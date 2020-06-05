1025 2nd Avenue NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Fantastic location with access to the Monon Trail just steps away from your front door which makes walking or biking to the Carmel Arts & Design District, numerous restaurants, and shops such a breeze! This is an end unit with large balcony off the living room, and another large balcony off the dining room. The ground level includes a flex room – use as office space, family room, play room… whatever you need! Some of the features include a double sided fireplace, kitchen island, master with walk in closet, bay window and double sinks in the master bath. New carpet and fresh paint throughout!