Amenities
Fox Crest Apartments in Waukegan is situated on 13 acres of beautiful grounds featuring patios, stately trees, and a picturesque creek spanned by a scenic bridge. You will find yourself surrounded by the beauty of nature. Fox Crest Apartments offers many spacious apartment style floor plans to meet your needs, ranging from 725 to 1000 square feet of space.
And talk about location! We are close to everything you need. Purchase your groceries nearby at Lewis Fresh Market. Restaurants nearby include Papa John's, Hoagie Hut, Jack's Pizzeria, and more. Additionally, we are located near The Field House Sports and Fitness Center, Hinkston Park, Walgreens, Starbucks, the People's Choice Family Fun Center and more. Contact us today to make Fox Crest your new home!