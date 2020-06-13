120 Apartments for rent in Wilmette, IL with balcony
1 of 22
1 of 14
1 of 18
1 of 26
1 of 35
1 of 5
1 of 32
1 of 7
1 of 22
1 of 5
1 of 13
1 of 25
1 of 25
1 of 21
1 of 55
1 of 25
1 of 22
1 of 21
1 of 23
1 of 8
1 of 19
1 of 24
1 of 118
1 of 19
Wilmette, Illinois.
Nestled between the Windy City and Lake Michigan, you will find the village of Wilmette, Illinois. The village is filled with rich history and modern day culture. It also possesses a rustic natural beauty and both old and new architectural buildings to marvel at. Newcomers can find both apartments and rental homes at affordable prices, but be prepared to do your research. All in all, Wilmette is a great place to call home after a hard day at work. Relax on the beach, Wilmette is also the place to be for apple picking in one of the nearby orchards. Wilmette is the only town in the area with a harbor for sea-loving residents. See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Wilmette renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.