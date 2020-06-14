/
1 bedroom apartments
124 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Beech Grove, IN
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Beech Grove
2 Units Available
Beech Meadow
147 Diplomat Ct, Beech Grove, IN
1 Bedroom
$769
750 sqft
Beech Meadow Apartments, located in Beech Grove, Indiana, is your link to city convenience and country charm! Beech Meadow is located within walking distance to the award winning Beech Grove Schools! We're just minutes from I-465, I-65 and downtown
Last updated June 14 at 07:00pm
Beech Grove
11 Units Available
The Brixton
4929 Red Robin Dr, Beech Grove, IN
1 Bedroom
$745
650 sqft
Community includes a pool, tennis court, and fitness center. Apartments are pet-friendly and have dishwashers. Located just minutes from I-465 and I-65, so convenient for commuting.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Downtown Indianapolis
23 Units Available
The Congress at Library Square
923 N Meridian St, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,210
740 sqft
Prime location walking distance to Mass Ave and Circle Center. Units have granite counters, washer/dryer units in home and energy-efficient appliances. Community has rooftop terraces, fitness center and media lounge.
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Downtown Indianapolis
101 Units Available
Residences at CityWay
229 S Delaware St, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,220
804 sqft
Convenient urban living with easy access to the best local bars, eateries and public transportation. Airy and spacious apartments with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Secure bike storage and 24-hour maintenance.
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
Downtown Indianapolis
318 Units Available
Riley Towers Apartments of Indianapolis
650 N Alabama St, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,066
745 sqft
From their location in downtown Indianapolis, these apartment homes boast great views. The pet-friendly community features a resort-style pool with sun deck, trash removal and private gated parking.
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
Downtown Indianapolis
148 Units Available
Canal Square Apartments of Indianapolis
359 N West St, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,034
722 sqft
Within walking distance of Military Park, Lucas Oil Stadiums, schools, stores and restaurants. One- and two-bedroom apartments have walk-in closets, fireplace and in-unit laundry. Residents have access to pool, gym and outdoor grill.
Last updated June 14 at 03:34pm
Downtown Indianapolis
75 Units Available
Nine+Eighteen Apartments
918 Fort Wayne Avenue, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,400
726 sqft
Nine+Eighteen is the new modern-nostalgic centerpiece of the St. Joseph Historic Neighborhood in Downtown Indianapolis.
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Downtown Indianapolis
19 Units Available
Harness Factory Lofts
30 E Georgia St, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$970
786 sqft
Situated on popular Georgia Street right in the heart of downtown. Sweeping floor plans with 14-foot ceilings and beautiful industrial touches. Community has a large gym, valet service and easy access to convenient stores and nearby restaurants.
Last updated June 14 at 07:04pm
Downtown Indianapolis
58 Units Available
Artistry Apartments
451 E Market St, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$951
692 sqft
The apartment homes in this mixed-use space community feature granite countertops, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Outside, residents have access to a bocce court, community garden. Interstate 70 is only moments away.
Last updated June 14 at 06:57pm
Fountain Square
31 Units Available
Edge 35
1224 Prospect St, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,155
604 sqft
Located in vibrant Fountain Square, Edge 35 features a heightened residential and commercial experience. Offering a pet-friendly community, outdoor grilling area, bike-friendly options, and more.
Last updated June 14 at 06:13pm
Downtown Indianapolis
4 Units Available
747 Apartments
747 N College Ave, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,590
797 sqft
Situated in the thriving Mass Ave Arts District. Pet-friendly apartments with wood-style floors, large windows, spacious balconies and a technology package with high speed internet and DISH TV channels. Garage parking and bike storage available.
Last updated June 14 at 06:33pm
Downtown Indianapolis
22 Units Available
Cosmopolitan on the Canal
310 W Michigan St, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,310
845 sqft
Stylish apartments with granite counters, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. 24-hour maintenance available. Enjoy the pool on hot days. Close to Lucas Oil Stadium, the Indianapolis Zoo and Hilbert Circle Theatre.
Last updated June 14 at 06:21pm
Downtown Indianapolis
47 Units Available
Penrose On Mass
530 Massachusetts Ave, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,649
935 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Penrose On Mass in Indianapolis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
South Perry
10 Units Available
South and Madison
1834 Madison Village Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$702
733 sqft
Situated in the suburban south side of Indianapolis, South & Madison offers spacious apartments and townhomes in a premier location.
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Downtown Indianapolis
9 Units Available
Ambassador
39 E 9th St, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$972
642 sqft
Location can't be beat - minutes from Central Library and shops and restaurants downtown. Apartments feature exposed brick and hardwood floors. W/D in unit. 24-hour gym and parking. Pet friendly!
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Downtown Indianapolis
8 Units Available
The Plaza at Library Square
902 N Pennsylvania St, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,150
908 sqft
Great apartment complex in the heart of downtown near the American Legion Mall. Historic apartment homes with charming touches like hardwood floors and lots of sunlight. The community features a courtyard, bike storage and parking.
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
Downtown Indianapolis
49 Units Available
Circa
617 North College Ave, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,220
737 sqft
Minutes from the bustling neighborhood of Mass Ave in downtown Indianapolis. Pet-friendly contemporary housing with urban lounge and in-unit laundry. Residents get easy access to walking trails, art galleries and unique restaurants.
Last updated June 14 at 06:33pm
Downtown Indianapolis
27 Units Available
The Vue Luxury Apartments
718 E Georgia St, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,368
750 sqft
The Vue Apartments are in the heart of Indianapolis and offer the best in city living. Apartments are large, with big closets and individual climate control. The perfect place to make your own.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
I65-South Emerson
15 Units Available
Overlook at Valley Ridge
6810 Valley Ridge Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$881
760 sqft
Just off of I-65 with numerous shopping and dining venues nearby. Pet-friendly apartments include private balcony or patio, in-unit laundry hookup and carpet. Residents have access to gym, pool and garage.
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Downtown Indianapolis
1 Unit Available
Janus Lofts
255 S McCrea St, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,240
1158 sqft
Live in the vibrant and historic Indianapolis Warehouse District with Janus Lofts. The lofts are a redevelopment of a historic five-story warehouse originally built in 1905 and renovated in 2003.
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
Downtown Indianapolis
11 Units Available
Pulliam Square
152 E New York St, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,478
926 sqft
Brand new development in the heart of downtown. Be the first to live here and enjoy 24 hour gym access, lovely courtyard, bocce court and playground. Stunning units with granite counters and hardwood floors.
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
Near Northside
85 Units Available
Circle City Apartments
1321 N Meridian St, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$855
753 sqft
Full of historic charm, this renovated community is comprised of six unique buildings featuring studio to two-bedroom homes. Minutes from Circle Centre Mall, they feature granite counters, stainless-steel appliances and a new 24-hour gym.
Last updated June 12 at 12:48pm
Downtown Indianapolis
9 Units Available
The Block
115 W Market St, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,050
662 sqft
Nine-story historical building with 18 rooftop penthouses. Located in the Washington Street-Monument Circle Historic District downtown. Spacious, loft-style apartments with tile floors, walk-in closets and 16-foot ceilings.
Last updated June 14 at 06:11pm
Downtown Indianapolis
33 Units Available
360 Market Square
360 East Market Street, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,790
786 sqft
This high-rise community offers a cyber cafe, concierge service, bike repair and 24-hour fitness center. Apartments include floor-to-ceiling windows, solar shades and quartz countertops. The Circle Centre Mall and Presidential Place are both located nearby.
