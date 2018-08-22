All apartments in Wilmette
Home
/
Wilmette, IL
/
515 Maple Avenue
Last updated May 11 2020 at 9:04 PM

515 Maple Avenue

515 Maple Avenue · (847) 452-9675
Location

515 Maple Avenue, Wilmette, IL 60091

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,250

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1909 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
sauna
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
garage
sauna
Cute and private East Wilmette rental "Treetops"! Beautiful fenced yard and outdoor deck & beautiful stone fireplace, great for entertaining. 1st floor with open layout with full de Giulio kitchen that opens to living room, separated by WBFP which can be enjoyed from both rooms. 1st floor bedroom or office w/half bath, laundry/mud room + ample storage complete the 1st floor. 2nd floor boasts 2 large bedrooms & 2 full baths. Master bedroom w/ skylights, large bath, closet space & enjoy your morning coffee on the walk out deck looking over the trees. 1 car garage + carport. Short walk to downtown Wilmette, Gillson park/beach, and public transportation!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 515 Maple Avenue have any available units?
515 Maple Avenue has a unit available for $4,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 515 Maple Avenue have?
Some of 515 Maple Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 515 Maple Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
515 Maple Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 515 Maple Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 515 Maple Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wilmette.
Does 515 Maple Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 515 Maple Avenue does offer parking.
Does 515 Maple Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 515 Maple Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 515 Maple Avenue have a pool?
No, 515 Maple Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 515 Maple Avenue have accessible units?
No, 515 Maple Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 515 Maple Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 515 Maple Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 515 Maple Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 515 Maple Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
