your Three Additional Large Bedrooms share the Full Tub/Shower Combo Updated Bathroom.



Oversized Attached 2 Car Garage opens to a Terrific Built-in Mudroom and Separate Large Laundry Room with Full Size Washer/Dryer Hook up, both on the Main Floor.



Huge Fully Finished Basement with Beautiful Carpeting in Neutral Tones has Full Surround Sound. A Great space to Entertain and Play with a Large storage/utility Room.



Relax in your Large Screened-in Porch and then just outside is a New Stamped Concrete Patio with Gas Fire-pit, Weber Gas Grill, Gorgeous Landscaping, Nature and Lake Views!



Terrific neighborhood! Amenities include Walking Paths, Pool, Playground, Tennis and Basketball.



Hamilton County, Northside, Monan Trail for Bike Rides and Walks. Award winning Carmel Clay schools.



You can see our resident selection criteria at:

www.IndianapolisPropertyManagement.com/resident-selection-criteria



Property not available for Section 8 vouchers.



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,400, Application Fee: $50, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.