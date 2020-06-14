Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 5:24 AM

155 Apartments for rent in Streamwood, IL with garage

Streamwood apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and dail... Read Guide >

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
665 West Irving Park Road
665 West Irving Park Road, Streamwood, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1150 sqft
Welcome to Park Place Tower! This beautiful 2Bed/2Ba corner unit has a touch of lake views from several rooms. Spacious unit features upgraded kitchen w/ granite, ss appliances and beautiful wood floors.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
730 W Streamwood Blvd Unit B
730 West Streamwood Boulevard, Streamwood, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1562 sqft
Gorgeous 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Second Floor Condo in Streamwood - Maintenance free living at it's finest! You will feel spoiled from the second you walk in - every finish is beautiful! Granite, SS Appliances, New Laundry Machines, Wood Flooring

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
255 Green Knoll Lane
255 Green Knoll Lane, Streamwood, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
Streamwood Ranch One Bed One Bath with One Car Garage - Great location at Bode and Barrington. VERY clean updated one bed one bath end unit surrounded by single family homes. Separate eating area in kitchen as well as formal dining area.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Estate Park
1 Unit Available
69 Gant Circle
69 Gant Circle, Streamwood, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
955 sqft
Spectacular remodel top to bottom. Quality kitchen cabinetry w/ granite counters & ss appliances. Ceramic kitchen & bath. Cherry bath vanities & much more. 1st floor corner unit, backs up to field. Lots of light. Garage w/ addt parking.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
1828 Quaker Hollow Lane
1828 Quaker Hollow Lane, Streamwood, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1400 sqft
Great place to call home! Spacious 2-story town home with excellent location & condition features an updated Kitchen with Maple cabs, ceramic floor & all appliances, bayed eating area, 2 large bedrooms, both w/private baths, open floor plan has

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Estate Park
1 Unit Available
59 GANT Circle
59 Gant Circle, Streamwood, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
900 sqft
2 BEDROOM 1 BATH SECOND FLOOR UNIT, WITH ATTACHED GARAGE. ALL APPLIANCES, IN-UNIT WASHER & DRYER INCLUDED. SLIDING GLASS DOOR TO BALCONY WITH A PARK-LIKE VIEW. MASTER HAS WALK-IN CLOSET. NEUTRAL COLORS. 320 CUBIC FOOT LOCKED STORAGE ROOM IN GARAGE.

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Estate Park
1 Unit Available
8 GANT Circle
8 Gant Circle, Streamwood, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1050 sqft
Beautifully updated second floor unit with two bedrooms and two full bathrooms. Enjoy the open layout in this super clean and nicely upgraded condo. Spacious bedrooms with walk-in closets and remodeled bathrooms with ceramic tile and newer vanities.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Fair Oaks
1 Unit Available
206 Timber Trail
206 Timber Trail, Streamwood, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1112 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 206 Timber Trail in Streamwood. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
351 Locksley Drive
351 Locksley Drive, Streamwood, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1750 sqft
MODERN END UNIT TOWNHOUSE! This property has a updated Kitchen including Stainless steel appliances including Fridge, Dishwasher, Oven & Microwave "not shown in picture", Granite countertops and New custom Cabinets, Carpeting on main level.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Estate Park
1 Unit Available
18 North Victoria Lane
18 North Victoria Lane, Streamwood, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1100 sqft
Wonderful Townhouse is located in great Neighborhood. Completely updated Kitchen with Custom Cabinets, Granite counters, tiled backsplash & Stainless Steel Appliances. With views of wooded Area off the back, while sitting on your porch.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
153 Winchester Drive
153 Winchester Drive, Streamwood, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1300 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 153 Winchester Drive in Streamwood. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
52 VENETO Court
52 Veneto Ct, Streamwood, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1777 sqft
ONLY RENTAL AVAILABLE IN VILLAS OF CAMBRIDGE, THIS LUXURIOUS TOWNHHOME WITH PRIVATE DRIVE WITH EAST WEST EXPOSURE HAS THE LOOK AND FEEL OF A SINGLE FAMILY HOME.

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Sterling Oaks
1 Unit Available
4 Tilia Court
4 Tilia Court, Streamwood, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
3378 sqft
2 story colonial in Sterling Oaks with walk-out basement situated on a premium cul-du-sac lot.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
161 Locksley Drive
161 Locksley Drive, Streamwood, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1550 sqft
*Virtual Showings Available* Spacious, bright & backing to open space... this "end-unit" townhome features 2-car attached garage, 3 bedrooms, open kitchen with pantry, large paver patio & private master suite.

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
61 COOLIDGE Court
61 Coolidge Court, Streamwood, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1450 sqft
Lovely Streamwood 3BR Upper level rental backing to 9th fairway.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Cross Creek Landing
1 Unit Available
3 HUMMINGBIRD Lane
3 Hummingbird Lane, Streamwood, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,325
2095 sqft
WOW this is amazing - only top quality upgrades to this super clean, pet-free home! From the Brazilian cherry wood floors, to the 42" cabinets, granite, lighting, windows, window treatments, carpet to the gorgeous patio and fenced in yard, this home

1 of 3

Last updated April 4 at 06:17am
1 Unit Available
679 MAPLE Drive
679 Maple Drive, Streamwood, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2224 sqft
New Carpeting and freshly painted is now available for rent. Absolutely Beautiful Upgraded Hartford Model ,Expect to be impressed with this luxuriously updated 4 bedroom and 2.1 full bathroom home that exudes elegance and sophistication.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
117 Winchester Drive
117 Winchester Drive, Streamwood, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1250 sqft
SPACIOUS TWO BEDROOM TOWNHOME WITH ATTACHED GARAGE LOCATED IN STREAMWOOD NEAR PARKS AND RECREATION. TIDY ENTRY AREA LEADS UPSTAIRS TO MAIN LEVEL.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:05am
$
8 Units Available
Westline
1700 Ontarioville Rd, Hanover Park, IL
Studio
$915
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,038
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,244
895 sqft
Various sized apartments with granite surfaces and hardwood floors. The pet-friendly community has a gym, pool and BBQ area. Next to a train station for easy access to Chicago and beyond.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
210 East Morse Avenue
210 East Morse Avenue, Bartlett, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1100 sqft
Summer Leasing Special! Enjoy $500 off first month's rent for any lease signed on a Move-In Ready home by June 30th.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
730 Thornbury Road
730 Thornbury Drive, Bartlett, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1906 sqft
Beautiful end unit with many upgrades and very private. 9FT main level. New washer and dryer. Fresh paint.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Towne Place
1 Unit Available
2825 MEADOW Lane
2825 Meadow Lane, Schaumburg, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1400 sqft
BRIGHT, SPACIOUS AND 2ND FLOOR CONDO HAS VAULTED CEILINGS AND AMAZING SUN LIGHT. COMPLETELY CLEANED. LARGE LIVING ROOM AND A SEPARATE DINING ROOM. GRANITE KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. HUGE PANTRY YOU WILL LOVE AND APPRECIATE.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Sheffield Manor
1 Unit Available
505 Eagle Court
505 Eagle Court, Schaumburg, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
934 sqft
Available Immediately! Beautifully updated 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom end-unit offers attached garage, plenty of storage and own private entrance! Hard to find Spectacular location with Pond View, and perfect location near shopping, nature and highways.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Red Rock
1 Unit Available
2813 Odlum Drive
2813 Odlum Drive, Schaumburg, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1360 sqft
Wonderful Rental Opportunity! Awesome 2-Story Townhome w/ Fabulous Location Next to Linden Park, Playground, Tennis Courts, Baseball Diamond & Walking Paths! Private Entrance & 2nd Floor Laundry w/ Washer & Dryer In-Unit! Master Suite w/ Vaulted
City Guide for Streamwood, IL

"She said she's from a little town called Streamwood. / Where you can hear the coyotes and the train horn and the cracks in the road. / Or so I'm told." (- Matt Glista, "Streamwood")

From the early 1800s through 1950, many people moved to Illinois as dairy farmers, ending up in a village originally known as 'Hoosier Grove'. Luckily for you, knowing how to milk a cow isn't a prerequisite for living and thriving in Streamwood today. One of the fastest-growing communities within the Chicago metropolitan area, Streamwood, along with Bartlett and Hanover Park, constitutes what is known as the Tri Village area. A 30-minute drive from O'Hare Airport and about an hour's drive from Chicago, Streamwood is home to an award-winning park district. That's reason enough to move here, we say! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Streamwood, IL

Streamwood apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

