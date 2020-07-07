1512 Terrace Ave

Amenities
Northeast Waukegan ranch, fully renovated, with 4 bedrooms & 2 full Bathrooms. Living Room with elegant hardwood floors. Master bedroom suite with full bathroom and Shower, Walk-in-Closet and separate entrance. Master bedroom could also be used as a Family Room. Large eat-in kitchen with plenty of cabinets & storage space. Extra thick attic insulation, keeps house warm & heating bills low. Detached garage with opener. Backyard garden with plenty of space for parties, or a quiet evening around the fire pit.
(RLNE5911037)