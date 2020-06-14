85 Apartments for rent in Streamwood, IL with hardwood floors
"She said she's from a little town called Streamwood. / Where you can hear the coyotes and the train horn and the cracks in the road. / Or so I'm told." (- Matt Glista, "Streamwood")
From the early 1800s through 1950, many people moved to Illinois as dairy farmers, ending up in a village originally known as 'Hoosier Grove'. Luckily for you, knowing how to milk a cow isn't a prerequisite for living and thriving in Streamwood today. One of the fastest-growing communities within the Chicago metropolitan area, Streamwood, along with Bartlett and Hanover Park, constitutes what is known as the Tri Village area. A 30-minute drive from O'Hare Airport and about an hour's drive from Chicago, Streamwood is home to an award-winning park district. That's reason enough to move here, we say! See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Streamwood renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.