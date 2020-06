Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool fireplace media room

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage media room

Beautiful home in the best location of Carmel! With 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms and 1/2 bath there is room for everyone to be comfortable. But it gets so much better! In the finished basement there is a theater room with the projector and sound system and there is a treadmill with its own large TV. The fully fenced back yard and 2 tier deck overlooks the neighborhood park and POOL. The garage is huge! Don't miss out on this great home.