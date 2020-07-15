/
studio apartments
50 Studio Apartments for rent in Beech Grove, IN
Beech Grove
5342 Elmwood Avenue
5342 Elmwood Avenue, Beech Grove, IN
Studio
$2,400
Unit "H" was formerly AM Custom Body Shop. It's 2,784 sq. ft. with single office & bath. The body shop had a separate paint booth. 5 yr lease is $2,400 per month, 3 yr lease is $2,600 per month.
University Heights
2297 East Troy Avenue
2297 Troy Avenue, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$1,650
Corner 1774 sf building with garage and fenced outside storage. Double lot parcel with .30 acre. Zoned C 5/D 4. Historically used for auto sales and service.
University Heights
2201 East Troy Avenue
2201 Troy Avenue, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$1,550
Fully Fenced C-5 / D-4 parcel with small office offered for sale or for lease. The .25 Acre site is level and has a sidewalk in front.
Downtown Indianapolis
Riley Towers Apartments of Indianapolis
650 N Alabama St, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$877
472 sqft
From their location in downtown Indianapolis, these apartment homes boast great views. The pet-friendly community features a resort-style pool with sun deck, trash removal and private gated parking.
Downtown Indianapolis
Residences at CityWay
229 S Delaware St, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$1,242
578 sqft
Convenient urban living with easy access to the best local bars, eateries and public transportation. Airy and spacious apartments with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Secure bike storage and 24-hour maintenance.
Downtown Indianapolis
The Congress at Library Square
923 N Meridian St, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$924
526 sqft
Prime location walking distance to Mass Ave and Circle Center. Units have granite counters, washer/dryer units in home and energy-efficient appliances. Community has rooftop terraces, fitness center and media lounge.
Downtown Indianapolis
Harness Factory Lofts
30 E Georgia St, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$920
600 sqft
Situated on popular Georgia Street right in the heart of downtown. Sweeping floor plans with 14-foot ceilings and beautiful industrial touches. Community has a large gym, valet service and easy access to convenient stores and nearby restaurants.
Downtown Indianapolis
Penrose On Mass
530 Massachusetts Ave, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$1,069
743 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Penrose On Mass in Indianapolis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Downtown Indianapolis
The Vue Luxury Apartments
718 E Georgia St, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$1,073
704 sqft
The Vue Apartments are in the heart of Indianapolis and offer the best in city living. Apartments are large, with big closets and individual climate control. The perfect place to make your own.
Downtown Indianapolis
Artistry Apartments
451 E Market St, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$960
452 sqft
The apartment homes in this mixed-use space community feature granite countertops, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Outside, residents have access to a bocce court, community garden. Interstate 70 is only moments away.
Grid
502 East Washington Street, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$1,000
505 sqft
In the heart of downtown Indianapolis, Grid offers high-end amenities alongside some of the city’s favorite local dining, shopping and entertainment.
Fountain Square
Edge 35
1224 Prospect St, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$865
464 sqft
Located in vibrant Fountain Square, Edge 35 features a heightened residential and commercial experience. Offering a pet-friendly community, outdoor grilling area, bike-friendly options, and more.
Downtown Indianapolis
The Whit
307 North Pennsylvania Street, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$1,070
618 sqft
Incredible community with a view. A walkable area near shopping and dining along Mass Ave. On-site fitness center, dog run area, and secured bike storage. Rooftop pool and connected parking.
Downtown Indianapolis
Circa
617 North College Ave, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$1,099
544 sqft
Minutes from the bustling neighborhood of Mass Ave in downtown Indianapolis. Pet-friendly contemporary housing with urban lounge and in-unit laundry. Residents get easy access to walking trails, art galleries and unique restaurants.
Near Northside
Circle City Apartments
1321 N Meridian St, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$810
480 sqft
Full of historic charm, this renovated community is comprised of six unique buildings featuring studio to two-bedroom homes. Minutes from Circle Centre Mall, they feature granite counters, stainless-steel appliances and a new 24-hour gym.
Downtown Indianapolis
360 Market Square
360 East Market Street, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$1,550
574 sqft
This high-rise community offers a cyber cafe, concierge service, bike repair and 24-hour fitness center. Apartments include floor-to-ceiling windows, solar shades and quartz countertops. The Circle Centre Mall and Presidential Place are both located nearby.
South Perry
South and Madison
1834 Madison Village Dr, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$672
565 sqft
Situated in the suburban south side of Indianapolis, South & Madison offers spacious apartments and townhomes in a premier location.
Downtown Indianapolis
Axis
401 N Senate Ave, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$1,396
679 sqft
Luxury homes complete with an outdoor garden, expansive pool and skydeck to take in the sweeping vistas of downtown Indianapolis. Residents can take advantage of concierge services and in-unit laundry, among other amenities.
Fountain Square
Pinnex
931 Fletcher Ave, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$1,160
545 sqft
Situated just five minutes away from Fountain Square and within easy walking distance to dining, shopping and entertainment. Units have walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and extra storage. Urban workshop, bike storage. Pet friendly.
Near Eastside
411 N Oakland Ave
411 North Oakland Avenue, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$575
COMING SOON - Cozy 3 Bedroom Duplex Near Michigan and Rural Street - This newly rehabbed apartment building sits between the rising Near Southside quiet neighborhood and Downtown Indianapolis! This newly rehabbed spacious three bedroom is located
South Franklin
5162 East Stop 11 Road
5162 East Stop 11 Road, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$3,073
NOW LEASING Suite 6 at Southpoint Professional Center! This former medical office has 7 exam rooms, lobby, Front desk with HUGE reception area, break room, 3 nurse stations, and conference room.
South Franklin
5144 East Stop 11 Road
5144 East Stop 11 Road, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$785
Former Lawyer's office at Southpoint Professional Center now available! Suite 19 contains a reception area, and large open-office space, and kitchenette. This 650 sf unit is Perfect for any small professional business!
South Franklin
5135 East Stop 11 Road
5135 East Stop 11 Road, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$6,458
Now Leasing HUGE 6200 sf office space at Southpoint Professional Center! 9 private offices, Conference rooms, 4 private restrooms, and plenty of open "Bullpen" style space! Would be great for medical practice, accounting firm, marketing, or call
South Franklin
5136 East Stop 11 Road
5136 East Stop 11 Road, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$3,960
Now Leasing Franklin Township's Southpoint Professional Center! Suites 29 & 30 feature 10 private offices, Large conference room, reception areas, and 2 private restrooms. Suites could be divided between tenants or partners.
