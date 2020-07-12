Apartment List
/
IN
/
beech grove
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 12 2020 at 10:29 PM

120 Apartments for rent in Beech Grove, IN with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Beech Grove apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 12 at 06:37pm
6 Units Available
Beech Grove
The Brixton
4929 Red Robin Dr, Beech Grove, IN
1 Bedroom
$745
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$875
855 sqft
Community includes a pool, tennis court, and fitness center. Apartments are pet-friendly and have dishwashers. Located just minutes from I-465 and I-65, so convenient for commuting.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
6 Units Available
Beech Grove
Beech Meadow
147 Diplomat Ct, Beech Grove, IN
1 Bedroom
$700
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$830
885 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$910
1125 sqft
Beech Meadow Apartments, located in Beech Grove, Indiana, is your link to city convenience and country charm! Beech Meadow is located within walking distance to the award winning Beech Grove Schools! We're just minutes from I-465, I-65 and downtown

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
Beech Grove
68 South 7th Avenue
68 S 7th Ave, Beech Grove, IN
2 Bedrooms
$850
840 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to beautiful Beech Grove. You'll love the location, just 1/2 block south of Main Street. Convenient to all the local shops, restaurants, and entertainment of this quaint little town. This apartment is the 2nd floor of a triplex.

1 of 15

Last updated April 10 at 04:06am
1 Unit Available
Beech Grove
1329 South 9th Avenue
1329 S 9th Ave, Beech Grove, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1219 sqft
*Move in by 4/20/20 and receive $1000 off full first month's rent with a 12 month lease. This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
Beech Grove
5342 Elmwood Avenue
5342 Elmwood Avenue, Beech Grove, IN
Studio
$2,400
Unit "H" was formerly AM Custom Body Shop. It's 2,784 sq. ft. with single office & bath. The body shop had a separate paint booth. 5 yr lease is $2,400 per month, 3 yr lease is $2,600 per month.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
Beech Grove
221 Grovewood Drive
221 Grovewood Drive, Beech Grove, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1419 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Results within 1 mile of Beech Grove
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 06:05pm
9 Units Available
I65-South Emerson
Strawbridge Green Apartments
4649 Strawbridge St, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$670
3 Bedrooms
$880
Upgraded apartments with granite counters and vinyl plank flooring. Pet friendly. Open parking on site. Conveniently located next to I-465 and I-65. Close to the University of Indianapolis.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 06:35pm
2 Units Available
I65-South Emerson
Heathmoore Apartments
5984 Heathmoore Dr, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$503
288 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$787
864 sqft
Welcome home to Heathmoore Apartments! We are located on the Southeast side of Indianapolis in the desirable Franklin Township area! We are within a few minutes to Beech Grove, downtown Indianapolis, Southport, and Greenwood! We are near Greenwood

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
Southeast Indianapolis
6059 WILDCAT Drive
6059 Wildcat Drive, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1206 sqft
Great Condo, Great Location, Quiet Community that is well maintained by the HOA. Condo comes w/ all appliances and is ready for immediate possession and a quick close. The master bedroom has a walk-in closet and double sinks.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Near Southeast
4826 E Gala Dr
4826 East Gala Drive, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$975
1268 sqft
SOUTH EAST 3BR FULLY RENOVATED LIKE NEW! AVAILABLE NOW this 3 bedroom/1 bath home has been renovated with wood look plank flooring, new carpeting, fresh two-toned paint, mini-blinds included throughout and much more.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
Southeast Indianapolis
3065 Wildcat Lane
3065 Wildcat Lane, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1376 sqft
Super nice rare find in Carrington Commons of Franklin Township. This three bedroom, two bath home is all on one level, Ranch style. Lovely fireplace for chilly nights. Cathedral ceilings add to the open and airy feel of this home.

1 of 17

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
University Heights
3726 Fetlock Dr
3726 Fetlock Drive, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
3 Bedroom 3 Bath House with 2 Car Garage - This spacious 3 bedroom 3 bath features a fully fenced back yard, a full 2 car garage, plenty of storage and is conveniently Located close to local businesses, schools, employment opportunities, and just

1 of 2

Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
1 Unit Available
University Heights
2297 East Troy Avenue
2297 Troy Avenue, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$1,650
Corner 1774 sf building with garage and fenced outside storage. Double lot parcel with .30 acre. Zoned C 5/D 4. Historically used for auto sales and service.
Results within 5 miles of Beech Grove
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
$
319 Units Available
Downtown Indianapolis
Riley Towers Apartments of Indianapolis
650 N Alabama St, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$877
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,066
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,469
1313 sqft
From their location in downtown Indianapolis, these apartment homes boast great views. The pet-friendly community features a resort-style pool with sun deck, trash removal and private gated parking.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
$
146 Units Available
Downtown Indianapolis
Canal Square Apartments of Indianapolis
359 N West St, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,034
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,504
1046 sqft
Within walking distance of Military Park, Lucas Oil Stadiums, schools, stores and restaurants. One- and two-bedroom apartments have walk-in closets, fireplace and in-unit laundry. Residents have access to pool, gym and outdoor grill.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
6 Units Available
Edgewood
Southport Crossing
1451 E Southport Rd, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$730
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$859
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,116
1800 sqft
Take a Virtual Tour Now!Live life at the next level at Southport Crossing Apartments and Townhomes in Indianapolis IN.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
21 Units Available
Downtown Indianapolis
The Congress at Library Square
923 N Meridian St, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$964
526 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,210
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
1056 sqft
Prime location walking distance to Mass Ave and Circle Center. Units have granite counters, washer/dryer units in home and energy-efficient appliances. Community has rooftop terraces, fitness center and media lounge.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
11 Units Available
Eastside
Pangea Vistas
1366 N Arlington Ave, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$713
885 sqft
Newly renovated apartments with large walk-in closets, private patio/balcony and carpeted floors. Affordable prices and excellent location on Arlington Ave with easy access to downtown Indy.
Verified

1 of 151

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
103 Units Available
Downtown Indianapolis
Residences at CityWay
229 S Delaware St, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$1,237
578 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,190
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1256 sqft
Convenient urban living with easy access to the best local bars, eateries and public transportation. Airy and spacious apartments with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Secure bike storage and 24-hour maintenance.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
9 Units Available
Downtown Indianapolis
Ambassador
39 E 9th St, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$957
642 sqft
Location can't be beat - minutes from Central Library and shops and restaurants downtown. Apartments feature exposed brick and hardwood floors. W/D in unit. 24-hour gym and parking. Pet friendly!
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
8 Units Available
Downtown Indianapolis
Lockerbie Court
459 Massachusetts Ave, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,062
1054 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1636 sqft
Huge apartments with 13-foot ceilings, original hardwood floors and W/D in unit. Conveniently located close to Mass Ave with easy access to shopping, dining and nightlife downtown. Well-maintained community with courtyard.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
6 Units Available
Downtown Indianapolis
26 West Apartments
26 W Washington St, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,215
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,288
1086 sqft
The best of downtown living, within walking distance of Lucas Oil Stadium and the best shops and local eats Indianapolis has to offer. Pet-friendly units. Hardwood floors, air conditioning and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 06:18pm
$
23 Units Available
Downtown Indianapolis
Cosmopolitan on the Canal
310 W Michigan St, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,365
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,920
1288 sqft
Stylish apartments with granite counters, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. 24-hour maintenance available. Enjoy the pool on hot days. Close to Lucas Oil Stadium, the Indianapolis Zoo and Hilbert Circle Theatre.
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated July 12 at 06:20pm
69 Units Available
Downtown Indianapolis
Artistry Apartments
451 E Market St, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$933
452 sqft
1 Bedroom
$979
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,543
1074 sqft
The apartment homes in this mixed-use space community feature granite countertops, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Outside, residents have access to a bocce court, community garden. Interstate 70 is only moments away.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Beech Grove, IN

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Beech Grove apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Beech Grove 1 BedroomsBeech Grove 2 BedroomsBeech Grove 3 BedroomsBeech Grove Apartments with Balcony
Beech Grove Apartments with GarageBeech Grove Apartments with GymBeech Grove Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBeech Grove Apartments with Parking
Beech Grove Apartments with PoolBeech Grove Dog Friendly ApartmentsBeech Grove Pet Friendly PlacesBeech Grove Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INBloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, INNoblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, INPlainfield, IN
Brownsburg, INWestfield, INShelbyville, INZionsville, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, INKokomo, INMartinsville, INDanville, IN
Lebanon, INCumberland, INTipton, INPendleton, INBargersville, INWhitestown, INGreensburg, INEllettsville, INPittsboro, INFranklin, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Kokomo
Indiana University-BloomingtonMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis