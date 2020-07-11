/
apartments with washer dryer
144 Apartments for rent in Streamwood, IL with washer-dryer
235 Acorn Dr
235 Acorn Drive, Streamwood, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,780
1380 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Townhome for Rent near downtown Schaumburg area - Property Id: 301033 Beautiful property located steps from stores and restaurants. 2 story beautiful townhome very bright, lots of light ,move in conditions.
52 Veneto Court
52 Veneto Ct, Streamwood, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1777 sqft
Fresh three bedroom townhome in Streamwood with tons of natural light, 9 ft.
Fair Oaks
509 West SCHAUMBURG Road
509 West Schaumburg Road, Streamwood, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1000 sqft
READY AND AVAILABLE NOW! CUTE AS CAN BE. UPDATED 3 BEDROOM HOME WITH LARGE YARD, MOSTLY FENCED AND OVERSIZED 2.5 CAR GARAGE, NEW CONCRETE DRIVE AND WALKS; REDESIGNED KITCHEN, UPDATED BATH. NEUTRAL CARPET & PAINT. ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED.
Fair Oaks
206 Timber Trail
206 Timber Trail, Streamwood, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1112 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 206 Timber Trail in Streamwood. View photos, descriptions and more!
679 MAPLE Drive
679 Maple Drive, Streamwood, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2224 sqft
New Carpeting and freshly painted is now available for rent. Absolutely Beautiful Upgraded Hartford Model ,Expect to be impressed with this luxuriously updated 4 bedroom and 2.1 full bathroom home that exudes elegance and sophistication.
117 Winchester Drive
117 Winchester Drive, Streamwood, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1250 sqft
SPACIOUS TWO BEDROOM TOWNHOME WITH ATTACHED GARAGE LOCATED IN STREAMWOOD NEAR PARKS AND RECREATION. TIDY ENTRY AREA LEADS UPSTAIRS TO MAIN LEVEL.
Woodland Heights
1513 Mckool Ave
1513 Mc Kool Avenue, Streamwood, IL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Available 08/01/20 3 Bedroom Town Home - Property Id: 307652 3 Bedroom with 1 1/2 bathroom is available as of 08/01/20. Has hardwood floor and tiles through out the unit. Fenced yard. There is no garage but 1 assigned parking.
Results within 1 mile of Streamwood
255 Polk Court
255 Polk Court, Bartlett, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1660 sqft
Adorable raised ranch home on quiet street close to Elementary School and Parks. 3 bedrooms and office in basement 2 baths, walk out basement with fully fenced yard.
Red Rock
399 Glen Byrn Court
399 Glen Byrn Court, Schaumburg, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1650 sqft
FANTASTIC 2 BED 2.1 BATH REHABBED TOWNHOME RENTAL AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY. FRESH PAINT AND HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT. UPDATED KITCHEN WITH BACKSPLASH AND UPDATED BATHROOMS WITH NEW FIXTURES.
1910 Cheltenham Place
1910 Cheltenham Court, Schaumburg, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1300 sqft
Enjoy this completely remodeled townhome with stunning view of the pond & golf course. Remodeled Kitchen with new Cabinets, Ceramic Floor & SS Appliances. Remodeled Bathrooms. Newer Windows, Flooring & Paint.
1303 Kingsbury Drive
1303 Kingsbury Drive, Hanover Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
675 sqft
Ranch with 1 car garage in Schaumburg schoold district 54! Newer items include: Furnace & AC 2018, Refrigerator 2018, HWH 2014, Washer/dryer 2014. Laminate floors in LR, hall and bedrooms. You'll love having a separate entrance too!
1834 LANCASHIRE Court
1834 Lancashire Court, Schaumburg, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1350 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1834 LANCASHIRE Court in Schaumburg. View photos, descriptions and more!
262 BROADMOOR Lane
262 Broadmoor Lane, Bartlett, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1700 sqft
SPACIOUS TOWN HOME IN DESIRABLE ASBURY PLACE WHICH IS WITHIN WALKING DISTANCE TO METRA AND DOWN TOWN BARTLETT! ! TWO BEDROOMS + LOFT, HARDWOOD THRU-OUT 1ST FLOOR, FINISHED LOWER LEVEL FAMILY ROOM, LARGE KITCHEN W/ 42' CABINETS, ISLAND, GRANITE
1672 Tanglewood Avenue
1672 Tanglewood Avenue, Hanover Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
900 sqft
Village Has Crime Free Requirement ...Owner prefers 2 Year Lease !!!Solid Brick 2 Flat offers 2 Bedroom Garden Unit for Rent!! Gorgeously Updated!! All Stainless Steel Appliances!! Washer & Dryer in Building!! Ample Parking!! Min Credit of 650...
Towne Place
249 HAWK Court
249 Hawk Court, Schaumburg, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1546 sqft
Great 3 bedroom unit in good condition. Featuring vinyl wood plank floor in living room and dining room. Ceramic tile entry thru to kitchen. Kitchen features newer cabinets, counter tops and white appliances. 2 story lr with fireplace.
Towne Place
179 Holmes Way
179 Holmes Way, Schaumburg, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1400 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Bright 2 bed+loft/2.5 bath Schaumburg townhouse - Property Id: 303555 Check out this updated, open townhome that features a bonus loft overlooking a 2-story living room with a fireplace.
Results within 5 miles of Streamwood
Camden at Bloomingdale
348 Glenwood Dr, Bloomingdale, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,235
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1046 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,830
1312 sqft
Comfortable units with in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Recently renovated. Play tennis and volleyball on-site. Pet-friendly. Beat the heat during the summer in the pool. Near Medinah Country Club. Easy access to I-355.
Remington Place Apartments
201 W Remington Cir, Schaumburg, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,235
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
1121 sqft
With 33 acres of living space, this community features a jogging path, heated outdoor pool and sports courts. Unique interior designs include decorative mini blinds, private patio or balcony, and wood-burning fireplaces.
Stratford Green Apartment Homes
492 Vinings Dr, Bloomingdale, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,656
988 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,807
1331 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to shopping and dining and just minutes from the Stratford Square Mall. Recently remodeled units include modern kitchens with stainless steel appliances, high ceilings and in-unit laundry facilities.
Moon Lake Village
1475 Rebecca Dr 102
1475 Rebecca Drive, Hoffman Estates, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
900 sqft
Condo - Property Id: 106449 First floor end unit with privet patio! Completely Remodeled,Freshly Painted! Two bedroom and 1.5 bathrooms Condo.
5532 Montibello Dr
5532 Montibello Drive, Hanover Park, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
Rehabbed 3 br 2 and 1/2 bath, 2 car garage and finished basement Town home available in Hanover Park, IL - Central Heat and Air. - 2 car garage - Finished Basement - Private fenced deck.
1325 Court Q
1325 Court Q, Hanover Park, IL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Available 08/01/20 3 bedroom Town Home in Hanover Park - Property Id: 307655 Large 3 Bedroom Town home in Hanover Park is available as of 08/01/20. Unit has tiles in the kitchen and Hardwood floor through out the unit.
5255 Shotkoski Dr
5255 Shotkowski Drive, Cook County, IL
4 Bedrooms
$3,600
3800 sqft
Nice home in prestegious school district - Property Id: 306719 Highly ventilated and very spacious single family home for rent in one of the prestegious Barrington school distrct 220. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
1992 Erie Lane 1992
1992 Erie Lane, Hoffman Estates, IL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit 1992 Available 08/01/20 3 Bedroom Town home - Property Id: 302472 3 Bedroom Town home in Hoffman Estates is available as of 08/01/20. Hardwood floor through out the unit. All bedrooms are up on the second level. 1.
