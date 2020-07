Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly parking stainless steel pool air conditioning

Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard on-site laundry parking playground pool bbq/grill bike storage package receiving cc payments e-payments online portal

Welcome home to Harbor Lake Apartments in Waukegan, IL! We have Studio, 1, and 2 bedroom apartments. Take a stroll on the winding path that surrounds our private lake, unwind by the pool, or relax in the comfort of your generous apartment home. We are the home for you if you are in the mood for shopping, dining and entertainment. Harbor Lake Apartments is also close to major roads, public transportation, and many major employers.

