Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:41 PM

129 Apartments for rent in Beech Grove, IN with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Beech Grove renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep... Read Guide >
Last updated June 14 at 12:43pm
Beech Grove
11 Units Available
The Brixton
4929 Red Robin Dr, Beech Grove, IN
1 Bedroom
$745
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$875
855 sqft
Community includes a pool, tennis court, and fitness center. Apartments are pet-friendly and have dishwashers. Located just minutes from I-465 and I-65, so convenient for commuting.

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Beech Grove
1 Unit Available
960 Rotherham Lane
960 Rotherham Lane, Beech Grove, IN
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2064 sqft
Beautiful move-in ready home in desirable Beech Grove neighborhood. Close to 465 roughly 15 minutes commute to downtown Indianapolis. Open concept living room and dinning room combo makes the floor plan idea for the whole family.
Results within 1 mile of Beech Grove
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
I65-South Emerson
6 Units Available
Strawbridge Green Apartments
4649 Strawbridge St, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$740
3 Bedrooms
$855
Upgraded apartments with granite counters and vinyl plank flooring. Pet friendly. Open parking on site. Conveniently located next to I-465 and I-65. Close to the University of Indianapolis.

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Near Southeast
1 Unit Available
2334 Walker Ave
2334 Walker Avenue, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$795
798 sqft
SOUTH EAST SIDE 2 BEDROOM UPDATED! Recent Renovation includes refinished hardwood flooring, exposed brick wall, and gorgeous wooden beams. Kitchen features granite counter-tops and newer flooring. Some appliances included.
Results within 5 miles of Beech Grove
Last updated June 14 at 12:48pm
$
Downtown Indianapolis
58 Units Available
Artistry Apartments
451 E Market St, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$859
452 sqft
1 Bedroom
$951
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,712
1074 sqft
The apartment homes in this mixed-use space community feature granite countertops, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Outside, residents have access to a bocce court, community garden. Interstate 70 is only moments away.
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Eastside
14 Units Available
Indy Town Apartments
6046 E 21st Street, Suite 1B Management Office, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$559
853 sqft
Indy Town Apartments NOW Offering Newly Renovated Apartments! Schedule your tour today! Ask about our Leasing Specials!BOOK YOUR VIRTUAL TOUR TODAY with TOUR24 - https://app.tour24now.com/tour/indy-town
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Downtown Indianapolis
101 Units Available
Residences at CityWay
229 S Delaware St, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$1,200
578 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,220
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
1256 sqft
Convenient urban living with easy access to the best local bars, eateries and public transportation. Airy and spacious apartments with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Secure bike storage and 24-hour maintenance.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
Downtown Indianapolis
318 Units Available
Riley Towers Apartments of Indianapolis
650 N Alabama St, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$877
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,066
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,469
1313 sqft
From their location in downtown Indianapolis, these apartment homes boast great views. The pet-friendly community features a resort-style pool with sun deck, trash removal and private gated parking.
Last updated June 14 at 12:54pm
Downtown Indianapolis
33 Units Available
360 Market Square
360 East Market Street, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$1,550
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,790
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,565
1159 sqft
This high-rise community offers a cyber cafe, concierge service, bike repair and 24-hour fitness center. Apartments include floor-to-ceiling windows, solar shades and quartz countertops. The Circle Centre Mall and Presidential Place are both located nearby.
Last updated June 14 at 12:35pm
Downtown Indianapolis
47 Units Available
Penrose On Mass
530 Massachusetts Ave, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$1,069
743 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,649
935 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,299
1468 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Penrose On Mass in Indianapolis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
South Perry
11 Units Available
South and Madison
1834 Madison Village Dr, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$692
565 sqft
1 Bedroom
$702
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$859
913 sqft
Situated in the suburban south side of Indianapolis, South & Madison offers spacious apartments and townhomes in a premier location.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Near Northside
85 Units Available
Circle City Apartments
1321 N Meridian St, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$810
480 sqft
1 Bedroom
$855
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1299 sqft
Full of historic charm, this renovated community is comprised of six unique buildings featuring studio to two-bedroom homes. Minutes from Circle Centre Mall, they feature granite counters, stainless-steel appliances and a new 24-hour gym.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Downtown Indianapolis
23 Units Available
The Congress at Library Square
923 N Meridian St, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$955
526 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,210
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1056 sqft
Prime location walking distance to Mass Ave and Circle Center. Units have granite counters, washer/dryer units in home and energy-efficient appliances. Community has rooftop terraces, fitness center and media lounge.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Eastside
1 Unit Available
Pangea Vistas
1366 N Arlington Ave, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$720
885 sqft
Newly renovated apartments with large walk-in closets, private patio/balcony and carpeted floors. Affordable prices and excellent location on Arlington Ave with easy access to downtown Indy.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Downtown Indianapolis
19 Units Available
Harness Factory Lofts
30 E Georgia St, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$970
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$955
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,132
1127 sqft
Situated on popular Georgia Street right in the heart of downtown. Sweeping floor plans with 14-foot ceilings and beautiful industrial touches. Community has a large gym, valet service and easy access to convenient stores and nearby restaurants.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Downtown Indianapolis
9 Units Available
Ambassador
39 E 9th St, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$972
642 sqft
Location can't be beat - minutes from Central Library and shops and restaurants downtown. Apartments feature exposed brick and hardwood floors. W/D in unit. 24-hour gym and parking. Pet friendly!
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Downtown Indianapolis
8 Units Available
Lockerbie Court
459 Massachusetts Ave, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,067
1054 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1636 sqft
Huge apartments with 13-foot ceilings, original hardwood floors and W/D in unit. Conveniently located close to Mass Ave with easy access to shopping, dining and nightlife downtown. Well-maintained community with courtyard.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Downtown Indianapolis
8 Units Available
The Plaza at Library Square
902 N Pennsylvania St, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,150
908 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,138
1059 sqft
Great apartment complex in the heart of downtown near the American Legion Mall. Historic apartment homes with charming touches like hardwood floors and lots of sunlight. The community features a courtyard, bike storage and parking.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Downtown Indianapolis
49 Units Available
Circa
617 North College Ave, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$1,096
544 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,220
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1020 sqft
Minutes from the bustling neighborhood of Mass Ave in downtown Indianapolis. Pet-friendly contemporary housing with urban lounge and in-unit laundry. Residents get easy access to walking trails, art galleries and unique restaurants.
Last updated June 14 at 12:16pm
$
Downtown Indianapolis
43 Units Available
The Whit
307 North Pennsylvania Street, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$1,265
660 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,745
905 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,045
1391 sqft
Incredible community with a view. A walkable area near shopping and dining along Mass Ave. On-site fitness center, dog run area, and secured bike storage. Rooftop pool and connected parking.
Last updated June 14 at 12:52pm
South Franklin
22 Units Available
Keeneland Crest Apartments
8401 Boggs Creek Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$749
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$899
1014 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Eight minutes from downtown-Indianapolis, the Keeneland Crest Apartments offer high-end amenities in a comfortable community. Enjoy remodeled units with ample storage and outdoor living-space, as well as a pool, sundeck, cyber cafe, parking, and car-wash.
Last updated June 14 at 12:37pm
Downtown Indianapolis
54 Units Available
Axis
401 N Senate Ave, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$1,396
679 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,419
856 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,011
1309 sqft
Luxury homes complete with an outdoor garden, expansive pool and skydeck to take in the sweeping vistas of downtown Indianapolis. Residents can take advantage of concierge services and in-unit laundry, among other amenities.
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Edgewood
2 Units Available
Southport Crossing
1451 E Southport Rd, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$859
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Take a Virtual Tour Now!Live life at the next level at Southport Crossing Apartments and Townhomes in Indianapolis IN.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Downtown Indianapolis
1 Unit Available
Janus Lofts
255 S McCrea St, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,240
1158 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Live in the vibrant and historic Indianapolis Warehouse District with Janus Lofts. The lofts are a redevelopment of a historic five-story warehouse originally built in 1905 and renovated in 2003.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Beech Grove, IN

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Beech Grove renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

