Home
/
Waukegan, IL
/
Fox Crest
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:50 AM

Fox Crest

2805 West Glen Flora Avenue · (913) 270-2640
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2805 West Glen Flora Avenue, Waukegan, IL 60085

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1306 · Avail. now

$840

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 725 sqft

Unit 6305 · Avail. Aug 5

$935

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 725 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 6311 · Avail. Aug 5

$995

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 825 sqft

Unit 5307 · Avail. Aug 20

$1,045

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 925 sqft

Unit 1209 · Avail. Sep 5

$1,110

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1000 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Fox Crest.

Amenities

24hr laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
refrigerator
bathtub
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
cc payments
e-payments
guest parking
online portal
Fox Crest Apartments in Waukegan is situated on 13 acres of beautiful grounds featuring patios, stately trees, and a picturesque creek spanned by a scenic bridge. You will find yourself surrounded by the beauty of nature. Fox Crest Apartments offers many spacious apartment style floor plans to meet your needs, ranging from 725 to 1000 square feet of space.

And talk about location! We are close to everything you need. Purchase your groceries nearby at Lewis Fresh Market. Restaurants nearby include Papa John's, Hoagie Hut, Jack's Pizzeria, and more. Additionally, we are located near The Field House Sports and Fitness Center, Hinkston Park, Walgreens, Starbucks, the People's Choice Family Fun Center and more. Contact us today to make Fox Crest your new home!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $500- 1 months rent
Move-in Fees: $125 Administrative fees
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $0
fee: $300 ($150 for 2nd pet)
limit: 2
rent: ($25 Cats) ($30 Dogs)
restrictions: Pets may be dogs or cats but cannot be more than a weight of 50 pounds each. We do not accept Pit Bull, German Shepard, Rottweiler, Wolf Dog, or any mix of these breeds. Property staff reserve the exclusive right to make final determination as to dog breed.
Parking Details: Surface lot. Yes.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Fox Crest have any available units?
Fox Crest has 5 units available starting at $840 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Fox Crest have?
Some of Fox Crest's amenities include 24hr laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Fox Crest currently offering any rent specials?
Fox Crest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Fox Crest pet-friendly?
Yes, Fox Crest is pet friendly.
Does Fox Crest offer parking?
Yes, Fox Crest offers parking.
Does Fox Crest have units with washers and dryers?
No, Fox Crest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Fox Crest have a pool?
Yes, Fox Crest has a pool.
Does Fox Crest have accessible units?
Yes, Fox Crest has accessible units.
Does Fox Crest have units with dishwashers?
No, Fox Crest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Fox Crest have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Fox Crest has units with air conditioning.
