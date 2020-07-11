/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 11 2020 at 12:57 AM
129 Apartments for rent in Wilmette, IL with washer-dryer
Last updated July 11 at 12:23am
11 Units Available
The Residences of Wilmette
617 Green Bay Rd, Wilmette, IL
Studio
$2,167
657 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,440
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,340
1230 sqft
Beautiful apartments with handsome textured cabinetry and high ceilings. Residents get access to a spa, fitness center, and outdoor terrace. Relax on the beach at nearby Gilson Park. Steps from the Wilmette train station.
Last updated July 9 at 11:50pm
Contact for Availability
1424 FOREST Avenue
1424 Forest Avenue, Wilmette, IL
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Vacant & ready for immediate occupancy! Sought after location just steps to Wilmette's hot downtown area, restaurants, shopping, farmers market, schools, parks & train station! Welcoming front porch draws you in to the gracious foyer.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
1242 Central
1242 Central Avenue, Wilmette, IL
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
2800 sqft
Wilmette 3BR, 3BA, Townhouse you can have it all! - This spacious and bright townhome will have you living the good life. Walk to town, shops, school, library, and post office. Premium Wilmette location.
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
1428 Wilmette Avenue
1428 Wilmette Avenue, Wilmette, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,975
1500 sqft
This home is Located next to Earlywine Park and backs up to McKenzie Elementary School. Unit 1 features 3 bedroom and 2 bathrooms. The master bedroom has a private deck that overlooks the park.
Last updated March 12 at 04:59am
1 Unit Available
216 Central Park Avenue
216 Central Park Avenue, Wilmette, IL
4 Bedrooms
$3,950
2441 sqft
Blocks to town and train! This light and bright home located in Mckenzie Elementary boasts an open floor plan with newer eat-in kitchen and family room.
Results within 1 mile of Wilmette
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
12 Units Available
Optima Old Orchard Woods
9739 Woods Dr, Skokie, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,785
873 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,930
1324 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,775
2311 sqft
Unit features include granite counters, hardwood floors and extra storage. Enjoy fitness and relaxing apartment amenities, including a tennis court and community garden. Close to Interstate-94 and golf courses.
Last updated July 11 at 12:31am
10 Units Available
Central Street
1620 Central
1620 Central St, Evanston, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,376
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,582
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,348
1185 sqft
Modern, four-story building with LEED Silver certification. Private balconies, luxury plank flooring, and nine-foot ceilings in each apartment. Walkable community near Northwestern University and Evanston Hospital.
Last updated July 11 at 12:08am
13 Units Available
Central Street
Central Station Apartments
1720 Central St, Evanston, IL
Studio
$1,990
613 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,103
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,201
1229 sqft
Close to Central Station. Apartments feature quartz counters, hardwood floors and computer niches or dens. Select homes include patios and/or Juliette railings. On-site cyber cafe and 24-hour fitness center. Reserved parking and bike storage available.
Last updated June 26 at 03:48am
Contact for Availability
Central Street
2321 Central
2321 Central Street, Evanston, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
There's something exceptional about a central three-flat. And, the three-flat building at 2321 Central exceeds even the loftiest of exceptional expectations.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
9715 Woods Dr 805
9715 Woods Drive, Skokie, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,049
1124 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious & beautiful, East facing 2 bed, 2 bath - Property Id: 291071 Spacious & beautiful, East facing 2 bed, 2 bath unit with views of city skyline available now.
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
547 Melrose Avenue
547 Melrose Avenue, Kenilworth, IL
4 Bedrooms
$5,100
1905 sqft
Charming 4 bed / 3.5 bath in the heart of Kenilworth.
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Gross Point
10035 La Crosse Avenue
10035 La Crosse Ave, Skokie, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
2745 sqft
Elegant 2 story Colonial home with all the luxury features you love! Double door entry, 2 story marble foyer, vaulted ceilings in living room, fireplace in family room, Gourmet kitchen, stainless steel appliances and granite counters, 1st floor
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
9521 Kenneth Avenue
9521 Kenneth Avenue, Skokie, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1500 sqft
Recently updated. FRESH HARDWOOD look Vinyl floors, fresh paint, light fixtures and more. All SS Appliances with large Samsung Refrigerator. Great location, access to Skokie Swift, Old Orchard mall is less than 5 min drive.
Last updated July 10 at 06:40am
Contact for Availability
Gross Point
17 Mulberry Court
17 Mulberry Court, Glenview, IL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautifully recently rehabbed home kept in excellent condition. Hardwood floors, cherry cabinets, granite countertops with stainless steel appliances. Wooden fence, garage door, sump pump, and roof are also new and less than 3-4 years old.
Last updated April 10 at 04:24am
1 Unit Available
1775 Winnetka Avenue
1775 Winnetka Road, Northfield, IL
3 Bedrooms
$4,175
2029 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1775 Winnetka Avenue in Northfield. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Wilmette
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
15 Units Available
The Main
847 Chicago Ave, Evanston, IL
Studio
$1,376
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,921
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,969
1011 sqft
Modern kitchens with premium stainless steel appliances, gas ranges, Moen faucets and garbage disposals. Landscaped terrace with grill, fire pit, bocce court and seating area.
Last updated July 11 at 12:11am
27 Units Available
AMLI Evanston
737 Chicago Ave, Evanston, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,732
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,555
1231 sqft
Located a short walk from Baker Park and Custer Avenue. Stylish apartments with patio/balcony, private laundry amenities and furniture. Community offers a courtyard, a fire pit, a sun terrace and yoga studio.
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
16 Units Available
Downtown Evanston
E2
1890 Maple Ave, Evanston, IL
Studio
$1,608
597 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,334
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,698
1118 sqft
Floor-to-ceiling windows, patio or balcony, carpet flooring and in-unit laundry facilities. Fully equipped kitchen with stainless steel refrigerator and dishwasher. Business center, Internet cafe, game room, gym and volleyball court.
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
21 Units Available
The Reserve Glenview
195 Waukegan Rd, Glenview, IL
Studio
$1,669
630 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,451
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,045
1142 sqft
Modern apartments with hardwood floors, high ceilings, washer/dryer and efficient appliances. Community amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, landscaped grounds, bocce court and wildflower garden.
Last updated July 11 at 12:32am
14 Units Available
ALOFT at Glen Town Center Apartments
1991 W Tower Dr, Glenview, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,505
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,090
1296 sqft
If you are looking for a beautiful new place to call home, look no further than ALOFT Apartments. ALOFT offers expansive floor plans, gourmet kitchens, and sophisticated color schemes, among other amenities.
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
14 Units Available
Rogers Park
415 Premier
415 Howard St, Evanston, IL
Studio
$1,492
551 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,577
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,242
1200 sqft
Spacious apartments with amazing lake views, gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets, an in-unit washer and dryer. Residents have access to free bike storage, elevators, fitness center and concierge services. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 11 at 12:14am
9 Units Available
Downtown Evanston
1717
1717 Ridge Ave, Evanston, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,150
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,776
1125 sqft
Residents live in sleek units with open floor plans, lake views and modern finishes. Community includes club room, sun terrace and cyber-cafe. Conveniently situated steps from the Metra Station, parks and outdoor recreation.
Last updated July 11 at 12:22am
12 Units Available
Midtown Square Apartments
998 Church St, Glenview, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,664
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,103
1186 sqft
Select units feature quartz counters and stainless steel appliances. Walk-in closets, built-in microwaves, and in-unit laundry. Pet-friendly community with 24-hour fitness center, club room, wine room, and billiards. Just steps from Glenview Metro train station.
Last updated July 11 at 12:26am
19 Units Available
Downtown Evanston
The Park Evanston
1630 Chicago Ave, Evanston, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,966
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Units feature patio or balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. Residents have access to laundry, media room, pool, sauna, gym, and parking garage. Offers views of Lake Michigan, next to Whole Foods and Peet's Coffee.
