Apartment List
/
IN
/
beech grove
/
apartments with gym
Last updated June 14 2020 at 10:38 AM

86 Apartments for rent in Beech Grove, IN with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Beech Grove renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Beech Grove
2 Units Available
Beech Meadow
147 Diplomat Ct, Beech Grove, IN
1 Bedroom
$769
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$984
1125 sqft
Beech Meadow Apartments, located in Beech Grove, Indiana, is your link to city convenience and country charm! Beech Meadow is located within walking distance to the award winning Beech Grove Schools! We're just minutes from I-465, I-65 and downtown
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 07:08am
Beech Grove
11 Units Available
The Brixton
4929 Red Robin Dr, Beech Grove, IN
1 Bedroom
$745
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$875
855 sqft
Community includes a pool, tennis court, and fitness center. Apartments are pet-friendly and have dishwashers. Located just minutes from I-465 and I-65, so convenient for commuting.
Results within 1 mile of Beech Grove
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
I65-South Emerson
6 Units Available
Strawbridge Green Apartments
4649 Strawbridge St, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$740
3 Bedrooms
$855
Upgraded apartments with granite counters and vinyl plank flooring. Pet friendly. Open parking on site. Conveniently located next to I-465 and I-65. Close to the University of Indianapolis.
Results within 5 miles of Beech Grove
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
Downtown Indianapolis
318 Units Available
Riley Towers Apartments of Indianapolis
650 N Alabama St, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$877
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,066
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,469
1313 sqft
From their location in downtown Indianapolis, these apartment homes boast great views. The pet-friendly community features a resort-style pool with sun deck, trash removal and private gated parking.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
$
Downtown Indianapolis
148 Units Available
Canal Square Apartments of Indianapolis
359 N West St, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,034
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,504
1046 sqft
Within walking distance of Military Park, Lucas Oil Stadiums, schools, stores and restaurants. One- and two-bedroom apartments have walk-in closets, fireplace and in-unit laundry. Residents have access to pool, gym and outdoor grill.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 07:14am
$
Fountain Square
32 Units Available
Edge 35
1224 Prospect St, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$865
464 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,155
604 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
966 sqft
Located in vibrant Fountain Square, Edge 35 features a heightened residential and commercial experience. Offering a pet-friendly community, outdoor grilling area, bike-friendly options, and more.
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated June 14 at 07:11am
$
Downtown Indianapolis
58 Units Available
Artistry Apartments
451 E Market St, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$854
452 sqft
1 Bedroom
$951
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,731
1074 sqft
The apartment homes in this mixed-use space community feature granite countertops, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Outside, residents have access to a bocce court, community garden. Interstate 70 is only moments away.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 06:19am
$
Downtown Indianapolis
22 Units Available
Cosmopolitan on the Canal
310 W Michigan St, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,310
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,920
1288 sqft
Stylish apartments with granite counters, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. 24-hour maintenance available. Enjoy the pool on hot days. Close to Lucas Oil Stadium, the Indianapolis Zoo and Hilbert Circle Theatre.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 06:15am
Downtown Indianapolis
33 Units Available
360 Market Square
360 East Market Street, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$1,550
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,790
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,565
1159 sqft
This high-rise community offers a cyber cafe, concierge service, bike repair and 24-hour fitness center. Apartments include floor-to-ceiling windows, solar shades and quartz countertops. The Circle Centre Mall and Presidential Place are both located nearby.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 06:21am
Downtown Indianapolis
47 Units Available
Penrose On Mass
530 Massachusetts Ave, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$1,069
743 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,649
935 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,299
1468 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Penrose On Mass in Indianapolis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Eastside
5 Units Available
Indy Town Apartments
6046 E 21st Street, Suite 1B Management Office, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$579
853 sqft
Arlington Green Apartments NOW Offering Newly Renovated Apartments! Schedule your tour today! Ask about our Leasing Specials!BOOK YOUR VIRTUAL TOUR TODAY with TOUR24 - https://app.tour24now.com/tour/indy-town
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
South Perry
11 Units Available
South and Madison
1834 Madison Village Dr, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$692
565 sqft
1 Bedroom
$702
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$859
913 sqft
Situated in the suburban south side of Indianapolis, South & Madison offers spacious apartments and townhomes in a premier location.
Verified

1 of 151

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Downtown Indianapolis
101 Units Available
Residences at CityWay
229 S Delaware St, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$1,200
578 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,220
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
1256 sqft
Convenient urban living with easy access to the best local bars, eateries and public transportation. Airy and spacious apartments with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Secure bike storage and 24-hour maintenance.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
Near Northside
85 Units Available
Circle City Apartments
1321 N Meridian St, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$810
480 sqft
1 Bedroom
$855
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1299 sqft
Full of historic charm, this renovated community is comprised of six unique buildings featuring studio to two-bedroom homes. Minutes from Circle Centre Mall, they feature granite counters, stainless-steel appliances and a new 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Downtown Indianapolis
23 Units Available
The Congress at Library Square
923 N Meridian St, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$955
526 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,210
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1056 sqft
Prime location walking distance to Mass Ave and Circle Center. Units have granite counters, washer/dryer units in home and energy-efficient appliances. Community has rooftop terraces, fitness center and media lounge.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 07:06am
Downtown Indianapolis
28 Units Available
The Vue Luxury Apartments
718 E Georgia St, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$1,031
704 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,368
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,682
1154 sqft
The Vue Apartments are in the heart of Indianapolis and offer the best in city living. Apartments are large, with big closets and individual climate control. The perfect place to make your own.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Downtown Indianapolis
19 Units Available
Harness Factory Lofts
30 E Georgia St, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$970
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$955
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,132
1127 sqft
Situated on popular Georgia Street right in the heart of downtown. Sweeping floor plans with 14-foot ceilings and beautiful industrial touches. Community has a large gym, valet service and easy access to convenient stores and nearby restaurants.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Downtown Indianapolis
9 Units Available
Ambassador
39 E 9th St, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$972
642 sqft
Location can't be beat - minutes from Central Library and shops and restaurants downtown. Apartments feature exposed brick and hardwood floors. W/D in unit. 24-hour gym and parking. Pet friendly!
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Downtown Indianapolis
75 Units Available
Nine+Eighteen Apartments
918 Fort Wayne Avenue, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,400
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1492 sqft
Nine+Eighteen is the new modern-nostalgic centerpiece of the St. Joseph Historic Neighborhood in Downtown Indianapolis.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
Downtown Indianapolis
49 Units Available
Circa
617 North College Ave, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$1,096
544 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,220
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1020 sqft
Minutes from the bustling neighborhood of Mass Ave in downtown Indianapolis. Pet-friendly contemporary housing with urban lounge and in-unit laundry. Residents get easy access to walking trails, art galleries and unique restaurants.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 06:35am
$
Downtown Indianapolis
43 Units Available
The Whit
307 North Pennsylvania Street, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$1,265
618 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,745
1435 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,045
1372 sqft
Incredible community with a view. A walkable area near shopping and dining along Mass Ave. On-site fitness center, dog run area, and secured bike storage. Rooftop pool and connected parking.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Edgewood
15 Units Available
Brookwood Apartments
5301 S Turtle Creek Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$645
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$740
894 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$879
1012 sqft
If you are looking for apartments in South Indianapolis near the West Edgewood neighborhood look no further! Here at Brookwood Apartments we believe your apartment is your home and your community should feel like family.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 06:03am
South Franklin
22 Units Available
Keeneland Crest Apartments
8401 Boggs Creek Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$749
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$899
1014 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Eight minutes from downtown-Indianapolis, the Keeneland Crest Apartments offer high-end amenities in a comfortable community. Enjoy remodeled units with ample storage and outdoor living-space, as well as a pool, sundeck, cyber cafe, parking, and car-wash.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 06:15am
Downtown Indianapolis
54 Units Available
Axis
401 N Senate Ave, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$1,396
679 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,419
856 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,011
1309 sqft
Luxury homes complete with an outdoor garden, expansive pool and skydeck to take in the sweeping vistas of downtown Indianapolis. Residents can take advantage of concierge services and in-unit laundry, among other amenities.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Beech Grove, IN

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Beech Grove renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

Similar Pages

Beech Grove 1 BedroomsBeech Grove 2 BedroomsBeech Grove 3 BedroomsBeech Grove Apartments with BalconyBeech Grove Apartments with Garage
Beech Grove Apartments with GymBeech Grove Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBeech Grove Apartments with ParkingBeech Grove Apartments with Pool
Beech Grove Apartments with Washer-DryerBeech Grove Dog Friendly ApartmentsBeech Grove Pet Friendly PlacesBeech Grove Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INBloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, INNoblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, INPlainfield, IN
Brownsburg, INWestfield, INShelbyville, INZionsville, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, INKokomo, INMartinsville, INDanville, IN
Lebanon, INCumberland, INTipton, INPendleton, INBargersville, INWhitestown, INGreensburg, INEllettsville, INPittsboro, INFranklin, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Kokomo
Indiana University-BloomingtonMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis