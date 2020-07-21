Rent Calculator
Beech Grove, IN
2462 Mann Drive
Last updated October 11 2019 at 9:44 AM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2462 Mann Drive
2462 Mann Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
2462 Mann Drive, Beech Grove, IN 46107
Beech Grove
Amenities
w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beech Grove 3 BR Home - Three bedroom home in Beech Grove. One story with 1 bath and hardwood floors. One car garage. Rent is $895.
(RLNE2121093)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2462 Mann Drive have any available units?
2462 Mann Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Beech Grove, IN
.
What amenities does 2462 Mann Drive have?
Some of 2462 Mann Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2462 Mann Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2462 Mann Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2462 Mann Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2462 Mann Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Beech Grove
.
Does 2462 Mann Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2462 Mann Drive offers parking.
Does 2462 Mann Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2462 Mann Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2462 Mann Drive have a pool?
No, 2462 Mann Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2462 Mann Drive have accessible units?
No, 2462 Mann Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2462 Mann Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2462 Mann Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2462 Mann Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2462 Mann Drive has units with air conditioning.
