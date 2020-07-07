All apartments in Carmel
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

13446 Clifty Falls Drive

13446 Clifty Falls Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13446 Clifty Falls Drive, Carmel, IN 46032
Park Meadows Parks at Springmill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
basketball court
on-site laundry
playground
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Spectacular 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Home with High-end Upgrades! Beautiful Wide Planked Hardwood Floors throughout the entry, Living and Dining areas, with Modern Fixtures and Finishes throughout. Lovely Curved Archways and Built-ins. There is a Spacious Private Office/Sitting Area just off the Entry. The Great Room has a Fireplace and opens to the Gourmet Kitchen boasting Rich Wood Cabinetry, Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Counters and a Large Breakfast Bar for any time with Family and Friends. Additionally, the Home Features a Formal Dining Room - Perfect for Holidays and Entertaining all year long!

Stunning Master Suite has Vaulted Ceilings, Luxurious Bathtub, Private Shower, Huge Walk-in Closet with a Separate Custom Shoe Closet! Your Three Additional Large Bedrooms share the Full Tub/Shower Combo Updated Bathroom.

Oversized Attached 2 Car Garage opens to a Terrific Built-in Mudroom and Separate Large Laundry Room with Full Size Washer/Dryer Hook up, both on the Main Floor.

Huge Fully Finished Basement with Beautiful Carpeting in Neutral Tones has Full Surround Sound. A Great space to Entertain and Play with a Large storage/utility Room.

Relax in your Large Screened-in Porch and then just outside is a New Stamped Concrete Patio with Gas Fire-pit, Weber Gas Grill, Gorgeous Landscaping, Nature and Lake Views!

Terrific neighborhood! Amenities include Walking Paths, Pool, Playground, Tennis and Basketball.

Hamilton County, Northside, Monan Trail for Bike Rides and Walks. Award winning Carmel Clay schools.

You can see our resident selection criteria at:
www.IndianapolisPropertyManagement.com/resident-selection-criteria

Property not available for Section 8 vouchers.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,400, Application Fee: $50, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13446 Clifty Falls Drive have any available units?
13446 Clifty Falls Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carmel, IN.
What amenities does 13446 Clifty Falls Drive have?
Some of 13446 Clifty Falls Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13446 Clifty Falls Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13446 Clifty Falls Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13446 Clifty Falls Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 13446 Clifty Falls Drive is pet friendly.
Does 13446 Clifty Falls Drive offer parking?
Yes, 13446 Clifty Falls Drive offers parking.
Does 13446 Clifty Falls Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13446 Clifty Falls Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13446 Clifty Falls Drive have a pool?
Yes, 13446 Clifty Falls Drive has a pool.
Does 13446 Clifty Falls Drive have accessible units?
No, 13446 Clifty Falls Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13446 Clifty Falls Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 13446 Clifty Falls Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13446 Clifty Falls Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 13446 Clifty Falls Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

