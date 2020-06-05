All apartments in Carmel
Find more places like 1025 2nd Avenue NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carmel, IN
/
1025 2nd Avenue NW
Last updated June 10 2020 at 8:13 PM

1025 2nd Avenue NW

1025 2nd Ave NW · (317) 844-5111
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Carmel
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1025 2nd Ave NW, Carmel, IN 46032
Traditions on The Monon

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 2227 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fantastic location with access to the Monon Trail just steps away from your front door which makes walking or biking to the Carmel Arts & Design District, numerous restaurants, and shops such a breeze! This is an end unit with large balcony off the living room, and another large balcony off the dining room. The ground level includes a flex room – use as office space, family room, play room… whatever you need! Some of the features include a double sided fireplace, kitchen island, master with walk in closet, bay window and double sinks in the master bath. New carpet and fresh paint throughout!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1025 2nd Avenue NW have any available units?
1025 2nd Avenue NW has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1025 2nd Avenue NW have?
Some of 1025 2nd Avenue NW's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1025 2nd Avenue NW currently offering any rent specials?
1025 2nd Avenue NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1025 2nd Avenue NW pet-friendly?
No, 1025 2nd Avenue NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carmel.
Does 1025 2nd Avenue NW offer parking?
Yes, 1025 2nd Avenue NW does offer parking.
Does 1025 2nd Avenue NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1025 2nd Avenue NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1025 2nd Avenue NW have a pool?
No, 1025 2nd Avenue NW does not have a pool.
Does 1025 2nd Avenue NW have accessible units?
No, 1025 2nd Avenue NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1025 2nd Avenue NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1025 2nd Avenue NW has units with dishwashers.
Does 1025 2nd Avenue NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 1025 2nd Avenue NW does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1025 2nd Avenue NW?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Governor Square Apartments & Townhomes
1825 Jefferson Dr W
Carmel, IN 46032
Main Street on the Monon
60 Knoll Ct
Carmel, IN 46032
Gramercy
945 Mohawk Hills Dr
Carmel, IN 46032
Penn Circle Apartments in Carmel
12415 N Pennsylvania St
Carmel, IN 46032
Providence at Old Meridian
300 Providence Blvd
Carmel, IN 46032
The Village on Spring Mill
14637 Handel Dr
Carmel, IN 46032
Carmel Woods
1010 Clubhouse Ct
Carmel, IN 46032
Carmel Landing Apartments
2223 E 151st St
Carmel, IN 46033

Similar Pages

Carmel 1 BedroomsCarmel 2 Bedrooms
Carmel Apartments with PoolCarmel Pet Friendly Places
Carmel Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INGreenwood, INFishers, INNoblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, INPlainfield, IN
Lafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, INShelbyville, INZionsville, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, IN
Kokomo, INGreenfield, INNew Castle, INMarion, INBeech Grove, INMartinsville, INDanville, INLebanon, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Kokomo
Marian UniversityIndiana Wesleyan University-Marion
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity