116 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Beech Grove, IN

Finding an apartment in Beech Grove that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your... Read Guide >
Beech Grove
2 Units Available
Beech Meadow
147 Diplomat Ct, Beech Grove, IN
1 Bedroom
$769
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$984
1125 sqft
Beech Meadow Apartments, located in Beech Grove, Indiana, is your link to city convenience and country charm! Beech Meadow is located within walking distance to the award winning Beech Grove Schools! We're just minutes from I-465, I-65 and downtown
Beech Grove
11 Units Available
The Brixton
4929 Red Robin Dr, Beech Grove, IN
1 Bedroom
$745
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$875
855 sqft
Community includes a pool, tennis court, and fitness center. Apartments are pet-friendly and have dishwashers. Located just minutes from I-465 and I-65, so convenient for commuting.

Beech Grove
1 Unit Available
1860 Alton Street
1860 Alton Street, Beech Grove, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1224 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

Beech Grove
1 Unit Available
129 North 2nd Avenue
129 North 2nd Avenue, Beech Grove, IN
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$895
1122 sqft
Spacious property in a great Beech Grove location. Within walking distance of Main st. Great environment, surroundings and community. 3 bedrooms with one of them being secluded on the back of property.

Beech Grove
1 Unit Available
1329 South 9th Avenue
1329 S 9th Ave, Beech Grove, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1219 sqft
*Move in by 4/20/20 and receive $1000 off full first month's rent with a 12 month lease. This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience.
Results within 1 mile of Beech Grove
I65-South Emerson
6 Units Available
Strawbridge Green Apartments
4649 Strawbridge St, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$740
3 Bedrooms
$855
Upgraded apartments with granite counters and vinyl plank flooring. Pet friendly. Open parking on site. Conveniently located next to I-465 and I-65. Close to the University of Indianapolis.
I65-South Emerson
2 Units Available
Heathmoore Apartments
5984 Heathmoore Dr, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$787
864 sqft
Welcome home to Heathmoore Apartments! We are located on the Southeast side of Indianapolis in the desirable Franklin Township area! We are within a few minutes to Beech Grove, downtown Indianapolis, Southport, and Greenwood! We are near Greenwood

Southeast Indianapolis
1 Unit Available
2712 Addison Meadows Lane
2712 Addison Meadows Lane, Indianapolis, IN
4 Bedrooms
$1,295
1720 sqft
This is a spacious 4 bedroom/2.5 bath single family home located in Warren Township. The home comes with a refrigerator, stove/oven, dishwasher, microwave, and central air! Pets are welcome. This home does not accept Section 8.

University Heights
1 Unit Available
3726 Fetlock Dr
3726 Fetlock Drive, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
3 Bedroom 3 Bath House with 2 Car Garage - This spacious 3 bedroom 3 bath features a fully fenced back yard, a full 2 car garage, plenty of storage and is conveniently Located close to local businesses, schools, employment opportunities, and just
Results within 5 miles of Beech Grove
Downtown Indianapolis
23 Units Available
The Congress at Library Square
923 N Meridian St, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$955
526 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,210
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1056 sqft
Prime location walking distance to Mass Ave and Circle Center. Units have granite counters, washer/dryer units in home and energy-efficient appliances. Community has rooftop terraces, fitness center and media lounge.
Downtown Indianapolis
101 Units Available
Residences at CityWay
229 S Delaware St, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$1,200
578 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,220
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
1256 sqft
Convenient urban living with easy access to the best local bars, eateries and public transportation. Airy and spacious apartments with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Secure bike storage and 24-hour maintenance.
Downtown Indianapolis
47 Units Available
Penrose On Mass
530 Massachusetts Ave, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$1,069
743 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,649
935 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,299
1468 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Penrose On Mass in Indianapolis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Downtown Indianapolis
318 Units Available
Riley Towers Apartments of Indianapolis
650 N Alabama St, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$877
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,066
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,469
1313 sqft
From their location in downtown Indianapolis, these apartment homes boast great views. The pet-friendly community features a resort-style pool with sun deck, trash removal and private gated parking.
Downtown Indianapolis
149 Units Available
Canal Square Apartments of Indianapolis
359 N West St, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,034
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,504
1046 sqft
Within walking distance of Military Park, Lucas Oil Stadiums, schools, stores and restaurants. One- and two-bedroom apartments have walk-in closets, fireplace and in-unit laundry. Residents have access to pool, gym and outdoor grill.
Downtown Indianapolis
28 Units Available
The Vue Luxury Apartments
718 E Georgia St, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$1,031
704 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,368
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,682
1154 sqft
The Vue Apartments are in the heart of Indianapolis and offer the best in city living. Apartments are large, with big closets and individual climate control. The perfect place to make your own.
Downtown Indianapolis
34 Units Available
360 Market Square
360 East Market Street, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$1,550
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,790
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,565
1159 sqft
This high-rise community offers a cyber cafe, concierge service, bike repair and 24-hour fitness center. Apartments include floor-to-ceiling windows, solar shades and quartz countertops. The Circle Centre Mall and Presidential Place are both located nearby.
Eastside
1 Unit Available
Pangea Vistas
1366 N Arlington Ave, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$720
885 sqft
Newly renovated apartments with large walk-in closets, private patio/balcony and carpeted floors. Affordable prices and excellent location on Arlington Ave with easy access to downtown Indy.
Near Eastside
1 Unit Available
Pangea Courts
4425 Linwood Ct, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$804
780 sqft
Eat-in kitchens, updated appliances and free heat are the highlights of these apartment homes. Cats and dogs allowed. Near Christian Park. Close to I-70 and I-65.
South Perry
11 Units Available
South and Madison
1834 Madison Village Dr, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$692
565 sqft
1 Bedroom
$702
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$859
913 sqft
Situated in the suburban south side of Indianapolis, South & Madison offers spacious apartments and townhomes in a premier location.
Downtown Indianapolis
9 Units Available
Ambassador
39 E 9th St, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$972
642 sqft
Location can't be beat - minutes from Central Library and shops and restaurants downtown. Apartments feature exposed brick and hardwood floors. W/D in unit. 24-hour gym and parking. Pet friendly!
Downtown Indianapolis
8 Units Available
Lockerbie Court
459 Massachusetts Ave, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,067
1054 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1636 sqft
Huge apartments with 13-foot ceilings, original hardwood floors and W/D in unit. Conveniently located close to Mass Ave with easy access to shopping, dining and nightlife downtown. Well-maintained community with courtyard.
Downtown Indianapolis
8 Units Available
The Plaza at Library Square
902 N Pennsylvania St, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,150
908 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,138
1059 sqft
Great apartment complex in the heart of downtown near the American Legion Mall. Historic apartment homes with charming touches like hardwood floors and lots of sunlight. The community features a courtyard, bike storage and parking.
Downtown Indianapolis
75 Units Available
Nine+Eighteen Apartments
918 Fort Wayne Avenue, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,400
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1492 sqft
Nine+Eighteen is the new modern-nostalgic centerpiece of the St. Joseph Historic Neighborhood in Downtown Indianapolis.
Downtown Indianapolis
58 Units Available
Artistry Apartments
451 E Market St, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$852
452 sqft
1 Bedroom
$951
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,731
1074 sqft
The apartment homes in this mixed-use space community feature granite countertops, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Outside, residents have access to a bocce court, community garden. Interstate 70 is only moments away.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Beech Grove, IN

Finding an apartment in Beech Grove that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

