apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:55 PM
101 Apartments for rent in Beech Grove, IN with pool
Last updated July 13 at 12:10pm
6 Units Available
Beech Grove
The Brixton
4929 Red Robin Dr, Beech Grove, IN
1 Bedroom
$745
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$875
855 sqft
Community includes a pool, tennis court, and fitness center. Apartments are pet-friendly and have dishwashers. Located just minutes from I-465 and I-65, so convenient for commuting.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
6 Units Available
Beech Grove
Beech Meadow
147 Diplomat Ct, Beech Grove, IN
1 Bedroom
$700
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$830
885 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$910
1125 sqft
Beech Meadow Apartments, located in Beech Grove, Indiana, is your link to city convenience and country charm! Beech Meadow is located within walking distance to the award winning Beech Grove Schools! We're just minutes from I-465, I-65 and downtown
Last updated April 10 at 04:06am
1 Unit Available
Beech Grove
1329 South 9th Avenue
1329 S 9th Ave, Beech Grove, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1219 sqft
*Move in by 4/20/20 and receive $1000 off full first month's rent with a 12 month lease. This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience.
Last updated July 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
Beech Grove
221 Grovewood Drive
221 Grovewood Drive, Beech Grove, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1419 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Results within 1 mile of Beech Grove
Last updated July 13 at 12:35pm
9 Units Available
I65-South Emerson
Strawbridge Green Apartments
4649 Strawbridge St, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$700
3 Bedrooms
$880
Upgraded apartments with granite counters and vinyl plank flooring. Pet friendly. Open parking on site. Conveniently located next to I-465 and I-65. Close to the University of Indianapolis.
Results within 5 miles of Beech Grove
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
$
47 Units Available
Downtown Indianapolis
Circa
617 North College Ave, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$1,075
544 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,368
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,813
1020 sqft
Minutes from the bustling neighborhood of Mass Ave in downtown Indianapolis. Pet-friendly contemporary housing with urban lounge and in-unit laundry. Residents get easy access to walking trails, art galleries and unique restaurants.
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
$
319 Units Available
Downtown Indianapolis
Riley Towers Apartments of Indianapolis
650 N Alabama St, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$877
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,066
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,469
1313 sqft
From their location in downtown Indianapolis, these apartment homes boast great views. The pet-friendly community features a resort-style pool with sun deck, trash removal and private gated parking.
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
$
145 Units Available
Downtown Indianapolis
Canal Square Apartments of Indianapolis
359 N West St, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,034
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,504
1046 sqft
Within walking distance of Military Park, Lucas Oil Stadiums, schools, stores and restaurants. One- and two-bedroom apartments have walk-in closets, fireplace and in-unit laundry. Residents have access to pool, gym and outdoor grill.
Last updated July 13 at 12:37pm
69 Units Available
Downtown Indianapolis
Artistry Apartments
451 E Market St, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$933
452 sqft
1 Bedroom
$979
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,543
1074 sqft
The apartment homes in this mixed-use space community feature granite countertops, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Outside, residents have access to a bocce court, community garden. Interstate 70 is only moments away.
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
24 Units Available
Fountain Square
Edge 35
1224 Prospect St, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$865
464 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,155
604 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
966 sqft
Located in vibrant Fountain Square, Edge 35 features a heightened residential and commercial experience. Offering a pet-friendly community, outdoor grilling area, bike-friendly options, and more.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
19 Units Available
Edgewood
Brookwood Apartments
5301 S Turtle Creek Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$635
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$740
894 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$879
1012 sqft
If you are looking for apartments in South Indianapolis near the West Edgewood neighborhood look no further! Here at Brookwood Apartments we believe your apartment is your home and your community should feel like family.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
103 Units Available
Downtown Indianapolis
Residences at CityWay
229 S Delaware St, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$1,237
578 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,190
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1256 sqft
Convenient urban living with easy access to the best local bars, eateries and public transportation. Airy and spacious apartments with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Secure bike storage and 24-hour maintenance.
Last updated July 13 at 12:12pm
45 Units Available
Downtown Indianapolis
Penrose On Mass
530 Massachusetts Ave, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$1,199
743 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,649
935 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,299
1468 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Penrose On Mass in Indianapolis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 13 at 12:17pm
$
21 Units Available
Downtown Indianapolis
360 Market Square
360 East Market Street, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$1,550
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,715
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,565
1159 sqft
This high-rise community offers a cyber cafe, concierge service, bike repair and 24-hour fitness center. Apartments include floor-to-ceiling windows, solar shades and quartz countertops. The Circle Centre Mall and Presidential Place are both located nearby.
Last updated July 13 at 12:34pm
36 Units Available
Downtown Indianapolis
The Vue Luxury Apartments
718 E Georgia St, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$1,161
704 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,044
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,784
1154 sqft
The Vue Apartments are in the heart of Indianapolis and offer the best in city living. Apartments are large, with big closets and individual climate control. The perfect place to make your own.
Last updated July 13 at 12:05pm
18 Units Available
South Franklin
Keeneland Crest Apartments
8401 Boggs Creek Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$799
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$849
1014 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Eight minutes from downtown-Indianapolis, the Keeneland Crest Apartments offer high-end amenities in a comfortable community. Enjoy remodeled units with ample storage and outdoor living-space, as well as a pool, sundeck, cyber cafe, parking, and car-wash.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
6 Units Available
Edgewood
Southport Crossing
1451 E Southport Rd, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$730
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$859
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,116
1800 sqft
Take a Virtual Tour Now!Live life at the next level at Southport Crossing Apartments and Townhomes in Indianapolis IN.
Last updated July 13 at 12:31pm
54 Units Available
Downtown Indianapolis
Axis
401 N Senate Ave, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$1,396
679 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,419
856 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,011
1309 sqft
Luxury homes complete with an outdoor garden, expansive pool and skydeck to take in the sweeping vistas of downtown Indianapolis. Residents can take advantage of concierge services and in-unit laundry, among other amenities.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
7 Units Available
South Perry
South and Madison
1834 Madison Village Dr, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$674
565 sqft
1 Bedroom
$714
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$944
913 sqft
Situated in the suburban south side of Indianapolis, South & Madison offers spacious apartments and townhomes in a premier location.
Last updated July 13 at 12:32pm
$
22 Units Available
Downtown Indianapolis
Cosmopolitan on the Canal
310 W Michigan St, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,365
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,920
1288 sqft
Stylish apartments with granite counters, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. 24-hour maintenance available. Enjoy the pool on hot days. Close to Lucas Oil Stadium, the Indianapolis Zoo and Hilbert Circle Theatre.
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
$
10 Units Available
Downtown Indianapolis
Pulliam Square
152 E New York St, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,356
926 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,886
1242 sqft
Brand new development in the heart of downtown. Be the first to live here and enjoy 24 hour gym access, lovely courtyard, bocce court and playground. Stunning units with granite counters and hardwood floors.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
13 Units Available
I65-South Emerson
Overlook at Valley Ridge
6810 Valley Ridge Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$904
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1034 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just off of I-65 with numerous shopping and dining venues nearby. Pet-friendly apartments include private balcony or patio, in-unit laundry hookup and carpet. Residents have access to gym, pool and garage.
Last updated July 13 at 12:36pm
22 Units Available
Westminster Apartments & Townhomes
921 Parliament Pl, Greenwood, IN
1 Bedroom
$750
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$885
948 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1195 sqft
Pool, gym, tanning beds and tech center are all on site. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments are carpeted with walk-in closets. Close to I-65 and I-465 and minutes from shopping and dining.
Last updated July 13 at 12:38pm
7 Units Available
Downtown Indianapolis
Turnverein
902 N Meridian St, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1185 sqft
Located in the heart of downtown Indianapolis, history and elegance come together at The Turnverein Apartments. Originally constructed in 1914 as The Independent Turnverein, this historic building was originally a German Athletic Club.
