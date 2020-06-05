1025 2nd Avenue NW

Amenities
Fantastic location with access to the Monon Trail just steps away from your front door which makes walking or biking to the Carmel Arts & Design District, numerous restaurants, and shops such a breeze! This is an end unit with large balcony off the living room, and another large balcony off the dining room. The ground level includes a flex room – use as office space, family room, play room… whatever you need! Some of the features include a double sided fireplace, kitchen island, master with walk in closet, bay window and double sinks in the master bath. New carpet and fresh paint throughout!