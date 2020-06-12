/
3 bedroom apartments
545 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Wilmette, IL
Last updated June 12 at 06:17pm
10 Units Available
The Residences of Wilmette
617 Green Bay Rd, Wilmette, IL
3 Bedrooms
$5,160
1532 sqft
Beautiful apartments with handsome textured cabinetry and high ceilings. Residents get access to a spa, fitness center, and outdoor terrace. Relax on the beach at nearby Gilson Park. Steps from the Wilmette train station.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Gross Point
1 Unit Available
229 THELIN Court
229 Thelin Court, Wilmette, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1300 sqft
South Wilmette (Near Skokie Blvd & Old Glenview Road) Full 3 BDRM Ranch w/finished basement w/New Trier schools. Ramona grade school & Wilmette Jr. high all with school bus service from the street. Super low traffic Cul-de-sac Street.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
120 MAPLE Avenue
120 Maple Avenue, Wilmette, IL
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 120 MAPLE Avenue in Wilmette. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
515 Maple Avenue
515 Maple Avenue, Wilmette, IL
3 Bedrooms
$4,250
1909 sqft
Cute and private East Wilmette rental "Treetops"! Beautiful fenced yard and outdoor deck & beautiful stone fireplace, great for entertaining.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
221 16th Street
221 16th Street, Wilmette, IL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Cute Brick Bungalow in the heart of Wilmette!! 4 Bedroom (2 up/2 down) home is close to downtown, the trains, and a short walk to McKenzie elementary school! Many new updates include the Furnace (2017), Water Heater (2018), Sump Pump and Back up
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Gross Point
1 Unit Available
3122 Wilmette Avenue
3122 Wilmette Avenue, Wilmette, IL
Remarkable opportunity in the Avoca/New Trier school district. Beautiful colonial on large site on quiet Wilmette Avenue, just west of Hibbard. Renovated with huge addition in 2004. Perfect for today's relaxed lifestyle.
Last updated March 12 at 04:59am
1 Unit Available
216 Central Park Avenue
216 Central Park Avenue, Wilmette, IL
Blocks to town and train! This light and bright home located in Mckenzie Elementary boasts an open floor plan with newer eat-in kitchen and family room.
Results within 1 mile of Wilmette
Last updated June 12 at 06:27pm
Central Street
10 Units Available
Central Station Apartments
1720 Central St, Evanston, IL
3 Bedrooms
$4,071
1485 sqft
Close to Central Station. Apartments feature quartz counters, hardwood floors and computer niches or dens. Select homes include patios and/or Juliette railings. On-site cyber cafe and 24-hour fitness center. Reserved parking and bike storage available.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3039 Simpson St
3039 Golf Road, Evanston, IL
3 Bedrooms
$3,995
3039 Simpson St Available 06/16/20 Gorgeous 2 Level Home in Evanston - Beautiful and spacious 3 bed/2.5 bath home w/ 2 car garage in Evanston. Sunny living room w/ attached three seasons porch, perfect for lounging and entertaining.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Central Street
1 Unit Available
1813 Lincoln Street
1813 Lincoln Street, Evanston, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1500 sqft
Single family rental in excellent location by Central St. shopping, Metra, and local elementary and middle schools. Three bedrooms and full bathroom upstairs. Vintage charm throughout and tons of storage and laundry in basement.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
547 Melrose Avenue
547 Melrose Avenue, Kenilworth, IL
Charming 4 bed / 3.5 bath in the heart of Kenilworth.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
166 Woodland Avenue
166 Woodland Avenue, Winnetka, IL
Charming sun- filled bungalow in East Winnetka. Easy walk to Greeley School, New Trier High School, Train and more. Spacious living room with wood burning fireplace, hardwood floors and sunny Eastern exposure. Separate dining room.
Last updated April 10 at 04:24am
1 Unit Available
1775 Winnetka Avenue
1775 Winnetka Road, Northfield, IL
3 Bedrooms
$4,175
2029 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1775 Winnetka Avenue in Northfield. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
9715 Woods Drive
9715 Woods Drive, Skokie, IL
THERE ARE 3 BEDROOM SUITES IN THIS MAGNIFICENT 4,300 SQ FT CONDOMINIUM HOME WITH A TOTAL OF 5 BEDROOMS.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
810 Wagner Court
810 Wagner Court, Glenview, IL
Custom built 6 bedroom, 5 bath home features a Grand entrance with double stair cases. Gorgeous kitchen offers expresso cabinets, quartz counters, top of the line appliances and huge island.
Results within 5 miles of Wilmette
Last updated June 12 at 06:10pm
Downtown Evanston
50 Units Available
The Park Evanston
1630 Chicago Ave, Evanston, IL
3 Bedrooms
$3,787
1504 sqft
Units feature patio or balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. Residents have access to laundry, media room, pool, sauna, gym, and parking garage. Offers views of Lake Michigan, next to Whole Foods and Peet's Coffee.
Last updated June 12 at 01:48pm
Downtown Evanston
66 Units Available
Evanston Place Apartments
1715 Chicago Ave, Evanston, IL
3 Bedrooms
$3,850
1469 sqft
Community includes brand new rooftop swimming pool, social deck, and fitness center. Units include modern bathrooms, natural light, and gourmet kitchens. Located close to the North Shore of Chicago.
Last updated June 12 at 06:32pm
33 Units Available
AMLI Evanston
737 Chicago Ave, Evanston, IL
3 Bedrooms
$3,801
1510 sqft
Located a short walk from Baker Park and Custer Avenue. Stylish apartments with patio/balcony, private laundry amenities and furniture. Community offers a courtyard, a fire pit, a sun terrace and yoga studio.
Last updated June 12 at 06:50pm
Downtown Evanston
14 Units Available
1717
1717 Ridge Ave, Evanston, IL
3 Bedrooms
$3,647
1303 sqft
Residents live in sleek units with open floor plans, lake views and modern finishes. Community includes club room, sun terrace and cyber-cafe. Conveniently situated steps from the Metra Station, parks and outdoor recreation.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
10 Units Available
The Reserve
1930 Ridge Ave, Evanston, IL
3 Bedrooms
$3,292
1285 sqft
Located within walking distance of Downtown Evanston, Northwestern and North Shore University. In-unit features include walk-in closets, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Luxury community features volleyball court, tennis court and pool.
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
23 Units Available
The Reserve Glenview
195 Waukegan Rd, Glenview, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,996
1391 sqft
Modern apartments with hardwood floors, high ceilings, washer/dryer and efficient appliances. Community amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, landscaped grounds, bocce court and wildflower garden.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
9 Units Available
Valley Lo Towers
1910 Chestnut Avenue, Glenview, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1439 sqft
**Now open by appointment! Contact us today to schedule an in-person, self-guided or virtual leasing tour.**Conveniently located in Glenview, Valley Lo is just minutes from the Glen Town Center featuring shopping, dining and entertainment options.
Last updated June 12 at 06:24pm
West Ridge
2 Units Available
Hamilton Place
6820 North Hamilton Avenue, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1025 sqft
Nestled within the Rogers Park neighborhood, this red brick walk-up building is just north of downtown. Take a short walk to Warren Park where you can enjoy a nine-hole golf course, a state-of-the-art skate park and tennis courts.
Last updated May 5 at 11:51pm
Rogers Park
Contact for Availability
6701 N Glenwood
6701 North Glenwood Avenue, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
What we love most about vintage buildings is the unique character and histroy they possess. During our extensive renovation process for the Rogers Park building at 6701 N. Glenwood, we took care to maintain that vintage integrity.
