3 HUMMINGBIRD Lane

Amenities
WOW this is amazing - only top quality upgrades to this super clean, pet-free home! From the Brazilian cherry wood floors, to the 42" cabinets, granite, lighting, windows, window treatments, carpet to the gorgeous patio and fenced in yard, this home has everything! The 13 x 21 family room with fireplace is a one-of-a-kind addition you're going to LOVE! Full finished basement with bathroom and office. Access to walking trails, horse-riding trails, fishing ponds & forest preserve just down the street. Walk to parks, restaurants & shopping.