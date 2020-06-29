12962 Petigru Street

Amenities

Excellent 3-bedroom, 3.5 Bath opportunity in the Village of WestClay. Home includes quartz counter tops, 9', smooth-finish ceilings, 2-car garage, stainless appliances and a 2-year builder warranty. Spacious rooms with an extra bedroom on the main level with an en-suite attached bath and closet. The Village of WestClay is one of the most desired communities in Indianapolis. Walk or Bike to coffee shops, restaurants, 3 swimming pools, work-out rooms, ponds, and pristine gardens and walkways. Landlord is offering FREE First 15 days of rent with a long term lease and immediate move in.