/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:11 PM
107 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Beech Grove, IN
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 12:46pm
Beech Grove
11 Units Available
The Brixton
4929 Red Robin Dr, Beech Grove, IN
2 Bedrooms
$875
855 sqft
Community includes a pool, tennis court, and fitness center. Apartments are pet-friendly and have dishwashers. Located just minutes from I-465 and I-65, so convenient for commuting.
Results within 1 mile of Beech Grove
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 12:42pm
I65-South Emerson
8 Units Available
Strawbridge Green Apartments
4649 Strawbridge St, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$730
Upgraded apartments with granite counters and vinyl plank flooring. Pet friendly. Open parking on site. Conveniently located next to I-465 and I-65. Close to the University of Indianapolis.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 12:10pm
I65-South Emerson
1 Unit Available
Heathmoore Apartments
5984 Heathmoore Dr, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$787
864 sqft
Welcome home to Heathmoore Apartments! We are located on the Southeast side of Indianapolis in the desirable Franklin Township area! We are within a few minutes to Beech Grove, downtown Indianapolis, Southport, and Greenwood! We are near Greenwood
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Near Southeast
1 Unit Available
2334 Walker Ave
2334 Walker Avenue, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$795
798 sqft
SOUTH EAST SIDE 2 BEDROOM UPDATED! Recent Renovation includes refinished hardwood flooring, exposed brick wall, and gorgeous wooden beams. Kitchen features granite counter-tops and newer flooring. Some appliances included.
Results within 5 miles of Beech Grove
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Edgewood
4 Units Available
Southport Crossing
1451 E Southport Rd, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$859
1150 sqft
Take a Virtual Tour Now!Live life at the next level at Southport Crossing Apartments and Townhomes in Indianapolis IN.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
Eastside
5 Units Available
Indy Town Apartments
6046 E 21st Street, Suite 1B Management Office, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$579
853 sqft
Arlington Green Apartments NOW Offering Newly Renovated Apartments! Schedule your tour today! Ask about our Leasing Specials!BOOK YOUR VIRTUAL TOUR TODAY with TOUR24 - https://app.tour24now.com/tour/indy-town
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
Near Eastside
5 Units Available
Glen Ridge Manor
4737 E 19th St, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$695
1250 sqft
Indy Town Apartments NOW Offering Newly Renovated Apartments & Townhomes!
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
I65-South Emerson
16 Units Available
Overlook at Valley Ridge
6810 Valley Ridge Dr, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
1034 sqft
Just off of I-65 with numerous shopping and dining venues nearby. Pet-friendly apartments include private balcony or patio, in-unit laundry hookup and carpet. Residents have access to gym, pool and garage.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Eastside
4 Units Available
Pangea Vistas
1366 N Arlington Ave, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$669
885 sqft
Newly renovated apartments with large walk-in closets, private patio/balcony and carpeted floors. Affordable prices and excellent location on Arlington Ave with easy access to downtown Indy.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Near Eastside
1 Unit Available
Pangea Courts
4425 Linwood Ct, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$797
780 sqft
Eat-in kitchens, updated appliances and free heat are the highlights of these apartment homes. Cats and dogs allowed. Near Christian Park. Close to I-70 and I-65.
Verified
1 of 151
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Downtown Indianapolis
101 Units Available
Residences at CityWay
229 S Delaware St, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
1256 sqft
Convenient urban living with easy access to the best local bars, eateries and public transportation. Airy and spacious apartments with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Secure bike storage and 24-hour maintenance.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Downtown Indianapolis
19 Units Available
Harness Factory Lofts
30 E Georgia St, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,132
1127 sqft
Situated on popular Georgia Street right in the heart of downtown. Sweeping floor plans with 14-foot ceilings and beautiful industrial touches. Community has a large gym, valet service and easy access to convenient stores and nearby restaurants.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Downtown Indianapolis
8 Units Available
Lockerbie Court
459 Massachusetts Ave, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1636 sqft
Huge apartments with 13-foot ceilings, original hardwood floors and W/D in unit. Conveniently located close to Mass Ave with easy access to shopping, dining and nightlife downtown. Well-maintained community with courtyard.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Downtown Indianapolis
4 Units Available
26 West Apartments
26 W Washington St, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,273
1086 sqft
The best of downtown living, within walking distance of Lucas Oil Stadium and the best shops and local eats Indianapolis has to offer. Pet-friendly units. Hardwood floors, air conditioning and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 04:11pm
Downtown Indianapolis
320 Units Available
Riley Towers Apartments of Indianapolis
650 N Alabama St, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,469
1313 sqft
From their location in downtown Indianapolis, these apartment homes boast great views. The pet-friendly community features a resort-style pool with sun deck, trash removal and private gated parking.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 04:11pm
$
Downtown Indianapolis
148 Units Available
Canal Square Apartments of Indianapolis
359 N West St, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,504
1046 sqft
Within walking distance of Military Park, Lucas Oil Stadiums, schools, stores and restaurants. One- and two-bedroom apartments have walk-in closets, fireplace and in-unit laundry. Residents have access to pool, gym and outdoor grill.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 01:08pm
Near Eastside
7 Units Available
Emerson Place
2110 Emerson Knoll Pl, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$658
864 sqft
Welcome to Emerson Place! Enjoy Indianapolis living in the comfort of this community.\n\nOur spacious one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes are thoughtfully designed with your comfort and convenience in mind.
Verified
1 of 51
Last updated June 12 at 12:05pm
$
Downtown Indianapolis
59 Units Available
Artistry Apartments
451 E Market St, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,827
1074 sqft
The apartment homes in this mixed-use space community feature granite countertops, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Outside, residents have access to a bocce court, community garden. Interstate 70 is only moments away.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Downtown Indianapolis
75 Units Available
Nine+Eighteen Apartments
918 Fort Wayne Avenue, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
950 sqft
Nine+Eighteen is the new modern-nostalgic centerpiece of the St. Joseph Historic Neighborhood in Downtown Indianapolis.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 12:48pm
$
Downtown Indianapolis
9 Units Available
The Block
115 W Market St, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1156 sqft
Nine-story historical building with 18 rooftop penthouses. Located in the Washington Street-Monument Circle Historic District downtown. Spacious, loft-style apartments with tile floors, walk-in closets and 16-foot ceilings.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 12:10pm
Downtown Indianapolis
4 Units Available
747 Apartments
747 N College Ave, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1227 sqft
Situated in the thriving Mass Ave Arts District. Pet-friendly apartments with wood-style floors, large windows, spacious balconies and a technology package with high speed internet and DISH TV channels. Garage parking and bike storage available.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 12:45pm
Fountain Square
13 Units Available
Pinnex
931 Fletcher Ave, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,707
1034 sqft
Situated just five minutes away from Fountain Square and within easy walking distance to dining, shopping and entertainment. Units have walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and extra storage. Urban workshop, bike storage. Pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated June 12 at 12:27pm
$
Fountain Square
33 Units Available
Edge 35
1224 Prospect St, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
966 sqft
Located in vibrant Fountain Square, Edge 35 features a heightened residential and commercial experience. Offering a pet-friendly community, outdoor grilling area, bike-friendly options, and more.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 12:28pm
Downtown Indianapolis
37 Units Available
360 Market Square
360 East Market Street, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$2,565
1159 sqft
This high-rise community offers a cyber cafe, concierge service, bike repair and 24-hour fitness center. Apartments include floor-to-ceiling windows, solar shades and quartz countertops. The Circle Centre Mall and Presidential Place are both located nearby.
Similar Pages
Beech Grove 1 BedroomsBeech Grove 2 BedroomsBeech Grove 3 BedroomsBeech Grove Apartments with BalconyBeech Grove Apartments with Garage
Beech Grove Apartments with GymBeech Grove Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBeech Grove Apartments with ParkingBeech Grove Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Indianapolis, INBloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, INNoblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, INPlainfield, IN
Brownsburg, INWestfield, INShelbyville, INZionsville, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, INKokomo, INMartinsville, INDanville, IN