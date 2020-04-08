All apartments in Streamwood
Last updated April 8 2020 at 5:03 AM

3 HUMMINGBIRD Lane

3 Hummingbird Lane · (847) 502-7587
Location

3 Hummingbird Lane, Streamwood, IL 60107
Cross Creek Landing

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,325

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 2095 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
hot tub
WOW this is amazing - only top quality upgrades to this super clean, pet-free home! From the Brazilian cherry wood floors, to the 42" cabinets, granite, lighting, windows, window treatments, carpet to the gorgeous patio and fenced in yard, this home has everything! The 13 x 21 family room with fireplace is a one-of-a-kind addition you're going to LOVE! Full finished basement with bathroom and office. Access to walking trails, horse-riding trails, fishing ponds & forest preserve just down the street. Walk to parks, restaurants & shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3 HUMMINGBIRD Lane have any available units?
3 HUMMINGBIRD Lane has a unit available for $2,325 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3 HUMMINGBIRD Lane have?
Some of 3 HUMMINGBIRD Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3 HUMMINGBIRD Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3 HUMMINGBIRD Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3 HUMMINGBIRD Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 3 HUMMINGBIRD Lane is pet friendly.
Does 3 HUMMINGBIRD Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3 HUMMINGBIRD Lane does offer parking.
Does 3 HUMMINGBIRD Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3 HUMMINGBIRD Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3 HUMMINGBIRD Lane have a pool?
No, 3 HUMMINGBIRD Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3 HUMMINGBIRD Lane have accessible units?
No, 3 HUMMINGBIRD Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3 HUMMINGBIRD Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3 HUMMINGBIRD Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 3 HUMMINGBIRD Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3 HUMMINGBIRD Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
