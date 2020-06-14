Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:16 AM

167 Apartments for rent in Beech Grove, IN with garage

Beech Grove apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and da...

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
Beech Grove
1 Unit Available
129 North 2nd Avenue
129 North 2nd Avenue, Beech Grove, IN
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$895
1122 sqft
Spacious property in a great Beech Grove location. Within walking distance of Main st. Great environment, surroundings and community. 3 bedrooms with one of them being secluded on the back of property.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Beech Grove
1 Unit Available
960 Rotherham Lane
960 Rotherham Lane, Beech Grove, IN
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2064 sqft
Beautiful move-in ready home in desirable Beech Grove neighborhood. Close to 465 roughly 15 minutes commute to downtown Indianapolis. Open concept living room and dinning room combo makes the floor plan idea for the whole family.
Results within 1 mile of Beech Grove

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Near Southeast
1 Unit Available
4826 E Gala Dr
4826 East Gala Drive, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$975
1268 sqft
SOUTH EAST 3BR FULLY RENOVATED LIKE NEW! AVAILABLE NOW this 3 bedroom/1 bath home has been renovated with wood look plank flooring, new carpeting, fresh two-toned paint, mini-blinds included throughout and much more.

1 of 17

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
University Heights
1 Unit Available
3726 Fetlock Dr
3726 Fetlock Drive, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
3 Bedroom 3 Bath House with 2 Car Garage - This spacious 3 bedroom 3 bath features a fully fenced back yard, a full 2 car garage, plenty of storage and is conveniently Located close to local businesses, schools, employment opportunities, and just

1 of 2

Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
University Heights
1 Unit Available
2297 East Troy Avenue
2297 Troy Avenue, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$1,650
Corner 1774 sf building with garage and fenced outside storage. Double lot parcel with .30 acre. Zoned C 5/D 4. Historically used for auto sales and service.
Results within 5 miles of Beech Grove
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
Downtown Indianapolis
318 Units Available
Riley Towers Apartments of Indianapolis
650 N Alabama St, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$877
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,066
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,469
1313 sqft
From their location in downtown Indianapolis, these apartment homes boast great views. The pet-friendly community features a resort-style pool with sun deck, trash removal and private gated parking.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
$
Downtown Indianapolis
148 Units Available
Canal Square Apartments of Indianapolis
359 N West St, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,034
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,504
1046 sqft
Within walking distance of Military Park, Lucas Oil Stadiums, schools, stores and restaurants. One- and two-bedroom apartments have walk-in closets, fireplace and in-unit laundry. Residents have access to pool, gym and outdoor grill.
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated June 14 at 01:05am
$
Downtown Indianapolis
58 Units Available
Artistry Apartments
451 E Market St, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$852
452 sqft
1 Bedroom
$951
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,731
1074 sqft
The apartment homes in this mixed-use space community feature granite countertops, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Outside, residents have access to a bocce court, community garden. Interstate 70 is only moments away.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:55am
$
Downtown Indianapolis
22 Units Available
Cosmopolitan on the Canal
310 W Michigan St, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,310
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,920
1288 sqft
Stylish apartments with granite counters, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. 24-hour maintenance available. Enjoy the pool on hot days. Close to Lucas Oil Stadium, the Indianapolis Zoo and Hilbert Circle Theatre.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 12:54am
Downtown Indianapolis
33 Units Available
360 Market Square
360 East Market Street, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$1,550
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,790
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,565
1159 sqft
This high-rise community offers a cyber cafe, concierge service, bike repair and 24-hour fitness center. Apartments include floor-to-ceiling windows, solar shades and quartz countertops. The Circle Centre Mall and Presidential Place are both located nearby.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 12:42am
Downtown Indianapolis
47 Units Available
Penrose On Mass
530 Massachusetts Ave, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$1,069
743 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,649
935 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,299
1468 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Penrose On Mass in Indianapolis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 12:38am
$
Fountain Square
32 Units Available
Edge 35
1224 Prospect St, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$865
464 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,155
604 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
966 sqft
Located in vibrant Fountain Square, Edge 35 features a heightened residential and commercial experience. Offering a pet-friendly community, outdoor grilling area, bike-friendly options, and more.
Verified

1 of 151

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Downtown Indianapolis
101 Units Available
Residences at CityWay
229 S Delaware St, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$1,200
578 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,220
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
1256 sqft
Convenient urban living with easy access to the best local bars, eateries and public transportation. Airy and spacious apartments with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Secure bike storage and 24-hour maintenance.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Downtown Indianapolis
23 Units Available
The Congress at Library Square
923 N Meridian St, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$955
526 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,210
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1056 sqft
Prime location walking distance to Mass Ave and Circle Center. Units have granite counters, washer/dryer units in home and energy-efficient appliances. Community has rooftop terraces, fitness center and media lounge.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 01:16am
Downtown Indianapolis
28 Units Available
The Vue Luxury Apartments
718 E Georgia St, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$1,031
704 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,368
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,682
1154 sqft
The Vue Apartments are in the heart of Indianapolis and offer the best in city living. Apartments are large, with big closets and individual climate control. The perfect place to make your own.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Downtown Indianapolis
19 Units Available
Harness Factory Lofts
30 E Georgia St, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$970
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$955
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,132
1127 sqft
Situated on popular Georgia Street right in the heart of downtown. Sweeping floor plans with 14-foot ceilings and beautiful industrial touches. Community has a large gym, valet service and easy access to convenient stores and nearby restaurants.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Downtown Indianapolis
8 Units Available
The Plaza at Library Square
902 N Pennsylvania St, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,150
908 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,138
1059 sqft
Great apartment complex in the heart of downtown near the American Legion Mall. Historic apartment homes with charming touches like hardwood floors and lots of sunlight. The community features a courtyard, bike storage and parking.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Downtown Indianapolis
75 Units Available
Nine+Eighteen Apartments
918 Fort Wayne Avenue, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,400
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1492 sqft
Nine+Eighteen is the new modern-nostalgic centerpiece of the St. Joseph Historic Neighborhood in Downtown Indianapolis.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:16am
Fountain Square
14 Units Available
Pinnex
931 Fletcher Ave, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$1,160
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,327
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,707
1034 sqft
Situated just five minutes away from Fountain Square and within easy walking distance to dining, shopping and entertainment. Units have walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and extra storage. Urban workshop, bike storage. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:58am
Downtown Indianapolis
4 Units Available
747 Apartments
747 N College Ave, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,590
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1227 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,425
1646 sqft
Situated in the thriving Mass Ave Arts District. Pet-friendly apartments with wood-style floors, large windows, spacious balconies and a technology package with high speed internet and DISH TV channels. Garage parking and bike storage available.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
Downtown Indianapolis
50 Units Available
Circa
617 North College Ave, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$1,096
544 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,220
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1020 sqft
Minutes from the bustling neighborhood of Mass Ave in downtown Indianapolis. Pet-friendly contemporary housing with urban lounge and in-unit laundry. Residents get easy access to walking trails, art galleries and unique restaurants.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
$
Downtown Indianapolis
43 Units Available
The Whit
307 North Pennsylvania Street, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$1,265
618 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,745
1435 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,045
1372 sqft
Incredible community with a view. A walkable area near shopping and dining along Mass Ave. On-site fitness center, dog run area, and secured bike storage. Rooftop pool and connected parking.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 12:36am
South Franklin
22 Units Available
Keeneland Crest Apartments
8401 Boggs Creek Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$749
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$899
1014 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Eight minutes from downtown-Indianapolis, the Keeneland Crest Apartments offer high-end amenities in a comfortable community. Enjoy remodeled units with ample storage and outdoor living-space, as well as a pool, sundeck, cyber cafe, parking, and car-wash.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 01:10am
Downtown Indianapolis
54 Units Available
Axis
401 N Senate Ave, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$1,396
679 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,419
856 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,011
1309 sqft
Luxury homes complete with an outdoor garden, expansive pool and skydeck to take in the sweeping vistas of downtown Indianapolis. Residents can take advantage of concierge services and in-unit laundry, among other amenities.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Beech Grove, IN

Beech Grove apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

