120 Apartments for rent in Wilmette, IL with balcony

Last updated June 13 at 06:19am
$
10 Units Available
The Residences of Wilmette
617 Green Bay Rd, Wilmette, IL
Studio
$2,142
657 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,450
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,340
1230 sqft
Beautiful apartments with handsome textured cabinetry and high ceilings. Residents get access to a spa, fitness center, and outdoor terrace. Relax on the beach at nearby Gilson Park. Steps from the Wilmette train station.

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
515 Maple Avenue
515 Maple Avenue, Wilmette, IL
3 Bedrooms
$4,250
1909 sqft
Cute and private East Wilmette rental "Treetops"! Beautiful fenced yard and outdoor deck & beautiful stone fireplace, great for entertaining.

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
221 16th Street
221 16th Street, Wilmette, IL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
1851 sqft
Cute Brick Bungalow in the heart of Wilmette!! 4 Bedroom (2 up/2 down) home is close to downtown, the trains, and a short walk to McKenzie elementary school! Many new updates include the Furnace (2017), Water Heater (2018), Sump Pump and Back up

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Gross Point
1 Unit Available
3122 Wilmette Avenue
3122 Wilmette Avenue, Wilmette, IL
6 Bedrooms
$4,700
4180 sqft
Remarkable opportunity in the Avoca/New Trier school district. Beautiful colonial on large site on quiet Wilmette Avenue, just west of Hibbard. Renovated with huge addition in 2004. Perfect for today's relaxed lifestyle.

Last updated March 12 at 04:59am
1 Unit Available
216 Central Park Avenue
216 Central Park Avenue, Wilmette, IL
4 Bedrooms
$3,950
2441 sqft
Blocks to town and train! This light and bright home located in Mckenzie Elementary boasts an open floor plan with newer eat-in kitchen and family room.
Last updated June 13 at 06:50am
Central Street
12 Units Available
1620 Central
1620 Central St, Evanston, IL
1 Bedroom
$2,166
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,582
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern, four-story building with LEED Silver certification. Private balconies, luxury plank flooring, and nine-foot ceilings in each apartment. Walkable community near Northwestern University and Evanston Hospital.
1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
13 Units Available
Optima Old Orchard Woods
9739 Woods Dr, Skokie, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,825
873 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,970
1324 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit features include granite counters, hardwood floors and extra storage. Enjoy fitness and relaxing apartment amenities, including a tennis court and community garden. Close to Interstate-94 and golf courses.
Last updated June 13 at 06:27am
Central Street
10 Units Available
Central Station Apartments
1720 Central St, Evanston, IL
Studio
$1,990
613 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,073
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,201
1229 sqft
Close to Central Station. Apartments feature quartz counters, hardwood floors and computer niches or dens. Select homes include patios and/or Juliette railings. On-site cyber cafe and 24-hour fitness center. Reserved parking and bike storage available.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
9725 Woods Dr 1016
9725 Woods Drive, Skokie, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit 1016 Available 07/01/20 Skokie Spacious & beautiful 2 bed, 2 bath home - Property Id: 291061 Spacious & beautiful 2 bed, 2 bath home with open, north views available now! Freshly painted, this split bedroom floor plan with walk in closets, can

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
9445 N. KENTON AVE 4TH FLOOR
9445 Kenton Ave, Skokie, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1200 sqft
BEAUTIFUL VERY LARGE 2BR 2BATH CONDO WITH BALCONY - Property Id: 287288 BEAUTIFUL VERY LARGE 2BR 2BATH CONDO WITH A BALCONY AND GREAT VIEWS. Huge Living Room with Dining Area, Eat in Kitchen, Top Floor with Sunroof in kitchen, Laminated Flooring.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3039 Simpson St
3039 Golf Road, Evanston, IL
3 Bedrooms
$3,995
3039 Simpson St Available 06/16/20 Gorgeous 2 Level Home in Evanston - Beautiful and spacious 3 bed/2.5 bath home w/ 2 car garage in Evanston. Sunny living room w/ attached three seasons porch, perfect for lounging and entertaining.

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
547 Melrose Avenue
547 Melrose Avenue, Kenilworth, IL
4 Bedrooms
$5,300
1905 sqft
Charming 4 bed / 3.5 bath in the heart of Kenilworth.

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
166 Woodland Avenue
166 Woodland Avenue, Winnetka, IL
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
3630 sqft
Charming sun- filled bungalow in East Winnetka. Easy walk to Greeley School, New Trier High School, Train and more. Spacious living room with wood burning fireplace, hardwood floors and sunny Eastern exposure. Separate dining room.

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
9715 Woods Drive
9715 Woods Drive, Skokie, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$9,875
4400 sqft
THERE ARE 3 BEDROOM SUITES IN THIS MAGNIFICENT 4,300 SQ FT CONDOMINIUM HOME WITH A TOTAL OF 5 BEDROOMS.

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
810 Wagner Court
810 Wagner Court, Glenview, IL
6 Bedrooms
$11,950
7000 sqft
Custom built 6 bedroom, 5 bath home features a Grand entrance with double stair cases. Gorgeous kitchen offers expresso cabinets, quartz counters, top of the line appliances and huge island.
Last updated June 13 at 07:17am
$
18 Units Available
Midtown Square Apartments
998 Church St, Glenview, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,647
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,302
1186 sqft
Select units feature quartz counters and stainless steel appliances. Walk-in closets, built-in microwaves, and in-unit laundry. Pet-friendly community with 24-hour fitness center, club room, wine room, and billiards. Just steps from Glenview Metro train station.
Last updated June 13 at 07:15am
$
34 Units Available
AMLI Evanston
737 Chicago Ave, Evanston, IL
Studio
$1,649
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,750
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,542
1222 sqft
Located a short walk from Baker Park and Custer Avenue. Stylish apartments with patio/balcony, private laundry amenities and furniture. Community offers a courtyard, a fire pit, a sun terrace and yoga studio.
Last updated June 13 at 07:00am
Downtown Evanston
12 Units Available
1717
1717 Ridge Ave, Evanston, IL
Studio
$1,659
523 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,935
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,421
1125 sqft
Residents live in sleek units with open floor plans, lake views and modern finishes. Community includes club room, sun terrace and cyber-cafe. Conveniently situated steps from the Metra Station, parks and outdoor recreation.
Last updated June 13 at 06:14am
$
12 Units Available
ALOFT at Glen Town Center Apartments
1991 W Tower Dr, Glenview, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,490
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,905
1296 sqft
If you are looking for a beautiful new place to call home, look no further than ALOFT Apartments. ALOFT offers expansive floor plans, gourmet kitchens, and sophisticated color schemes, among other amenities.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
9 Units Available
The Main
847 Chicago Ave, Evanston, IL
Studio
$1,717
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,735
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,910
1011 sqft
Modern kitchens with premium stainless steel appliances, gas ranges, Moen faucets and garbage disposals. Landscaped terrace with grill, fire pit, bocce court and seating area.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Rogers Park
12 Units Available
Sheridan Terrace
6725 N Sheridan Rd, Chicago, IL
Studio
$884
415 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,078
600 sqft
Escape from the urban hustle at Sheridan Terrace, located around the corner from the beach and across the street from a quaint movie theater. Find us a few blocks from Loyola University, and a few minutes south of Evanston.
Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
22 Units Available
The Reserve Glenview
195 Waukegan Rd, Glenview, IL
Studio
$1,630
630 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,769
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,921
1142 sqft
Modern apartments with hardwood floors, high ceilings, washer/dryer and efficient appliances. Community amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, landscaped grounds, bocce court and wildflower garden.
Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Downtown Evanston
12 Units Available
E2
1890 Maple Ave, Evanston, IL
Studio
$1,811
597 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,016
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,096
1118 sqft
Floor-to-ceiling windows, patio or balcony, carpet flooring and in-unit laundry facilities. Fully equipped kitchen with stainless steel refrigerator and dishwasher. Business center, Internet cafe, game room, gym and volleyball court.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
10 Units Available
The Reserve
1930 Ridge Ave, Evanston, IL
Studio
$1,686
595 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,703
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,276
1026 sqft
Located within walking distance of Downtown Evanston, Northwestern and North Shore University. In-unit features include walk-in closets, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Luxury community features volleyball court, tennis court and pool.
City Guide for Wilmette, IL

Wilmette, Illinois.

Nestled between the Windy City and Lake Michigan, you will find the village of Wilmette, Illinois. The village is filled with rich history and modern day culture. It also possesses a rustic natural beauty and both old and new architectural buildings to marvel at. Newcomers can find both apartments and rental homes at affordable prices, but be prepared to do your research. All in all, Wilmette is a great place to call home after a hard day at work. Relax on the beach, Wilmette is also the place to be for apple picking in one of the nearby orchards. Wilmette is the only town in the area with a harbor for sea-loving residents. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Wilmette, IL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Wilmette renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

