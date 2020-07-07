All apartments in Waukegan
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

1512 Terrace Ave

1512 Terrace Avenue · (201) 256-5141
Location

1512 Terrace Avenue, Waukegan, IL 60085

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 2 baths, $1650 · Avail. now

$1,650

4 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
parking
garage
Northeast Waukegan ranch, fully renovated, with 4 bedrooms & 2 full Bathrooms. Living Room with elegant hardwood floors. Master bedroom suite with full bathroom and Shower, Walk-in-Closet and separate entrance. Master bedroom could also be used as a Family Room. Large eat-in kitchen with plenty of cabinets & storage space. Extra thick attic insulation, keeps house warm & heating bills low. Detached garage with opener. Backyard garden with plenty of space for parties, or a quiet evening around the fire pit.

(RLNE5911037)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1512 Terrace Ave have any available units?
1512 Terrace Ave has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1512 Terrace Ave have?
Some of 1512 Terrace Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1512 Terrace Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1512 Terrace Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1512 Terrace Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1512 Terrace Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1512 Terrace Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1512 Terrace Ave offers parking.
Does 1512 Terrace Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1512 Terrace Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1512 Terrace Ave have a pool?
No, 1512 Terrace Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1512 Terrace Ave have accessible units?
No, 1512 Terrace Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1512 Terrace Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1512 Terrace Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 1512 Terrace Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1512 Terrace Ave has units with air conditioning.
