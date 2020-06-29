All apartments in Carmel
12962 Petigru Street
Last updated April 16 2020 at 10:40 PM

12962 Petigru Street

12962 Petigru St · No Longer Available
Location

12962 Petigru St, Carmel, IN 46032
Village of Westclay

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
coffee bar
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
pool
garage
Excellent 3-bedroom, 3.5 Bath opportunity in the Village of WestClay. Home includes quartz counter tops, 9', smooth-finish ceilings, 2-car garage, stainless appliances and a 2-year builder warranty. Spacious rooms with an extra bedroom on the main level with an en-suite attached bath and closet. The Village of WestClay is one of the most desired communities in Indianapolis. Walk or Bike to coffee shops, restaurants, 3 swimming pools, work-out rooms, ponds, and pristine gardens and walkways. Landlord is offering FREE First 15 days of rent with a long term lease and immediate move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

