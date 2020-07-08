All apartments in Waukegan
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:48 AM

Northgate Apartments

2330 Samson Way · (847) 423-6387
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2330 Samson Way, Waukegan, IL 60087

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2412-3A · Avail. Aug 5

$1,050

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 773 sqft

Unit 2425-3D · Avail. Aug 13

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 773 sqft

Unit 1720-1C · Avail. now

$1,210

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 773 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2437-3A · Avail. Aug 5

$1,110

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 920 sqft

Unit 1700-2A · Avail. Aug 5

$1,110

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 920 sqft

Unit 2404-1A · Avail. Jul 20

$1,120

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 920 sqft

See 6+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Northgate Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
oven
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
guest parking
cats allowed
cc payments
e-payments
online portal
package receiving
Come and take a walk through meandering pathways and be surrounded by the beautiful, lush landscaping that adorns Northgate Apartments. With its scenic atmosphere and short distance to major highways, local schools, restaurants and entertainment attractions, Northgate Apartments in North Waukegan is the ideal place to call home!

Northgate Apartments has it all! This quaint and tranquil enclave offers quality living at an affordable price in an unbeatable location! We offer 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments with seven meticulously-designed floor plans, each appointed with attractive amenities to include well-equipped gourmet kitchens with pantry, a private balcony/patio, plush wall-to-wall carpeting, air conditioning, washer/dryers in unit and more!

Our residents are offered highly desirable first-class amenities! Take a refreshing dip in our heated resort-style swimming pool or have an afternoon workout in our 24 hour fitness center. Enjoy concierge services and conveniences such as on-

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 month initial leases
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: $400 (1) Bedroom / $600 (2) Bedroom / $800 (3) Bedroom / Can go up to (1) month's rent.
Move-in Fees: $150 Admin Fee, Short Term Lease fee $200/month, Flat fee of $1699 for furnished apartments
Additional: Renter's insurance required.
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150-$250
fee: $150-$250
limit: 2 pets max
rent: $30-$40/month
restrictions: Pets may be dogs or cats but cannot be more than a weight of 50 pounds each. We do not accept Pit Bull, German Shepard, Rottweiler, Wolf Dog, or any mix of these breeds. Property staff reserve the exclusive right to make final determination as to dog breed.
Dogs
deposit: $250
fee: $250
limit: 2 pets max
rent: $30-$40 (depending on weight)
restrictions: Pets may be dogs or cats but cannot be more than a weight of 50 pounds each. We do not accept Pit Bull, German Shepard, Rottweiler, Wolf Dog, or any mix of these breeds. Property staff reserve the exclusive right to make final determination as to dog breed.
Cats
deposit: $150
fee: $150
limit: 2 pets max
rent: $30/month
Parking Details: Garage lot. Surface lot. Off-Street.
Storage Details: Garage $100

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Northgate Apartments have any available units?
Northgate Apartments has 12 units available starting at $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Northgate Apartments have?
Some of Northgate Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Northgate Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Northgate Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Northgate Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Northgate Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Northgate Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Northgate Apartments offers parking.
Does Northgate Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Northgate Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Northgate Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Northgate Apartments has a pool.
Does Northgate Apartments have accessible units?
No, Northgate Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Northgate Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Northgate Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Northgate Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Northgate Apartments has units with air conditioning.
