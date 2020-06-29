All apartments in Carmel
10944 Perry Pear Dr
Last updated April 28 2020 at 10:49 AM

10944 Perry Pear Dr

10944 Perry Pear Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10944 Perry Pear Drive, Carmel, IN 46032
Townes at Weston Pointe

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Zionsville Townhouse available FOR RENT. You'll love the Spaciousness and neutral decor. Just the right size for the price. All appliances and window treatments included!! Walk-in Closets offer plenty of storage too. Carmel Schools. Great location! Just minutes from the interstate and close to restaurants, shopping and St. Vincent hospital. TOUR THIS PROPERTY TODAY…NO NEED TO WAIT SINCE IT’S A SELF-SHOW LOCKBOX! Call 317-794-2766 or click - https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/polarispropertymanagement

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10944 Perry Pear Dr have any available units?
10944 Perry Pear Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carmel, IN.
What amenities does 10944 Perry Pear Dr have?
Some of 10944 Perry Pear Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10944 Perry Pear Dr currently offering any rent specials?
10944 Perry Pear Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10944 Perry Pear Dr pet-friendly?
No, 10944 Perry Pear Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carmel.
Does 10944 Perry Pear Dr offer parking?
Yes, 10944 Perry Pear Dr offers parking.
Does 10944 Perry Pear Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10944 Perry Pear Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10944 Perry Pear Dr have a pool?
No, 10944 Perry Pear Dr does not have a pool.
Does 10944 Perry Pear Dr have accessible units?
No, 10944 Perry Pear Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 10944 Perry Pear Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10944 Perry Pear Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 10944 Perry Pear Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 10944 Perry Pear Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
