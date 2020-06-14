155 Apartments for rent in Streamwood, IL with garage
"She said she's from a little town called Streamwood. / Where you can hear the coyotes and the train horn and the cracks in the road. / Or so I'm told." (- Matt Glista, "Streamwood")
From the early 1800s through 1950, many people moved to Illinois as dairy farmers, ending up in a village originally known as 'Hoosier Grove'. Luckily for you, knowing how to milk a cow isn't a prerequisite for living and thriving in Streamwood today. One of the fastest-growing communities within the Chicago metropolitan area, Streamwood, along with Bartlett and Hanover Park, constitutes what is known as the Tri Village area. A 30-minute drive from O'Hare Airport and about an hour's drive from Chicago, Streamwood is home to an award-winning park district. That's reason enough to move here, we say! See more
Streamwood apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.