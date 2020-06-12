/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 3:33 PM
116 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Streamwood, IL
217 Locksley Dr
217 Locksley Drive, Streamwood, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
217 Locksley Dr Available 07/03/20 Two Bedroom Two Story Townhome Streamwood - Privately located on a dead end street.Two bedroom townhome in popular Sherwood Forest. Two story foyer, fireplace, updated kitchen, balcony.
665 West Irving Park Road
665 West Irving Park Road, Streamwood, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1150 sqft
Welcome to Park Place Tower! This beautiful 2Bed/2Ba corner unit has a touch of lake views from several rooms. Spacious unit features upgraded kitchen w/ granite, ss appliances and beautiful wood floors.
Estate Park
69 Gant Circle
69 Gant Circle, Streamwood, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
955 sqft
Spectacular remodel top to bottom. Quality kitchen cabinetry w/ granite counters & ss appliances. Ceramic kitchen & bath. Cherry bath vanities & much more. 1st floor corner unit, backs up to field. Lots of light. Garage w/ addt parking.
1828 Quaker Hollow Lane
1828 Quaker Hollow Lane, Streamwood, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1400 sqft
Great place to call home! Spacious 2-story town home with excellent location & condition features an updated Kitchen with Maple cabs, ceramic floor & all appliances, bayed eating area, 2 large bedrooms, both w/private baths, open floor plan has
Estate Park
59 GANT Circle
59 Gant Circle, Streamwood, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
900 sqft
2 BEDROOM 1 BATH SECOND FLOOR UNIT, WITH ATTACHED GARAGE. ALL APPLIANCES, IN-UNIT WASHER & DRYER INCLUDED. SLIDING GLASS DOOR TO BALCONY WITH A PARK-LIKE VIEW. MASTER HAS WALK-IN CLOSET. NEUTRAL COLORS. 320 CUBIC FOOT LOCKED STORAGE ROOM IN GARAGE.
Estate Park
8 GANT Circle
8 Gant Circle, Streamwood, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1050 sqft
Beautifully updated second floor unit with two bedrooms and two full bathrooms. Enjoy the open layout in this super clean and nicely upgraded condo. Spacious bedrooms with walk-in closets and remodeled bathrooms with ceramic tile and newer vanities.
Estate Park
18 North Victoria Lane
18 North Victoria Lane, Streamwood, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1100 sqft
Wonderful Townhouse is located in great Neighborhood. Completely updated Kitchen with Custom Cabinets, Granite counters, tiled backsplash & Stainless Steel Appliances. With views of wooded Area off the back, while sitting on your porch.
153 Winchester Drive
153 Winchester Drive, Streamwood, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1300 sqft
117 Winchester Drive
117 Winchester Drive, Streamwood, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1250 sqft
SPACIOUS TWO BEDROOM TOWNHOME WITH ATTACHED GARAGE LOCATED IN STREAMWOOD NEAR PARKS AND RECREATION. TIDY ENTRY AREA LEADS UPSTAIRS TO MAIN LEVEL.
Results within 1 mile of Streamwood
Towne Place
2825 MEADOW Lane
2825 Meadow Lane, Schaumburg, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1400 sqft
BRIGHT, SPACIOUS AND 2ND FLOOR CONDO HAS VAULTED CEILINGS AND AMAZING SUN LIGHT. COMPLETELY CLEANED. LARGE LIVING ROOM AND A SEPARATE DINING ROOM. GRANITE KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. HUGE PANTRY YOU WILL LOVE AND APPRECIATE.
Sheffield Manor
505 Eagle Court
505 Eagle Court, Schaumburg, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
934 sqft
Available Immediately! Beautifully updated 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom end-unit offers attached garage, plenty of storage and own private entrance! Hard to find Spectacular location with Pond View, and perfect location near shopping, nature and highways.
Red Rock
2813 Odlum Drive
2813 Odlum Drive, Schaumburg, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1360 sqft
Wonderful Rental Opportunity! Awesome 2-Story Townhome w/ Fabulous Location Next to Linden Park, Playground, Tennis Courts, Baseball Diamond & Walking Paths! Private Entrance & 2nd Floor Laundry w/ Washer & Dryer In-Unit! Master Suite w/ Vaulted
7605 Bristol Lane
7605 Bristol Lane, Hanover Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
728 sqft
GREAT 2BED/1BATH RANCH TOWNHOME WITH 1 CAR GARAGE FOR RENT. NICE CLEAN UNIT. CLOSE TO SHOPPING, RESTAURANTS, TRANSPORTATION (INCLUDING METRA TRAIN) AND I-390 EXPRESSWAY. SMALL PETS MAY BE ALLOWED CASE BY CASE BASIS.
1834 LANCASHIRE Court
1834 Lancashire Court, Schaumburg, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1350 sqft
262 BROADMOOR Lane
262 Broadmoor Lane, Bartlett, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1700 sqft
SPACIOUS TOWN HOME IN DESIRABLE ASBURY PLACE WHICH IS WITHIN WALKING DISTANCE TO METRA AND DOWN TOWN BARTLETT! ! TWO BEDROOMS + LOFT, HARDWOOD THRU-OUT 1ST FLOOR, FINISHED LOWER LEVEL FAMILY ROOM, LARGE KITCHEN W/ 42' CABINETS, ISLAND, GRANITE
130 S Hale Avenue
130 South Hale Avenue, Bartlett, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1090 sqft
Close to Schools, parks, expressway, and shopping. Great Bartlett School district. Fenced in the back yard. Remodeled and updated. Clean open basement with a sump pump.
Red Rock
367 Hunterdon Court
367 Hunterdon Court, Schaumburg, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1200 sqft
Available April 1st. No pets! Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath 2 story townhouse in great location. Hardwood floors throughout. Very nice kitchen with corian countertops. Master suite with private bath. All baths are nicely updated.
1672 Tanglewood Avenue
1672 Tanglewood Avenue, Hanover Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
900 sqft
Village Has Crime Free Requirement ...Owner prefers 2 Year Lease !!!Solid Brick 2 Flat offers 2 Bedroom Garden Unit for Rent!! Gorgeously Updated!! All Stainless Steel Appliances!! Washer & Dryer in Building!! Ample Parking!! Min Credit of 650...
Results within 5 miles of Streamwood
Barrington Lakes
Barrington Lakes Apartments
2200 Hassell Rd, Hoffman Estates, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1097 sqft
Barrington Lakes Apartments offers studio, one, two, and three-bedroom apartments. Equipped with renovated kitchens, walk-in closets, and private balconies, find which style works best for you. Barrington Lakes provides a true community environment.
Remington Place Apartments
201 W Remington Cir, Schaumburg, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
1121 sqft
With 33 acres of living space, this community features a jogging path, heated outdoor pool and sports courts. Unique interior designs include decorative mini blinds, private patio or balcony, and wood-burning fireplaces.
Legend Park Apartments
305 Cambia Dr, Schaumburg, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,309
834 sqft
***At this time, we are not conducting in-person tours. Please call or email if you wish to request a virtual tour.***
Camden at Bloomingdale
348 Glenwood Dr, Bloomingdale, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
1050 sqft
Comfortable units with in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Recently renovated. Play tennis and volleyball on-site. Pet-friendly. Beat the heat during the summer in the pool. Near Medinah Country Club. Easy access to I-355.
Stratford Green Apartment Homes
492 Vinings Dr, Bloomingdale, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,872
1331 sqft
Close to shopping and dining and just minutes from the Stratford Square Mall. Recently remodeled units include modern kitchens with stainless steel appliances, high ceilings and in-unit laundry facilities.
725 Ripple Brook Ln
725 Ripple Brook Lane, Elgin, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Available 07/01/20 725 Ripple Brook Ln - Property Id: 290537 Beautiful view from lakefront 2 story town-home w/loft on the east side of Elgin in Cobbler's Crossing. 5 min. walking distance to shopping and grocery (Jewel-Osco), CPA, SubWay ...
