apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:34 PM
111 Apartments for rent in Beech Grove, IN with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 10 at 06:57pm
13 Units Available
I65-South Emerson
Strawbridge Green Apartments
4649 Strawbridge St, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$670
3 Bedrooms
$880
Upgraded apartments with granite counters and vinyl plank flooring. Pet friendly. Open parking on site. Conveniently located next to I-465 and I-65. Close to the University of Indianapolis.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 10 at 06:19pm
1 Unit Available
I65-South Emerson
Heathmoore Apartments
5984 Heathmoore Dr, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$787
864 sqft
Welcome home to Heathmoore Apartments! We are located on the Southeast side of Indianapolis in the desirable Franklin Township area! We are within a few minutes to Beech Grove, downtown Indianapolis, Southport, and Greenwood! We are near Greenwood
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Southeast Indianapolis
6059 WILDCAT Drive
6059 Wildcat Drive, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1206 sqft
Great Condo, Great Location, Quiet Community that is well maintained by the HOA. Condo comes w/ all appliances and is ready for immediate possession and a quick close. The master bedroom has a walk-in closet and double sinks.
Results within 5 miles of Beech Grove
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 10 at 10:30pm
$
319 Units Available
Downtown Indianapolis
Riley Towers Apartments of Indianapolis
650 N Alabama St, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$877
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,066
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,469
1313 sqft
From their location in downtown Indianapolis, these apartment homes boast great views. The pet-friendly community features a resort-style pool with sun deck, trash removal and private gated parking.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 10:30pm
$
146 Units Available
Downtown Indianapolis
Canal Square Apartments of Indianapolis
359 N West St, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,034
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,504
1046 sqft
Within walking distance of Military Park, Lucas Oil Stadiums, schools, stores and restaurants. One- and two-bedroom apartments have walk-in closets, fireplace and in-unit laundry. Residents have access to pool, gym and outdoor grill.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
19 Units Available
Edgewood
Brookwood Apartments
5301 S Turtle Creek Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$645
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$740
894 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$879
1012 sqft
If you are looking for apartments in South Indianapolis near the West Edgewood neighborhood look no further! Here at Brookwood Apartments we believe your apartment is your home and your community should feel like family.
Verified
1 of 151
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
103 Units Available
Downtown Indianapolis
Residences at CityWay
229 S Delaware St, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$1,237
578 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,190
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1256 sqft
Convenient urban living with easy access to the best local bars, eateries and public transportation. Airy and spacious apartments with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Secure bike storage and 24-hour maintenance.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 10 at 06:50pm
36 Units Available
Downtown Indianapolis
The Vue Luxury Apartments
718 E Georgia St, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$1,161
704 sqft
1 Bedroom
$994
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,784
1154 sqft
The Vue Apartments are in the heart of Indianapolis and offer the best in city living. Apartments are large, with big closets and individual climate control. The perfect place to make your own.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
16 Units Available
Downtown Indianapolis
Harness Factory Lofts
30 E Georgia St, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$910
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,055
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1127 sqft
Situated on popular Georgia Street right in the heart of downtown. Sweeping floor plans with 14-foot ceilings and beautiful industrial touches. Community has a large gym, valet service and easy access to convenient stores and nearby restaurants.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
6 Units Available
Downtown Indianapolis
26 West Apartments
26 W Washington St, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,215
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,288
1086 sqft
The best of downtown living, within walking distance of Lucas Oil Stadium and the best shops and local eats Indianapolis has to offer. Pet-friendly units. Hardwood floors, air conditioning and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 51
Last updated July 10 at 06:28pm
67 Units Available
Downtown Indianapolis
Artistry Apartments
451 E Market St, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$878
452 sqft
1 Bedroom
$996
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,543
1074 sqft
The apartment homes in this mixed-use space community feature granite countertops, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Outside, residents have access to a bocce court, community garden. Interstate 70 is only moments away.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 10 at 06:28pm
$
23 Units Available
Downtown Indianapolis
360 Market Square
360 East Market Street, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$1,550
570 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,600
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,565
1154 sqft
This high-rise community offers a cyber cafe, concierge service, bike repair and 24-hour fitness center. Apartments include floor-to-ceiling windows, solar shades and quartz countertops. The Circle Centre Mall and Presidential Place are both located nearby.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 06:15pm
21 Units Available
South Franklin
Keeneland Crest Apartments
8401 Boggs Creek Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$799
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$869
1014 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Eight minutes from downtown-Indianapolis, the Keeneland Crest Apartments offer high-end amenities in a comfortable community. Enjoy remodeled units with ample storage and outdoor living-space, as well as a pool, sundeck, cyber cafe, parking, and car-wash.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 06:09pm
11 Units Available
Martindale - Brightwood
Monon Lofts
1122 E 16th St, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,075
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1001 sqft
Each unit has washer and dryer, kitchen island with bar, and granite countertops. Across from the Frank & Judy O'Bannon Soccer Park near I-70. Luxury on-site amenities include package receiving and club room.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 04:48pm
73 Units Available
Downtown Indianapolis
Nine+Eighteen Apartments
918 Fort Wayne Avenue, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,225
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1492 sqft
Nine+Eighteen is the new modern-nostalgic centerpiece of the St. Joseph Historic Neighborhood in Downtown Indianapolis.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
8 Units Available
South Perry
South and Madison
1834 Madison Village Dr, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$673
565 sqft
1 Bedroom
$713
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$946
913 sqft
Situated in the suburban south side of Indianapolis, South & Madison offers spacious apartments and townhomes in a premier location.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
$
48 Units Available
Downtown Indianapolis
Circa
617 North College Ave, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$1,075
544 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,368
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,813
1020 sqft
Minutes from the bustling neighborhood of Mass Ave in downtown Indianapolis. Pet-friendly contemporary housing with urban lounge and in-unit laundry. Residents get easy access to walking trails, art galleries and unique restaurants.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 06:28pm
5 Units Available
Downtown Indianapolis
747 Apartments
747 N College Ave, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,590
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1227 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,425
1646 sqft
Situated in the thriving Mass Ave Arts District. Pet-friendly apartments with wood-style floors, large windows, spacious balconies and a technology package with high speed internet and DISH TV channels. Garage parking and bike storage available.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 10 at 06:13pm
24 Units Available
Fountain Square
Edge 35
1224 Prospect St, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$865
464 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,155
604 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
966 sqft
Located in vibrant Fountain Square, Edge 35 features a heightened residential and commercial experience. Offering a pet-friendly community, outdoor grilling area, bike-friendly options, and more.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
$
52 Units Available
Grid
502 East Washington Street, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$1,000
505 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,270
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1083 sqft
In the heart of downtown Indianapolis, Grid offers high-end amenities alongside some of the city’s favorite local dining, shopping and entertainment.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 10 at 06:52pm
13 Units Available
Fountain Square
Pinnex
931 Fletcher Ave, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$1,160
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,306
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
1034 sqft
Situated just five minutes away from Fountain Square and within easy walking distance to dining, shopping and entertainment. Units have walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and extra storage. Urban workshop, bike storage. Pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 10 at 06:13pm
46 Units Available
Downtown Indianapolis
Penrose On Mass
530 Massachusetts Ave, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$1,069
743 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,649
935 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,299
1468 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Penrose On Mass in Indianapolis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 06:51pm
$
23 Units Available
Downtown Indianapolis
Cosmopolitan on the Canal
310 W Michigan St, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,310
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,920
1288 sqft
Stylish apartments with granite counters, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. 24-hour maintenance available. Enjoy the pool on hot days. Close to Lucas Oil Stadium, the Indianapolis Zoo and Hilbert Circle Theatre.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
7 Units Available
Downtown Indianapolis
Lockerbie Court
459 Massachusetts Ave, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,062
1054 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1636 sqft
Huge apartments with 13-foot ceilings, original hardwood floors and W/D in unit. Conveniently located close to Mass Ave with easy access to shopping, dining and nightlife downtown. Well-maintained community with courtyard.
