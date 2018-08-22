515 Maple Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking garage sauna

Cute and private East Wilmette rental "Treetops"! Beautiful fenced yard and outdoor deck & beautiful stone fireplace, great for entertaining. 1st floor with open layout with full de Giulio kitchen that opens to living room, separated by WBFP which can be enjoyed from both rooms. 1st floor bedroom or office w/half bath, laundry/mud room + ample storage complete the 1st floor. 2nd floor boasts 2 large bedrooms & 2 full baths. Master bedroom w/ skylights, large bath, closet space & enjoy your morning coffee on the walk out deck looking over the trees. 1 car garage + carport. Short walk to downtown Wilmette, Gillson park/beach, and public transportation!