2 bedroom apartments
156 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Wilmette, IL
Verified
$
10 Units Available
The Residences of Wilmette
617 Green Bay Rd, Wilmette, IL
2 Bedrooms
$3,340
1230 sqft
Beautiful apartments with handsome textured cabinetry and high ceilings. Residents get access to a spa, fitness center, and outdoor terrace. Relax on the beach at nearby Gilson Park. Steps from the Wilmette train station.
Verified
13 Units Available
Optima Old Orchard Woods
9739 Woods Dr, Skokie, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,970
1324 sqft
Unit features include granite counters, hardwood floors and extra storage. Enjoy fitness and relaxing apartment amenities, including a tennis court and community garden. Close to Interstate-94 and golf courses.
1620 Central
Central Street
12 Units Available
1620 Central
1620 Central St, Evanston, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,582
1132 sqft
Modern, four-story building with LEED Silver certification. Private balconies, luxury plank flooring, and nine-foot ceilings in each apartment. Walkable community near Northwestern University and Evanston Hospital.
2321 Central
Central Street
Contact for Availability
2321 Central
2321 Central Street, Evanston, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
There's something exceptional about a central three-flat. And, the three-flat building at 2321 Central exceeds even the loftiest of exceptional expectations.
Verified
Central Street
10 Units Available
Central Station Apartments
1720 Central St, Evanston, IL
2 Bedrooms
$3,201
1229 sqft
Close to Central Station. Apartments feature quartz counters, hardwood floors and computer niches or dens. Select homes include patios and/or Juliette railings. On-site cyber cafe and 24-hour fitness center. Reserved parking and bike storage available.
1 Unit Available
9725 Woods Dr 1016
9725 Woods Drive, Skokie, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
1100 sqft
Unit 1016 Available 07/01/20 Skokie Spacious & beautiful 2 bed, 2 bath home - Property Id: 291061 Spacious & beautiful 2 bed, 2 bath home with open, north views available now! Freshly painted, this split bedroom floor plan with walk in closets, can
1 Unit Available
9445 N. KENTON AVE 4TH FLOOR
9445 Kenton Ave, Skokie, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1200 sqft
BEAUTIFUL VERY LARGE 2BR 2BATH CONDO WITH BALCONY - Property Id: 287288 BEAUTIFUL VERY LARGE 2BR 2BATH CONDO WITH A BALCONY AND GREAT VIEWS. Huge Living Room with Dining Area, Eat in Kitchen, Top Floor with Sunroof in kitchen, Laminated Flooring.
Central Street
1 Unit Available
2500 Green Bay Road
2500 Green Bay Rd, Evanston, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
Unit 202 Available 07/01/20 Updated Apartment! Near Downtown Evanston! - Property Id: 285152 This apartment is newly renovated. Within walking distance of Downtown Evanston. Within walking distance of Evanston's Farmers Market.
1 Unit Available
9445 Kenton Avenue
9445 Kenton Avenue, Skokie, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1100 sqft
Great location, close to transportation and shopping. Bright, spacious top floor condo. All utilities except for Electric included.
1 Unit Available
9360 Skokie Boulevard
9360 Skokie Boulevard, Skokie, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
875 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 9360 Skokie Boulevard in Skokie. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
2222 Grey Avenue
2222 Grey Avenue, Evanston, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
800 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2222 Grey Avenue in Evanston. View photos, descriptions and more!
The Reserve
10 Units Available
The Reserve
1930 Ridge Ave, Evanston, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,276
1026 sqft
Located within walking distance of Downtown Evanston, Northwestern and North Shore University. In-unit features include walk-in closets, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Luxury community features volleyball court, tennis court and pool.
Verified
$
Downtown Evanston
66 Units Available
Evanston Place Apartments
1715 Chicago Ave, Evanston, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,745
1057 sqft
Community includes brand new rooftop swimming pool, social deck, and fitness center. Units include modern bathrooms, natural light, and gourmet kitchens. Located close to the North Shore of Chicago.
Verified
$
12 Units Available
ALOFT at Glen Town Center Apartments
1991 W Tower Dr, Glenview, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,905
1296 sqft
If you are looking for a beautiful new place to call home, look no further than ALOFT Apartments. ALOFT offers expansive floor plans, gourmet kitchens, and sophisticated color schemes, among other amenities.
Verified
Downtown Evanston
52 Units Available
The Park Evanston
1630 Chicago Ave, Evanston, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,987
1147 sqft
Units feature patio or balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. Residents have access to laundry, media room, pool, sauna, gym, and parking garage. Offers views of Lake Michigan, next to Whole Foods and Peet's Coffee.
Verified
$
33 Units Available
AMLI Evanston
737 Chicago Ave, Evanston, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,542
1222 sqft
Located a short walk from Baker Park and Custer Avenue. Stylish apartments with patio/balcony, private laundry amenities and furniture. Community offers a courtyard, a fire pit, a sun terrace and yoga studio.
Verified
$
54 Units Available
TGM Northshore
770 Skokie Blvd, Northbrook, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,178
1162 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments located less than 30 minutes from downtown Chicago. Spacious floor plans with gourmet kitchens, plank flooring, 9-foot ceilings and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly with fitness center and concierge service.
1717
Downtown Evanston
14 Units Available
1717
1717 Ridge Ave, Evanston, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,421
1125 sqft
Residents live in sleek units with open floor plans, lake views and modern finishes. Community includes club room, sun terrace and cyber-cafe. Conveniently situated steps from the Metra Station, parks and outdoor recreation.
Verified
$
18 Units Available
Midtown Square Apartments
998 Church St, Glenview, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,302
1186 sqft
Select units feature quartz counters and stainless steel appliances. Walk-in closets, built-in microwaves, and in-unit laundry. Pet-friendly community with 24-hour fitness center, club room, wine room, and billiards. Just steps from Glenview Metro train station.
Verified
$
21 Units Available
The Link Evanston
811 Emerson St, Evanston, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
773 sqft
The Link is nestled in the heart of downtown Evanston just one block from the Foster Purple Line stop and a short walk to the Davis Street/Evanston Metra stop. Our community is stacked with amenities that make life just a little more lavish.
The Main
8 Units Available
The Main
847 Chicago Ave, Evanston, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,910
1011 sqft
Modern kitchens with premium stainless steel appliances, gas ranges, Moen faucets and garbage disposals. Landscaped terrace with grill, fire pit, bocce court and seating area.
Verified
$
24 Units Available
The Reserve Glenview
195 Waukegan Rd, Glenview, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,035
1142 sqft
Modern apartments with hardwood floors, high ceilings, washer/dryer and efficient appliances. Community amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, landscaped grounds, bocce court and wildflower garden.
415 Premier
$
Rogers Park
18 Units Available
415 Premier
415 Howard St, Evanston, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,266
1200 sqft
Spacious apartments with amazing lake views, gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets, an in-unit washer and dryer. Residents have access to free bike storage, elevators, fitness center and concierge services. Pet-friendly.
Verified
Rogers Park
18 Units Available
Reside on Morse
1340 W Morse Ave, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
980 sqft
Great location for commuters, just steps from Morse station on the Red Line. Residents can take advantage of on-site laundry, 24-hour maintenance and parking. Units feature hardwood floors, dishwasher and bathtub.
