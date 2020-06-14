280 Apartments for rent in Wilmette, IL with gym

Apartment List
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Wilmette renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a list ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
$
10 Units Available
The Residences of Wilmette
617 Green Bay Rd, Wilmette, IL
Studio
$2,142
657 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,450
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,340
1230 sqft
Beautiful apartments with handsome textured cabinetry and high ceilings. Residents get access to a spa, fitness center, and outdoor terrace. Relax on the beach at nearby Gilson Park. Steps from the Wilmette train station.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
Gross Point
1 Unit Available
229 THELIN Court
229 Thelin Court, Wilmette, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1300 sqft
South Wilmette (Near Skokie Blvd & Old Glenview Road) Full 3 BDRM Ranch w/finished basement w/New Trier schools. Ramona grade school & Wilmette Jr. high all with school bus service from the street. Super low traffic Cul-de-sac Street.
Results within 1 mile of Wilmette
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
13 Units Available
Optima Old Orchard Woods
9739 Woods Dr, Skokie, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,825
873 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,970
1324 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit features include granite counters, hardwood floors and extra storage. Enjoy fitness and relaxing apartment amenities, including a tennis court and community garden. Close to Interstate-94 and golf courses.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 06:09am
Central Street
10 Units Available
Central Station Apartments
1720 Central St, Evanston, IL
Studio
$1,990
613 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,073
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,201
1229 sqft
Close to Central Station. Apartments feature quartz counters, hardwood floors and computer niches or dens. Select homes include patios and/or Juliette railings. On-site cyber cafe and 24-hour fitness center. Reserved parking and bike storage available.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
9655 Woods Drive
9655 Woods Drive, Skokie, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,850
876 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
THIS BEAUTIFUL ONE BEDROOM ONE BATH HOME WITH A SEPARATE DINING ROOM OR OFFICE OFFICE. NEW WOOD LAMINATE FLOORS THROUGHOUT . MIRRORED CLOSET DOORS IN BEDROOM. LARGE LAUDRY AREA WITH ROOM FOR STORAGE. HEATED GARAGE FOR YOUR CAR AND EXTRA STORAGE.
Results within 5 miles of Wilmette
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 07:16am
$
17 Units Available
Midtown Square Apartments
998 Church St, Glenview, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,647
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,302
1186 sqft
Select units feature quartz counters and stainless steel appliances. Walk-in closets, built-in microwaves, and in-unit laundry. Pet-friendly community with 24-hour fitness center, club room, wine room, and billiards. Just steps from Glenview Metro train station.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 07:12am
$
34 Units Available
AMLI Evanston
737 Chicago Ave, Evanston, IL
Studio
$1,649
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,750
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,542
1222 sqft
Located a short walk from Baker Park and Custer Avenue. Stylish apartments with patio/balcony, private laundry amenities and furniture. Community offers a courtyard, a fire pit, a sun terrace and yoga studio.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 06:50am
Downtown Evanston
11 Units Available
1717
1717 Ridge Ave, Evanston, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,935
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,421
1125 sqft
Residents live in sleek units with open floor plans, lake views and modern finishes. Community includes club room, sun terrace and cyber-cafe. Conveniently situated steps from the Metra Station, parks and outdoor recreation.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 14 at 06:24am
$
19 Units Available
The Link Evanston
811 Emerson St, Evanston, IL
Studio
$1,630
386 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,000
589 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
773 sqft
In-person tours are now available by appointment only. Or take a virtual tour at your convenience.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 06:22am
$
11 Units Available
ALOFT at Glen Town Center Apartments
1991 W Tower Dr, Glenview, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,565
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1296 sqft
If you are looking for a beautiful new place to call home, look no further than ALOFT Apartments. ALOFT offers expansive floor plans, gourmet kitchens, and sophisticated color schemes, among other amenities.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
12 Units Available
The Main
847 Chicago Ave, Evanston, IL
Studio
$1,717
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,735
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,910
1011 sqft
Modern kitchens with premium stainless steel appliances, gas ranges, Moen faucets and garbage disposals. Landscaped terrace with grill, fire pit, bocce court and seating area.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Rogers Park
19 Units Available
Reside on Morse
1340 W Morse Ave, Chicago, IL
Studio
$950
446 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,260
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
980 sqft
Great location for commuters, just steps from Morse station on the Red Line. Residents can take advantage of on-site laundry, 24-hour maintenance and parking. Units feature hardwood floors, dishwasher and bathtub.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Rogers Park
12 Units Available
Sheridan Terrace
6725 N Sheridan Rd, Chicago, IL
Studio
$882
415 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,078
600 sqft
Escape from the urban hustle at Sheridan Terrace, located around the corner from the beach and across the street from a quaint movie theater. Find us a few blocks from Loyola University, and a few minutes south of Evanston.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 01:51pm
$
Downtown Evanston
67 Units Available
Evanston Place Apartments
1715 Chicago Ave, Evanston, IL
Studio
$1,750
567 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,775
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,745
1057 sqft
Community includes brand new rooftop swimming pool, social deck, and fitness center. Units include modern bathrooms, natural light, and gourmet kitchens. Located close to the North Shore of Chicago.
Verified

1 of 118

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
Downtown Evanston
12 Units Available
E2
1890 Maple Ave, Evanston, IL
Studio
$1,811
597 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,016
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,096
1118 sqft
Floor-to-ceiling windows, patio or balcony, carpet flooring and in-unit laundry facilities. Fully equipped kitchen with stainless steel refrigerator and dishwasher. Business center, Internet cafe, game room, gym and volleyball court.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
$
Rogers Park
17 Units Available
415 Premier
415 Howard St, Evanston, IL
Studio
$1,274
551 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,454
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,266
1200 sqft
Spacious apartments with amazing lake views, gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets, an in-unit washer and dryer. Residents have access to free bike storage, elevators, fitness center and concierge services. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
$
22 Units Available
The Reserve Glenview
195 Waukegan Rd, Glenview, IL
Studio
$1,630
630 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,769
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,921
1142 sqft
Modern apartments with hardwood floors, high ceilings, washer/dryer and efficient appliances. Community amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, landscaped grounds, bocce court and wildflower garden.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 06:56am
Downtown Evanston
18 Units Available
The Park Evanston
1630 Chicago Ave, Evanston, IL
Studio
$1,555
526 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,740
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,142
1147 sqft
Units feature patio or balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. Residents have access to laundry, media room, pool, sauna, gym, and parking garage. Offers views of Lake Michigan, next to Whole Foods and Peet's Coffee.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
10 Units Available
The Reserve
1930 Ridge Ave, Evanston, IL
Studio
$1,686
595 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,703
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,276
1026 sqft
Located within walking distance of Downtown Evanston, Northwestern and North Shore University. In-unit features include walk-in closets, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Luxury community features volleyball court, tennis court and pool.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
9 Units Available
Valley Lo Towers
1910 Chestnut Avenue, Glenview, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1439 sqft
**Now open by appointment! Contact us today to schedule an in-person, self-guided or virtual leasing tour.**Conveniently located in Glenview, Valley Lo is just minutes from the Glen Town Center featuring shopping, dining and entertainment options.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
18 Units Available
The Presidential
800 Hinman Ave, Evanston, IL
Studio
$1,185
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,515
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
With high-end finishes and close proximity to local hot spots, these newly renovated luxury apartments in downtown Evanston have everything you’re looking for.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated May 6 at 12:13am
Downtown Evanston
Contact for Availability
1576 Oak
1576 Oak Avenue, Evanston, IL
Studio
$1,195
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,815
Life in Evanston is an eclectic mix of college town charm and city fun. Life at 1576 Oak embodies this mix, with a vintage building filled with thoughtful amenities.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated May 6 at 12:12am
Downtown Evanston
Contact for Availability
1575 Oak
1575 Oak Ave, Evanston, IL
Studio
$1,215
1 Bedroom
$1,415
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
Whoever said you can't always get what you want never lived in Evanston. Quiet tree lined streets with parks and nature all around? Check. A downtown vibrant with local cafes, bars and boutiques? Check.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated May 6 at 12:05am
Contact for Availability
1410 Chicago
1410 Chicago Avenue, Evanston, IL
Studio
$1,175
1 Bedroom
$1,495
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Even with Northwestern nearby, Evanston doesn't feel like a typical college town. Evanston's streets may be lined with trees, but they also have quaint coffee shops, a distillery and a slew of local treasures.
City Guide for Wilmette, IL

Wilmette, Illinois.

Nestled between the Windy City and Lake Michigan, you will find the village of Wilmette, Illinois. The village is filled with rich history and modern day culture. It also possesses a rustic natural beauty and both old and new architectural buildings to marvel at. Newcomers can find both apartments and rental homes at affordable prices, but be prepared to do your research. All in all, Wilmette is a great place to call home after a hard day at work. Relax on the beach, Wilmette is also the place to be for apple picking in one of the nearby orchards. Wilmette is the only town in the area with a harbor for sea-loving residents. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Wilmette, IL

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Wilmette renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

