3 bedroom apartments
214 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Beech Grove, IN
Beech Grove
Beech Meadow
147 Diplomat Ct, Beech Grove, IN
3 Bedrooms
$984
1125 sqft
Beech Meadow Apartments, located in Beech Grove, Indiana, is your link to city convenience and country charm! Beech Meadow is located within walking distance to the award winning Beech Grove Schools! We're just minutes from I-465, I-65 and downtown
Beech Grove
1860 Alton Street
1860 Alton Street, Beech Grove, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1224 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Beech Grove
129 North 2nd Avenue
129 North 2nd Avenue, Beech Grove, IN
3 Bedrooms
$895
1122 sqft
Spacious property in a great Beech Grove location. Within walking distance of Main st. Great environment, surroundings and community. 3 bedrooms with one of them being secluded on the back of property.
Beech Grove
960 Rotherham Lane
960 Rotherham Lane, Beech Grove, IN
Beautiful move-in ready home in desirable Beech Grove neighborhood. Close to 465 roughly 15 minutes commute to downtown Indianapolis. Open concept living room and dinning room combo makes the floor plan idea for the whole family.
Beech Grove
1329 South 9th Avenue
1329 S 9th Ave, Beech Grove, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1219 sqft
*Move in by 4/20/20 and receive $1000 off full first month's rent with a 12 month lease. This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience.
Results within 1 mile of Beech Grove
I65-South Emerson
Strawbridge Green Apartments
4649 Strawbridge St, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$850
Upgraded apartments with granite counters and vinyl plank flooring. Pet friendly. Open parking on site. Conveniently located next to I-465 and I-65. Close to the University of Indianapolis.
Near Southeast
4826 E Gala Dr
4826 East Gala Drive, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$975
1268 sqft
SOUTH EAST 3BR FULLY RENOVATED LIKE NEW! AVAILABLE NOW this 3 bedroom/1 bath home has been renovated with wood look plank flooring, new carpeting, fresh two-toned paint, mini-blinds included throughout and much more.
Southeast Indianapolis
2712 Addison Meadows Lane
2712 Addison Meadows Lane, Indianapolis, IN
This is a spacious 4 bedroom/2.5 bath single family home located in Warren Township. The home comes with a refrigerator, stove/oven, dishwasher, microwave, and central air! Pets are welcome. This home does not accept Section 8.
University Heights
3726 Fetlock Dr
3726 Fetlock Drive, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
3 Bedroom 3 Bath House with 2 Car Garage - This spacious 3 bedroom 3 bath features a fully fenced back yard, a full 2 car garage, plenty of storage and is conveniently Located close to local businesses, schools, employment opportunities, and just
Results within 5 miles of Beech Grove
South Perry
South and Madison
1834 Madison Village Dr, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$975
1188 sqft
Situated in the suburban south side of Indianapolis, South & Madison offers spacious apartments and townhomes in a premier location.
Edgewood
Southport Crossing
1451 E Southport Rd, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,116
1800 sqft
Take a Virtual Tour Now!Live life at the next level at Southport Crossing Apartments and Townhomes in Indianapolis IN.
Downtown Indianapolis
Residences at CityWay
229 S Delaware St, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$2,410
1509 sqft
Convenient urban living with easy access to the best local bars, eateries and public transportation. Airy and spacious apartments with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Secure bike storage and 24-hour maintenance.
Downtown Indianapolis
Artistry Apartments
451 E Market St, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1363 sqft
The apartment homes in this mixed-use space community feature granite countertops, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Outside, residents have access to a bocce court, community garden. Interstate 70 is only moments away.
Downtown Indianapolis
Nine+Eighteen Apartments
918 Fort Wayne Avenue, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1492 sqft
Nine+Eighteen is the new modern-nostalgic centerpiece of the St. Joseph Historic Neighborhood in Downtown Indianapolis.
Fountain Square
Pinnex
931 Fletcher Ave, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$2,277
1361 sqft
Situated just five minutes away from Fountain Square and within easy walking distance to dining, shopping and entertainment. Units have walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and extra storage. Urban workshop, bike storage. Pet friendly.
Downtown Indianapolis
Turnverein
902 N Meridian St, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,810
1845 sqft
Located in the heart of downtown Indianapolis, history and elegance come together at The Turnverein Apartments. Originally constructed in 1914 as The Independent Turnverein, this historic building was originally a German Athletic Club.
Edgewood
Brookwood Apartments
5301 S Turtle Creek Dr, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$879
1012 sqft
If you are looking for apartments in South Indianapolis near the West Edgewood neighborhood look no further! Here at Brookwood Apartments we believe your apartment is your home and your community should feel like family.
I65-South Emerson
Overlook at Valley Ridge
6810 Valley Ridge Dr, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,206
1346 sqft
Just off of I-65 with numerous shopping and dining venues nearby. Pet-friendly apartments include private balcony or patio, in-unit laundry hookup and carpet. Residents have access to gym, pool and garage.
Westminster Apartments & Townhomes
921 Parliament Pl, Greenwood, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,010
1195 sqft
Pool, gym, tanning beds and tech center are all on site. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments are carpeted with walk-in closets. Close to I-65 and I-465 and minutes from shopping and dining.
Edgewood
Martinique Terrace
6789 S East St, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$989
1300 sqft
Just a few minutes from Downtown Indy, I-465 and I-65. This community offers larger apartments with new oak cabinetry, built-in appliances, and a private balcony or patio. On-site pool with a sundeck provided.
South Perry
Community Place Apartments
1201 Community Pl, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$880
1054 sqft
Community Place is the place to be on the south side of Indianapolis.
Downtown Indianapolis
The Block
115 W Market St, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$2,305
1314 sqft
Nine-story historical building with 18 rooftop penthouses. Located in the Washington Street-Monument Circle Historic District downtown. Spacious, loft-style apartments with tile floors, walk-in closets and 16-foot ceilings.
Downtown Indianapolis
747 Apartments
747 N College Ave, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$3,425
1646 sqft
Situated in the thriving Mass Ave Arts District. Pet-friendly apartments with wood-style floors, large windows, spacious balconies and a technology package with high speed internet and DISH TV channels. Garage parking and bike storage available.
The Assembly
1301 East Washington Street, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$2,030
1314 sqft
The Assembly features industrial 1, 2 & 3 bedroom lofts. The Assembly Is opening February 2020 for tours, with first move-ins scheduled for April 2020. Our temporary leasing trailer is located behind the building at 1300 Southeastern Ave.
