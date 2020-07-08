Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets oven Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park 24hr gym parking playground pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage garage guest parking cats allowed cc payments e-payments online portal package receiving

Come and take a walk through meandering pathways and be surrounded by the beautiful, lush landscaping that adorns Northgate Apartments. With its scenic atmosphere and short distance to major highways, local schools, restaurants and entertainment attractions, Northgate Apartments in North Waukegan is the ideal place to call home!



Northgate Apartments has it all! This quaint and tranquil enclave offers quality living at an affordable price in an unbeatable location! We offer 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments with seven meticulously-designed floor plans, each appointed with attractive amenities to include well-equipped gourmet kitchens with pantry, a private balcony/patio, plush wall-to-wall carpeting, air conditioning, washer/dryers in unit and more!



Our residents are offered highly desirable first-class amenities! Take a refreshing dip in our heated resort-style swimming pool or have an afternoon workout in our 24 hour fitness center. Enjoy concierge services and conveniences such as on-