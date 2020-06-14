Apartment List
/
IL
/
wilmette
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 3:35 PM

246 Apartments for rent in Wilmette, IL with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Wilmette renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, part... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:46pm
$
10 Units Available
The Residences of Wilmette
617 Green Bay Rd, Wilmette, IL
Studio
$2,142
657 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,450
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,340
1230 sqft
Beautiful apartments with handsome textured cabinetry and high ceilings. Residents get access to a spa, fitness center, and outdoor terrace. Relax on the beach at nearby Gilson Park. Steps from the Wilmette train station.

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
1242 Central
1242 Central Avenue, Wilmette, IL
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
2800 sqft
1242 Central Available 07/01/20 Wilmette 3BR, 3BA, Townhouse you can have it all! - This spacious and bright townhome will have you living the good life. Walk to town, shops, school, library, and post office. Premium Wilmette location.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
430 Linden ave
430 Linden Ave, Wilmette, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,150
1 BED APARTMENT IN DESIRED WILMETTE - Property Id: 295481 LARGE 1 BED APARTMENT IN WILMETTE. WALK TO THE PURPLE LINE AND THE BEACH !!! HARDWOOD FLOORS NEWER KITCHEN GREAT CLOSET SPACE HEAT AND WATER INCLUDED MUST SEE !!! SORRY, NO DOGS.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
1119 Greenleaf
1119 Greenleaf Avenue, Wilmette, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,195
745 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Greenleaf Apartments - Property Id: 294994 Completely remodeled 1 Bedroom apartment just a block from Wilmette's cafe's, restaurants, shops, library and the Metra train.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
Gross Point
1 Unit Available
229 THELIN Court
229 Thelin Court, Wilmette, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1300 sqft
South Wilmette (Near Skokie Blvd & Old Glenview Road) Full 3 BDRM Ranch w/finished basement w/New Trier schools. Ramona grade school & Wilmette Jr. high all with school bus service from the street. Super low traffic Cul-de-sac Street.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
Gross Point
1 Unit Available
3122 Wilmette Avenue
3122 Wilmette Avenue, Wilmette, IL
6 Bedrooms
$4,700
4180 sqft
Remarkable opportunity in the Avoca/New Trier school district. Beautiful colonial on large site on quiet Wilmette Avenue, just west of Hibbard. Renovated with huge addition in 2004. Perfect for today's relaxed lifestyle.
Results within 1 mile of Wilmette
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
13 Units Available
Optima Old Orchard Woods
9739 Woods Dr, Skokie, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,825
873 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,970
1324 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit features include granite counters, hardwood floors and extra storage. Enjoy fitness and relaxing apartment amenities, including a tennis court and community garden. Close to Interstate-94 and golf courses.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 12:45pm
Central Street
10 Units Available
Central Station Apartments
1720 Central St, Evanston, IL
Studio
$1,990
613 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,073
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,201
1229 sqft
Close to Central Station. Apartments feature quartz counters, hardwood floors and computer niches or dens. Select homes include patios and/or Juliette railings. On-site cyber cafe and 24-hour fitness center. Reserved parking and bike storage available.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated May 6 at 12:30am
Central Street
Contact for Availability
2321 Central
2321 Central Street, Evanston, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
There's something exceptional about a central three-flat. And, the three-flat building at 2321 Central exceeds even the loftiest of exceptional expectations.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
9725 Woods Dr 1016
9725 Woods Drive, Skokie, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit 1016 Available 07/01/20 Skokie Spacious & beautiful 2 bed, 2 bath home - Property Id: 291061 Spacious & beautiful 2 bed, 2 bath home with open, north views available now! Freshly painted, this split bedroom floor plan with walk in closets, can

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
1 Unit Available
166 Woodland Avenue
166 Woodland Avenue, Winnetka, IL
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
3630 sqft
Charming sun- filled bungalow in East Winnetka. Easy walk to Greeley School, New Trier High School, Train and more. Spacious living room with wood burning fireplace, hardwood floors and sunny Eastern exposure. Separate dining room.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
1 Unit Available
9655 Woods Drive
9655 Woods Drive, Skokie, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,850
876 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
THIS BEAUTIFUL ONE BEDROOM ONE BATH HOME WITH A SEPARATE DINING ROOM OR OFFICE OFFICE. NEW WOOD LAMINATE FLOORS THROUGHOUT . MIRRORED CLOSET DOORS IN BEDROOM. LARGE LAUDRY AREA WITH ROOM FOR STORAGE. HEATED GARAGE FOR YOUR CAR AND EXTRA STORAGE.
Results within 5 miles of Wilmette
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Rogers Park
10 Units Available
Sheridan Terrace
6725 N Sheridan Rd, Chicago, IL
Studio
$880
415 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,078
600 sqft
Escape from the urban hustle at Sheridan Terrace, located around the corner from the beach and across the street from a quaint movie theater. Find us a few blocks from Loyola University, and a few minutes south of Evanston.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 02:29pm
$
Downtown Evanston
67 Units Available
Evanston Place Apartments
1715 Chicago Ave, Evanston, IL
Studio
$1,750
567 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,775
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,745
1057 sqft
Community includes brand new rooftop swimming pool, social deck, and fitness center. Units include modern bathrooms, natural light, and gourmet kitchens. Located close to the North Shore of Chicago.
Verified

1 of 118

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
Downtown Evanston
12 Units Available
E2
1890 Maple Ave, Evanston, IL
Studio
$1,811
597 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,016
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,096
1118 sqft
Floor-to-ceiling windows, patio or balcony, carpet flooring and in-unit laundry facilities. Fully equipped kitchen with stainless steel refrigerator and dishwasher. Business center, Internet cafe, game room, gym and volleyball court.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
$
22 Units Available
The Reserve Glenview
195 Waukegan Rd, Glenview, IL
Studio
$1,630
630 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,769
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,933
1142 sqft
Modern apartments with hardwood floors, high ceilings, washer/dryer and efficient appliances. Community amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, landscaped grounds, bocce court and wildflower garden.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:22pm
$
12 Units Available
ALOFT at Glen Town Center Apartments
1991 W Tower Dr, Glenview, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,565
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,890
1296 sqft
If you are looking for a beautiful new place to call home, look no further than ALOFT Apartments. ALOFT offers expansive floor plans, gourmet kitchens, and sophisticated color schemes, among other amenities.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:13pm
$
34 Units Available
AMLI Evanston
737 Chicago Ave, Evanston, IL
Studio
$1,649
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,750
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,542
1222 sqft
Located a short walk from Baker Park and Custer Avenue. Stylish apartments with patio/balcony, private laundry amenities and furniture. Community offers a courtyard, a fire pit, a sun terrace and yoga studio.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
Downtown Evanston
11 Units Available
1717
1717 Ridge Ave, Evanston, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,935
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,421
1125 sqft
Residents live in sleek units with open floor plans, lake views and modern finishes. Community includes club room, sun terrace and cyber-cafe. Conveniently situated steps from the Metra Station, parks and outdoor recreation.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 14 at 12:44pm
$
19 Units Available
The Link Evanston
811 Emerson St, Evanston, IL
Studio
$1,630
386 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,000
589 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
773 sqft
In-person tours are now available by appointment only. Or take a virtual tour at your convenience.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Rogers Park
19 Units Available
Reside on Morse
1340 W Morse Ave, Chicago, IL
Studio
$950
446 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,260
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
980 sqft
Great location for commuters, just steps from Morse station on the Red Line. Residents can take advantage of on-site laundry, 24-hour maintenance and parking. Units feature hardwood floors, dishwasher and bathtub.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
9 Units Available
Valley Lo Towers
1910 Chestnut Avenue, Glenview, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1439 sqft
**Now open by appointment! Contact us today to schedule an in-person, self-guided or virtual leasing tour.**Conveniently located in Glenview, Valley Lo is just minutes from the Glen Town Center featuring shopping, dining and entertainment options.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
18 Units Available
The Presidential
800 Hinman Ave, Evanston, IL
Studio
$1,185
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,515
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
With high-end finishes and close proximity to local hot spots, these newly renovated luxury apartments in downtown Evanston have everything you’re looking for.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
West Ridge
2 Units Available
Hamilton Place
6820 North Hamilton Avenue, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,190
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1025 sqft
Nestled within the Rogers Park neighborhood, this red brick walk-up building is just north of downtown. Take a short walk to Warren Park where you can enjoy a nine-hole golf course, a state-of-the-art skate park and tennis courts.
City Guide for Wilmette, IL

Wilmette, Illinois.

Nestled between the Windy City and Lake Michigan, you will find the village of Wilmette, Illinois. The village is filled with rich history and modern day culture. It also possesses a rustic natural beauty and both old and new architectural buildings to marvel at. Newcomers can find both apartments and rental homes at affordable prices, but be prepared to do your research. All in all, Wilmette is a great place to call home after a hard day at work. Relax on the beach, Wilmette is also the place to be for apple picking in one of the nearby orchards. Wilmette is the only town in the area with a harbor for sea-loving residents. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Wilmette, IL

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Wilmette renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Wilmette 1 BedroomsWilmette 2 BedroomsWilmette 3 BedroomsWilmette Accessible ApartmentsWilmette Apartments with Balcony
Wilmette Apartments with GarageWilmette Apartments with GymWilmette Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWilmette Apartments with Move-in Specials
Wilmette Apartments with ParkingWilmette Apartments with Washer-DryerWilmette Dog Friendly ApartmentsWilmette Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chicago, ILNaperville, ILEvanston, ILWaukegan, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, ILPalatine, IL
Bolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, ILElmhurst, ILWoodridge, ILOrland Park, ILMaywood, ILRoselle, ILPleasant Prairie, WILake Forest, ILBensenville, ILLa Grange, IL
Burr Ridge, ILItasca, ILHarwood Heights, ILWillowbrook, ILBroadview, ILCalumet Park, ILLake Bluff, ILHighwood, ILOakbrook Terrace, ILDeer Park, ILMorton Grove, ILForest Park, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College